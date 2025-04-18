When the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, it didn’t come with a traditional pack-in game like Wii Sports or Nintendoland. But what it did bring instead was a surprisingly diverse spread of launch titles -- some small and odd, others grand and sweeping, with a few overlooked gems in between. It was a lineup that showed off the console’s hybrid identity right from the start, whether through co-op puzzles on detachable Joy-Cons or open-world freedom played on the go.