Netflix opened a gold mine when they launched Arcane, capturing both fans of League of Legends and those who never knew the show stemmed from a video game. And even though it follows its own story, Arcane includes numerous beloved Champions from LoL with twists added to their lore.

No one could have guessed just how far these characters would go, but here we are. So let's dig in and discover the best League Champions who continue to make their mark in Arcane.

There are rumors that other Champions, such as LeBlanc, will appear in season 2. If those rumors bear fruit, I’ll update the list to include any new additions to the show. Also, I’m only including actual Champions rather than Easter eggs (i.e. the Kindred mask).

Spoilers will follow for Arcane season 1 and 2.

10 Singed

The Zaunite Mad Scientist

League Class: Specialist

In Arcane and LoL, Singed is a scientist willing to do anything. He’s far too smart for his own good, and with his lack of compassion, he’s dangerous too. He helped create Shimmer with Silco, put Jinx through a painful healing process and experimented with Vander’s body.

Several scenes hint at Singed’s creation of Warwick too. He ranks so low, though, because he seems to only be used to bolster someone else’s story rather than his own.

9 Warwick

A Man-Made Monster

League Class: Diver

No matter how it’s spun, Warwick’s story is tragic. Created by Singed through painful, unethical experiments, Warwick is monstrous . Although not officially confirmed in Arcane, there’s too much foreshadowing to leave him off the list.

As he stems from Vander, we know he started as a man trying his best to care for his newly-found children and his fellow Zaunites. With the beast taking over, it’s up in the air if any humanity is left.

I know I ruled out rumors, but they’ve shown Singed with Vander’s body in season 1 and the experiments at the end of the first three episodes of season 2. With the teaser showing Warwick’s form facing Vi, they’re not hiding his future appearance in the show.

8 Ambessa

The Uncompromising War Matriarch

League Class: Diver/Skirmisher

Ambessa entered with a bang in Arcane, always in a clash with her more peaceful-minded daughter Mel. Season 2 highlighted that there is care there, but she feels her daughter is safer as an enemy (which we see is not quite true; poor Mel). But Ambessa is cold, unforgiving and ruthless in her approach.

Those traits make Ambessa quite the Champion in LoL. In fact, she’s the first Arcane-made character to transition into the game, and being a Diver is perfect for this brutally efficient warrior.

7 Viktor

The Scientist Zealot

League Class: Battlemage

Every character has trauma, but Viktor’s stands out in Arcane. In both League and the show, he focuses on advancing humankind via technology to the point of augmenting his own body.

The once-innocent scientist who never wanted to use hextech as a weapon is ironically heading down a dangerous path even after the heartbreak of accidentally killing the sweet-natured Sky. It remains seen if he’ll wind up fully resembling his League character.

6 Heimerdinger

A Relentless Inventor

League Class: Specialist

LoL and Arcane keep Heimerdinger’s eccentric qualities intact. This scientist relishes inventing things even if it’s just to entertain children. His care for Viktor and Jayce (and now Ekko) also highlights his love of sharing knowledge.

He does have a penchant for avoiding the arcane, though. And he can sometimes forget humans don’t have as much time in life as yordles, but that doesn’t mean his heart isn’t in the right place.

5 Jayce

A Wise Man with a Big Heart

League Class: Artillery

Jayce comes across as a man who tries too hard to make everyone happy and can often pay the price for that. He wants to help people, but his naivety gets in the way of that.

His personality is largely unchanged from LoL to Arcane. He wants to protect his city while ensuring their progression using hextech. But with everything that happens in Arcane, it stands to reason that a darker cloud is coming for this man, and he'll surely bring his massive hextech hammer with him for the ride.

4 Ekko

Time-Bending Master

League Class: Assassin

Who knew that a music video would help bolster a character? Well, Little Man benefited heavily (and rightfully) from the theme song video that dropped right in time for his season 1 episode with Jinx.

Ekko does prove to be a capable fighter and leader. Even his feelings for Powder remain unchanged despite his words otherwise. The development of him in the show is clear thanks to his collab with topsiders like Heimerdinger and Jayce. It remains to be seen if that excursion into The Anomaly will earn him is in-game title of The Boy Who Shattered Time.

3 Caitlyn

She’s an Excellent Shot

League Class: Marksman

Cupcake herself is another League Champion who doesn’t see too much change in Arcane. If anything, the lore filled in the gaps. She wants to be a better Enforcer than those that came before her and she’s one of the best shots around .

But come season 2, we see the cracks in the foundation. The naivety and anger is breeding something deadly, something that willingly goes against her mother’s wishes and uses The Gray to hurt people. It’s an impressive change in character and makes her journey and relationship with Vi all the more fascinating.

2 Vi

Will Punch Her Way Out of Everything

League Class: Diver

Compared to her LoL counterpart, Vi has far more depth in Arcane and it easily made her one of my favorite Champions in the show. She has the burden of growing up too fast, losing two families and being beaten the rest of her teenage years. Even so, she held out hope.

Of course, things take a turn for the worse as she joins the same organization that murdered her parents, but it fits perfectly with her League character. The conflict of Vi’s character, the mixture of rage and love she still holds for her sister, gives her one of the more compelling storylines.

1 Jinx

The Wild Card with Severe Trauma

League Class: Marksman

Jinx’s trauma is front and center. The show did well in explaining her actions rather than excusing them. We see her descent from Powder into Jix. We see her inner turmoil as we witness all of her hallucinations on-screen.

She’s perhaps the best Champion iteration from LoL to Arcane. There’s no black and white when it comes to this character, and with her having something worth protecting now and becoming a symbol of hope, we’ll finally see if there’s any Powder left inside.