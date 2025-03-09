We all know and love the legendary Pokémon each game offers. From obtaining your game’s exclusive legendary to hunting down the other strange and mysterious Pokémon hiding in the world. (Good luck if you’re shiny hunting. That’s a lot of refreshing the game for that slim encounter. Well, until shiny locks became a thing.)

Related 10 Best Baby Pokémon, Ranked Ranking the cutest baby Pokémon we all know and love!

As strong as they all are, some legendaries stand out among the rest with well-loved designs and iconic moments. If you have a favorite legendary, you probably don’t care as much about stats as you do appearance. It’s okay, Pokémon isn’t just about battling. With so many different legendaries debuting every generation, you’re sure to find one that sticks with you. Throw that thing in Pokémon home and take it wherever you can. These are our picks for the best legendaries the series has given us to date.

10 Zacian and Zamazenta

Sword and Shield Doggos

The adorable pups from Pokémon: Sword and Shield. While it may not be the most popular game, these good boys are certainly adorable. Zacian’s has a pale blue and orange coat while Zamazenta’s is red and a deeper blue, both tied together with golden weapons and armor once they reach full power.

The duo compliment each other well, letting you match with your rival or good friends as you take on the world with a big dog by your side. Better get a big dog bed and some treats to award them for a battle well fought.

9 Latios and Latias

A Fun Matching Duo

Latios and Latias are a cute matching legendary duo for you and a friend to match on your journeys. Latios is primarily blue and white with a harsh appearance and a red pattern on his chest. Meanwhile, Latias is red and white with a cute smile and blue markings on her chest.

It's hard to miss this iconic pair as they shoot across the sky. Depending on your Pokémon game, you may even be able to mega-evolve them into a matching purple duo, blending their coats together. Better look into their eyes to see which is which, or they may fool you.

8 Koraidon and Miraidon

The Sandwich Lovers

Koraidon and Miraidon are a fun and unique duo perfect for traveling in style. Koraidon in red with colorful feathers reflecting the past as it turns into a bike with thick tires. Miraidon is purple with electricity running through its body to transform it into a futuristic ride.

This hungry duo love sandwiches, and they’re more than deserved as they work hard to travel the vast world of Scarlet and Violet. Despite their draconic appearance, they’re just dogs deep down inside working hard for that delicious sandwich. Take good care of them when you rescue them so they can grow into their final forms.

7 Lugia and Ho-Oh

Birds of a Feather or Dragons?

Whether you want a giant fluffy bird or a white dragon, this legendary duo has you covered. Ho-Oh is a colorful red and gold bird with green and white feathers mixed in its wings. Meanwhile, Lugia is a white dragon with deep blue spines and a pale blue belly. With strange but recognizable giant hands for wings. He must give great hugs.

While debuting in the Gen 2 games Gold and Silver, many may remember Ho-Oh for its appearance in the anime as a mysterious gold figure flying over the rainbow. The iconic duo have consistently made appearances in the franchise ever since. We all love them.

6 Solgaleo and Lunala

The Faces of Sun and Moon

The seemingly forgotten faces of Pokémon: Sun and Moon are still some of the coolest legendaries to come from the series. For those who love the sun, Solgaleo is a white lion with a sun-shaped mane decorated with yellow and red. However, fans of the moon can get Lunala, best described as a purple moon-shaped bat with golden stars along its wings.

Both legendaries are easily recognizable and gorgeous, making them a fun Pokémon to catch and own. Besides, imagine a giant Solgaleo sleeping on your lap or a Lunala hanging upside down from your ceiling.

5 Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza

The Icons

This legendary trio has been icons since Pokémon: Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald. Rayquaza has a long green, snake-like body with spikes. Groudon is a large red beast, a Pokémon Godzilla. Finally is the blue whale Kyogre. With each legendary having a distinct design and color with them, it’s easy to recognize them.

As iconic and memorable as these legendaries are, I can’t imagine they’d be easy for trainers to take care of. Size alone would make it difficult to give them time outside the pokéball. Perhaps they could sleep in the garden. Certainly would put off any burglars.

4 Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde

Cool and Deadly

The aura trio we all know and love. Xerneas, a blue and black deer with glowing rainbow antlers that create life. Yveltal is the opposite, a red and black dragon with claws for wings that brings destruction. Zygarde is the balance between them, more commonly represented as a black and screen snake with hexagon scales. However, it can appear as a small canine or a giant mech depending on its core levels.

With such distinct designs and interesting lore behind them, it’s no wonder so many trainers want to hunt them down. Not to mention those amazing shiny forms. Better not keep these in the pokéball in case you disrupt the balance.

3 Mewtwo

Do We Need to Explain?

Mewtwo has won the hearts of fans since the first generation. The scientific experiment hoping to bring back the mythical Pokémon Mew. Mewtwo is a pale purple with a deeper purple tail and belly. It maintains some of Mew’s cat-like features with an amphibian twist.

Those fortunate to win its trust better take good care of this Pokémon, or it may seek revenge on humanity again. Apart from that, it seems chill and just needs a good home to recover after all its been through as an experiment. Perhaps you can even reunite it with Mew! Then again, maybe it's for the best they don’t.

2 Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres

The OG Bird Trio

These iconic birds are a fun elemental trio. Articuno embodies ice with a pale blue coat, sleek teal hair and a pastel belly. Zapdos is sharper with yellow and black feathers that radiate electricity. Finally, there is Moltres, whose golden body is covered in flames. Together this gen 1 duo is irresistible, gotta catch them all.

Imagine these three perched outside your house waiting for their bird seed after a good battle. Anyone lucky to live in the Galar region may even find their exclusive Galarian forms which look just as cool as their original.

1 Reshiram and Zekrom

Black and White's Dragon Duo

Finally, there is the legendary dragon duo of Pokémon: Black and White, Reshiram and Zekrom. Reshiram is pure white with blue eyes and a fluffy appearance. Zekrom is pure black with red eyes and a sharper look. These two compliment each other perfectly and make a great duo for any trainer.

If you’ve always wanted a giant dragon, then one of these is sure to match your vibe. Not sure where you’d fit them in your house though. They may need their own room to run around in. You wouldn’t want to keep them in their pokéball all day, would you?