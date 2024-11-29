Traveling to new locations is just among the many reasons that make RPGs so great. Developers like BioWare certainly have the lion’s share for the plentiful places they’ve taken players. There are the unforgettable sites and cities from the fantasy world of Dragon Age, but when it comes to science fiction, the Mass Effect series has carried gamers across the entire galaxy.

Considered one of the most-outstanding Sci-Fi RPGs of all time, the original trilogy is brimming with planets and places to explore. Whether it’s a vast world or a unique vessel, there’s so much to do and experience. So grab your favorite squadmate and prepare to drop into a collection of the most memorable locations within the Mass Effect games.

This list contains minor spoilers for the original trilogy.

10 Feros

The Brainwashed Colony of Zhu's Hope

Not every iconic planet has been pleasant. During the events of the first Mass Effect, Commander Shepard and their team are dispatched to several planets in their quest to stop Saren. One mission sends them to the small colony of Zhu's Hope, located on Feros. What starts as an investigation, however, soon deteriorates into a Lovecraftian horror tale.

As if dealing with hostile Geth wasn’t enough, players soon learn that the people are acting strange -- withholding information and avoiding interactions. As it turns out, they’re being controlled by some eldritch monster called the Thorian, and to make things even creepier, the abomination has been lurking beneath the colony the whole time. Once discovered, the Thorian makes its thralls attack, forcing the player to make a critical decision. Go out of their way to free the colonists or wipe them out, and yes, the consequences will be carried over into the sequels.

9 Tuchanka

The Krogan Homeworld

It’s quite possibly the most-devasted planet players come across in Mass Effect 2. An inhospitable world ravaged by war and torn apart by rising global temperatures, populated by separated clans and Blood Pack mercenaries. Only the toughest would dare to live here, or the craziest. After all, Tuchanka might be a broken chunk of rock, but to the Krogan, it’s their chunk of rock.

Despite hostilities towards outsiders, players and their team are given a fair welcome, especially if a certain scar-faced Krogan survives the first game. On Tuchanka, the player can pursue missions to expand their crew’s loyalties, shop for upgrades or put down some credits in the Varren Pit. On top of allowing murder and warmongering, Tuchanka is apparently okay with gambling and animal abuse.

8 Eden Prime

Paradise Lost

The first planet players visit in Mass Effect 1. It was Eden Prime where the Prothean Beacon was discovered and showed Commander Shepard visions of the Reaper threat. They even gained a new squad member along the way. A world once considered paradise only to lose its beautiful moniker after the Geth attack.

Eden Prime’s string of misfortunes only continued in Mass Effect 3 when Cerberus launched an assault against the colony over another Prothean relic, only this one contained a grumpy centuries-old soldier who also joined Shepard’s crew. Though the planet is responsible for being the place where players gained some of their most notable followers, it will always be remembered as the planet cursed with bad luck.

7 Virmire

The Planet That Changed Everything

From images alone, Virmire seems like an unremarkable location -- just some beach-like world occupied by Saren and his Geth. In reality, Virmire is the most infamous planet in Mass Effect for its influence on the story.

It was Virmire where the truth about Saren and Sovereign is discovered, and the true agenda of the Reapers is revealed. If plot twists alone weren’t already enough, players are also pushed into a corner where they have to make one of the biggest choices in the series: rescue one squad member while dooming the other. Whichever you choose, the decision will have longstanding effects long into the third game. Virmire serves as a lesson to fan that even the most pleasant of locations can have the darkest of impacts.

6 Collector Base

A Suicide Mission into the Unknown

Not every outstanding location can be found on a planet orbiting a star. Some are located on space stations out in deep space, or for the Collector Base, in the galactic center near a supermassive black hole. The technology keeping the station floating has allowed the enigmatic Collectors to work in seclusion on their disturbing experiments and abominable creations.

Locating the hidden station is a one-way trip as no one has returned to tell the tale. Considered a suicide mission, the Normandy crew banded together and staged an attack on the Collector Base. In a final act with multiple conclusions, should the player make it to the end, they’re left with a decision: destroy the facility and all it stood for or keep the technology and use it. Regardless of your choice, the Collector Base will forever be remembered as the grand finale of Mass Effect 2.

5 Shadow Broker’s Lair

The Center for Intel & Secrets

In a galaxy full of mystery, where others fumble in the dark, there’s one individual who knows every secret: The Shadow Broker. When you oversee an immense organization that handles the trading and selling of information, you need a base to work in solace. So, naturally, the Shadow Broker made his lair a massive ship located on a plant with constant violent storms.

Despite the hostile conditions, the Shadow Broker’s Lair becomes a secret base for Shepard once it changes hands. Here, the player can invest in opportunities, survey planets, view the Shadow Broker’s archived videos of the public and invade their crews’ personal files. Mass Effect 2 is a kind of a messed-up game at times.

4 Illusive Man’s Headquarters

The Office of Mystery & Conspiracy

His identity is a mystery. He runs a paramilitary organization responsible for countless unethical experiments and operations. He’s only seen in a barren office with a single chair, a cigarette in hand, surrounded by holographic computers, orbiting an aging star. He’s the Illusive Man and his office is forever burned into the minds of Mass Effect players.

What’s funny is as much as players have seen the location, they never physically visit it until the third game. The Illusive Man only speaks to the player via hologram communication, and although these encounters are brief, they don’t detract from the mystery and intrigue. The office looks and feels like an abyss, and what lurks is not some creature, but a man who’s always thinking, always plotting, always smoking. Whether or not fans agree with his methods, they can’t deny his tastes.

3 Omega

Home for the Outlaws of the Galaxy

The Terminus Systems are fraught with criminals and lawless scum. Yet if there’s one location where you’ll find them all clustered, it’s Omega. Considered the dark counterpart of the Citadel, the mining station has been converted into a massive haven for the unwanted of the galaxy.

Even with its threatening appearance and depressing slums, that doesn’t undermine what makes it such a fascinating place. Omega feels like one big dance club at times with music blasting, dancers on display and underhanded merchants or business folk offering illicit work. Only the toughest of the tough can make a name for themselves here. Although there are no laws or government, there’s one rule the people are expected to follow. Don’t mess with Aria, the de facto ruler of Omega.

2 The Normandy

A Good Leader Needs a Good Ship

Though it’s gone through different designs throughout the three games, the Normandy is the flagship of the franchise. It may be the smallest location compared to planets and space stations, but it’s a place fans know by heart.

When defending the universe from criminals and abominations, even a hardened hero needs somewhere to retire. The Normandy is both a vessel and a base of operations for Shepard and their crew. Here, players can listen to music, read emails, feed their fish, play with their space hamster, bond with their team, spend time with that special someone and prepare for the next mission. You can call it the SR1 or SR2 all you want. For players, it’s simply home.

1 The Citadel

The Melting Pot of Races & Culture

Its size is only matched by its magnificence. Here's where the seat of power resides, where the Citadel Council governs the civilizations of the galaxy and ignores obvious warnings of Reaper threats. Putting aside the politics, the Citadel remains the biggest and most visited hub in all of Mass Effect. Yet no matter how many times players return, it never loses its luster.

Even after three games, there are parts of the Citadel players haven’t seen. The massive construct houses legions of races from across the galaxy, with sprawling cities located along the station’s arms. Compared to the other hazardous places in space, a person could start a life for themselves on the Citadel, so long as they obey the rules. Whether you’re planning to stay or are just passing through, remember to bring plenty of credits. You’ll need them to shop at Shepard’s favorite stores on the Citadel.

