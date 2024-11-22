When it comes to Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players agree that some of the most fun found throughout the game comes from just exploring its vast open world. One moment you can be roaming a rundown village besieged by war and the next you’re in the snowy mountains of a castle inhabited by clans of warriors.

Related 8 Best Potions You Need to Get in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt What's a Witcher without potions? It's time to check out the best potions players will need while on the path of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The beloved RPG has brought players to so many unforgettable places that you could write an entire ballad about the sites alone. Unfortunately, Dandelion isn’t around to help with that, so something smaller will have to suffice. Now, grab your silver and steel sword, because it’s time to head out on the path to the most memorable locations of Witcher 3.

10 Kaer Trolde Citadel

The Skellige islands are a testament to why Witcher 3 has one of the biggest maps in gaming. A player could skip every quest and still get hours of content from the exploration and loot hunting alone. Of all places within the land of warring clans, the one players always come back to is the Kaer Trolde Citadel.

The immense stronghold is the first place Geralt visits in his search for Ciri, making it the hub players familiarize themselves with on their first outing in Skellige. Besides its vast and gorgeous design, Kaer Trolde is also where players get a taste of the Skellige lifestyle: banquets, challenges, fistfights and massacres; the usual everyday life for these mountain warriors.

9 Brunwich

Added in the Hearts of Stone expansion, this small village may look unimpressive, but those who have undertaken the Dead Man’s Party quest will remember this as the site of Geralt’s strangest adventure. It was Brunwich where the White Wolf came not to hunt monsters, or tackle the immoralities of man, but to attend a wedding while sharing his body with the ghost of an eager bachelor.

With Vlodimir von Everec’s ghost taking the reins for one night out, players get a break from the violence and sorrow of the Witcher world and experience the things Geralt never got to after becoming a mutant. Dance, exchange pleasantries and play games that don’t end in bloodshed. Just because it was strange doesn’t mean it was unforgettable.

8 Von Everec Estate

Sometimes the best places are not always the friendliest. In the Hearts of Stone story, Geralt is sent to fulfill Olgierd’s third wish in the quest: Scenes From a Marriage. Unfortunately, that request leads players to one of the creepiest locations in all the Witcher series.

The Von Everec Estate looks and feels like something out of Silent Hill, because the further you explore, the worse it gets as you go from one nightmare into another. It was here where players encountered what shocked even a hardened monster hunter like Geralt -- the Caretaker, one of the most unsettling monsters in Witcher 3. If that alone wasn’t enough, the estate is also haunted by the spirit of Olgierd’s wife as she shares the heartbreaking story of their marriage before trying to violently kill you. All this grief just to retrieve a single rose. The things a Witcher has to do.

7 Land of a Thousand Fables

During the events of Blood and Wine, players are forced to make a critical decision on how to handle the vampire problem and their choices will send them to two completely different locations -- meaning this entire area is missable. That’s such a shame because the Land of a Thousand Fables is without a doubt the wackiest location in all the franchise.

Where else can you say you encountered the Big Bad Wolf? Or got paid by the goose that laid the golden egg? Or fought the specter of a dead Rapunzel? Yes, though the strange realm may look like a dream come true, the spell that created it has become unstable and many of the fables have gone mad or turned hostile. Still, that’s just another reason this location of sheer insanity is so memorable.

6 Crookback Bog

Monsters love swamps about as much as flies love garbage. It was here where players encountered a whole new grotesque entity: the Crones of Crookback Bog. They rule the swamp and those that dwell in it, using trees decorated with human ears and other dark rituals to watch over everything.

As if a bog inhabited by powerful witches wasn’t unsettling enough, follow the trail of treats and you’ll find an orphanage inhabited by abandoned children. Though the kids live in blissful ignorance, the Crones have dark intentions for them. Put two and two together, and you have a combination that leads to the darkest and most infamous quest in the game. Crookback Bog might be one of the most unpleasant locations in Witcher 3, but it’s an experience players will never forget.

5 Novigrad

In a land torn by war and swarming with monsters, Novigrad stands as the closest thing to civilization. The first time you enter the city, it feels alive and thriving. Guards around every post, the rich roaming the streets while the poor try to get by. The city is cluttered with crowds by day while nearly empty at night.

Related 7 Best Armor Sets in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Light, Medium, or Heavy, there's an armor best made for your playstyle and build in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It’s here where Witcher players will spend a large chunk of their time with how much there is to do. Shop in the market, attend a card game tournament, hang out with Zoltan and Dandelion at the Chameleon, but most of all, find work. Now if only they could just remove the wayward bigots and bloodthirsty criminals, then maybe it’d be a decent place to live.

4 Crow’s Perch

Better known as the Bloody Baron’s territory, Crow’s Perch holds a special place in the hearts of Witcher fans. Overall, Crow’s Perch doesn’t seem all that extravagant, just a small community under occupation by Phillip Strenger and his troops. Yet the location is forever burned into players’ minds as the site of the saddest quest in all of gaming.

It was here where Geralt accepted the job of locating the Bloody Baron’s missing family, leading to a chain of events that exposed players to different shades’ morality, showing that even the most disgusting and flawed of individuals can want to change. That and it’s also because it’s the place where players have to deal with an undead baby. Remember, this game is rated M for a reason.

3 Beauclair

Thanks to the Blood and Wine expansion, the land of Toussaint is opened for players to explore. Of all its locations, however, there's none more breathtaking than its capital city: Beauclair. After roaming through the mud and carnage of the other lands, Beauclair feels like taking a breath of fresh air, one soaked with the scent of wine.

Every inch of the city feels like wandering through a painting straight out of the Renaissance period. If the mind-blowing décor wasn’t enough, the other thing just as wonderful about Beauclair is its inhabitants. Where places like Novigrad treat Geralt with resentment and hostility, the people of Beauclair are actually kind and welcoming -- a pleasant change of pace after being called a freak everywhere else.

2 Kaer Morhen

Every Witcher hails from a different school where they train before undergoing the trials that’ll turn them into mutants. In Geralt’s case, the School of the Wolf. While the other schools have fallen into decay and ruin, Kaer Morhen has stood the test of time.

Except for some monsters roaming the woods, the whole area feels isolated from the rest of the world. Except for you and your Witcher buddies, there’s no one around for miles. Along with its immense grandeur, the site is dripping with rich lore and history. After all, it was the first location players saw at the beginning of the first and third Witcher, but it’s also where Geralt and his comrades made their big stand against the Wild Hunt.

Fun Fact: According to lore, the name Kaer Morhen is Elder Speech for “Keep of the Elder Sea.”

1 Corvo Bianco

Many perks come with the Blood and Wine expansion—new jobs, new monsters, and new rewards. Sure, there’s the gold, the armor, and the chance to acquire the best swords, but there’s nothing like being given the deed to your own land.

As payment from the Dutchess of Toussaint, Geralt goes from monster hunter to homeowner. Instead of making it another location to store your loot, Corvo Bianco allows players to renovate and decorate the property however they wish. Purchase a stable for your horse, display your weapons and armor, build an alchemy lab, and best of all, sleep in a fancy bed. It’ll take time and a lot of gold, but it’s worth it. After all the pain and hardship Geralt has gone through, Corvo Bianco feels like the true epilogue of Witcher 3 and the happy ending he’s earned.