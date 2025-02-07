Love is probably one of the most cliché and overused themes at this point, and is the point of focus of countless books, movies, and TV shows. Still, we, as human beings, keep coming back to the idea of “perfect love” because, as possessors of a limbic system in our brain, we are hard-wired to find love or the idea thereof.

So it’s quite understandable that gamers get to experience this theme first-hand in the games they play, and these love stories are the best in the gaming industry, some of which are without hiccups, dare I say even “perfect”, while others are the very embodiment of unrequited love.

8 2B and 9S

Nier: Automata

There’s nothing simple about the relationship between 2B and 9S. What starts as camaraderie between two androids on a mission to reclaim Earth from alien machines slowly unravels into something far more tragic. Beneath 2B’s stoic demeanor lies a painful secret, one that forces her to kill 9S over and over again as part of an unending cycle dictated by YoRHa’s cruel programming. And yet, despite the futility of their existence, 9S keeps finding his way back to her, filled with hope, curiosity, and an affection that goes beyond their artificial nature.

As the layers of deception peel away, their story transforms into something both devastating and deeply human. 2B’s coldness isn’t indifference, it’s a shield against heartbreak because she knows how their story always ends. 9S, on the other hand, oscillates between admiration, love, and ultimately, a consuming rage as he learns the truth. Their love story isn’t about stolen kisses or romantic gestures, but about the pain of connection, the inevitability of loss, and the fleeting moments of warmth between two souls who were never meant to be together, yet always are.

7 Cody and May

It Takes Two

Most love stories in video games start with a spark, but Cody and May’s begins with a dying flame. Facing divorce, the two find themselves unwillingly bound to the bodies of tiny dolls, forced to work together to navigate a bizarre, surreal world crafted from their daughter’s imagination. What follows is less of a fairy tale romance and more of a frantic therapy session wrapped in platforming chaos.

Throughout their journey, they rediscover the strengths that made their relationship work in the first place. Cody, once feeling unappreciated, realizes the weight of May’s responsibilities, while May acknowledges the importance of Cody’s dreams. What makes Cody and May’s story resonate is its authenticity. It’s messy, frustrating, and filled with moments of doubt, just like real relationships. But by the end, their journey proves that love isn’t about grand declarations. Sometimes, it’s just about remembering why you chose each other in the first place.

6 Prince and Farah

Prince of Persia Franchise

The Prince and Farah’s love story is one of wit, trust, and time, sometimes literally. From the moment they meet in The Sands of Time, their relationship is defined by playful banter and cautious cooperation. The Prince, brash and arrogant, finds himself matched by Farah’s sharp tongue and unshakable determination. She isn’t a mere damsel; she’s his equal, challenging him at every turn and forcing him to become more than just a selfish warrior.

What sets their love story apart is its fleeting nature. Just as they begin to truly understand each other, time itself resets, erasing everything they’ve built. The Prince is left as the only one who remembers their journey, carrying a love that was never allowed to exist. Even in later games, where time no longer acts as their enemy, their relationship remains one of longing and missed chances. It’s a love story that defies the traditional happy ending, but in its bittersweet nature, it becomes all the more unforgettable.

5 Deacon and Sarah

Days Gone

In a world where survival is everything, love seems like a luxury. But for Deacon St. John, it’s the only thing that keeps him going. When Sarah is presumed dead after the outbreak, Deacon spends years as a drifter, clinging to the past and refusing to let go of the hope that she might still be alive. His love for her is obsessive, bordering on self-destructive, as he risks everything for the faintest chance of finding her.

When they finally reunite, their relationship isn’t the same. Sarah has changed, hardened by the horrors of the new world, and Deacon realizes that the woman he spent years searching for might not need him the way she once did. Their love story isn’t about rekindling a lost romance; it’s about accepting change, learning to move forward, and understanding that love isn’t always about staying the same.

4 Ellie and Dina

The Last of Us Part 2