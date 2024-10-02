The superheroes from Marvel Comics are some of the most well known and iconic characters of all time. Every child and adult around the world can name at least a few of them, as they have appeared in countless comics, movies, cartoons, and, of course, video games. While Marvel video games are much less explored than other mediums, there are still quite a few of them available on various platforms.

Because there are many Marvel games, most of which have been played by different generations of gamers, it raises a question: which is the best one? It can be hard to determine the answer, but if one analyzes the gameplay of each title, featured characters, and how much they respect the source material, then it is possible to put together a cohesive list of the best Marvel games.

This list is subjective, but we aimed to pick titles across a variety of genres!

10 Marvel Snap

More Cards Than The Collector

Yes, that virtual card game you receive ads for all the time is indeed real. This virtual card game is very fast-paced, having you and your opponents take your turns simultaneously, activating your card number values and abilities simultaneously. This creates a fast-paced and addicting loop. The cards themselves can also have some highly amusing effects, such as the Uncle Ben card summoning a Spider-man card when destroyed.

While Marvel Snap is a simple virtual card game, it absolutely shines in the art department. While it goes without saying that a card game lives and dies on the art portrayed on the cards, the art of Marvel Snap still deserves praise for its great depictions of both popular and niche Marvel characters. Unfortunately, it must fall to the bottom of this list due to being a mobile game and thus, by default, being less meaty than games released for consoles and PC.

9 Deadpool

Quirkiest Game Around

During the 2010s, Deadpool's popularity began to soar as he appeared in various mediums outside of comics. It was only a matter of time before the famous “Merc with a Mouth” got to star in his own video game. This hack-n-slash title played similar to character action games like Devil May Cry and Metal Gear: Rising. However, it has a more basic combat system than those titles, with much less room for combo experimentation, which leads to a more repetitive experience.

That repetitiveness shouldn't be too much of an issue though, as a full playthrough of Deadpool will only take a few hours to complete. Sadly, the basic gameplay that gets stale before that endpoint as well as comedy beats that are responsible for much of Deadpool's mischaracterization online in the 2010s means this title must fall very low on this list.

8 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2

Whose Side Are You On?

The 2006 Marvel event Civil War is one of few comic events that can truly claim to have changed the medium forever, so it was only natural that the event would receive a full video game adaptation via Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2. This isometric dungeon crawler’s main gimmick was the ability to pick and choose which heroes and villains would be on your team as you played through the stages.

This, of course, would lead to hilarious scenarios like Carnage and Spider-Man teaming up to fight The Winter Solider and hours of creative fun. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 must sadly fall slightly below the halfway point on this list due to it not being widely available anymore and it being difficult to decide which version of the game is the best, due to some.

7 X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Logan's Finest Hour

Licensed movie tie-in games are generally disregarded by gamers as low-effort trash, but every once in a while, a title comes along that has true passion put into it that shines through. X-Men Origins: Wolverine is one of those titles. If any Marvel superhero was going to have a God of War-styled game, there's no better fit than Logan. This fast and tightly-paced title features gruesome combat, button-mashing sequences, and wicked boss fights.

Sadly, like most Activision-developed Marvel games, the title isn't currently available on modern storefronts due to rights issues. So in order to play this title, gamers will need to track down and purchase a physical copy of the game. Because of that barrier to entry, the game is falling slightly lower on this list than it would without.

6 Marvel's Midnight Suns

Heroes Rise from Darkness

Most superhero games now tend to either emulate the gameplay of the Batman Arkham franchise or try to be an Overwatch-styled shooter. So when a game comes along that attempts to bring these iconic and diverse characters to a different genre, it'll naturally gain a niche audience. Marvel's Midnight Suns takes several well-known and niche Marvel heroes and puts them into a card-based tactics title that plays similar to Xcom.

While that gameplay may seem strange for characters like Iron Man and Spider-Man, it lets lesser-known heroes like Nico Minoru and Magik shine more brightly than ever before. Battles in this title last a long time and can be repetitive, but it's a great title for those who enjoy this genre. Despite the game being a commercial flop upon release, it has slowly gained an audience of players who appreciate it for what it is, earning it a place on this list.

5 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

The Lego video game franchise and Marvel Comics are a match made in heaven. Putting some of the most colorful and iconic characters ever made into games, which gives you the ability to punch and break nearly any object you can see is a child's dream. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 may not play very differently from the other games in the Lego franchise, but it does feature a huge variety of Marvel characters as well as unique character gimmicks such as taking advantage of Ms. Marvel's ability to inflate into a ball.

What sets Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 above the other Lego Marvel games is the sheer amount of content available in this game. With several hubs, unlockable variants of characters, and tons of stages, any fan of Lego or Marvel will be able to pour tons of hours into this game, more than earning it a slot on this list.

The game also gets extra points for being the only video game to ever include my personal favorite Marvel hero: Viv Vision!

4 Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Gonna Take You For a Ride

One of the most iconic fighting games in existence is, shockingly, a game featuring Marvel superheroes. The Marvel vs Capcom franchise has become well known for its flashy combat, cool supers, and downright hilarious infinite combos. It has been a staple in the fighting game scene for decades now. It's commonly agreed that Marvel vs Capcom 2 is the best game of this franchise with its fantastic cast of characters from both sides and how well all of them play.

Despite how beloved this game was, it was not available to purchase for years. Locking this important aspect of video game history behind the digital void. Thankfully, fans have been rewarded for their patience, as Capcom has now re-released the title in the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. If you want a great fighting game featuring Marvel superheroes, then pick up this fantastic title.

3 Guardians of the Galaxy

More Heart Than Expected

2021's Guardians of the Galaxy had a rough introduction to the public. After the failure of Square Enix's Avengers game the previous year, many gamers were skeptical of this game's existence. Thankfully, the project would quickly prove to be better than expected upon release. With a unique gameplay system that involved control of all members of the team simultaneously, unique puzzles that took advantage of each character's special abilities, and fun combat that blasted pop culture music all throughout the playthrough.

While the game very clearly gets most of its inspiration from the MCU movie versions of the Guardians, this game is also one of few to pay full respect to comic artists and writers, crediting the artists on every alternate costume available in the game. This respect for comic artists not often seen in video games, combined with the great gameplay, skyrockets Guardians of the Galaxy to the top of this list.

2 Spider-Man (2018)

The Friendly Neighborhood Game

In 2018, acclaimed studio Insomniac Games graced the world with the first open-world Spider-man game in nearly a decade. Spider-Man (2018) features combat gameplay very reminiscent of the Batman Arkham franchise. The game even lets players use attacks more reminiscent of Ben Riley rather than Peter Parker, like impact webbing to achieve similar effects to Batman's gadgets in those games. Despite its derivative nature, the combat of Spider-Man feels very fun in the moment, with fast-paced combos and a wide variety of ways to use Peter's webs.

The main attraction here, though, is the web-swinging and open-world itself. New York in this title feels more alive than it ever has before. While the plot of Insomniac's Spider-Man isn't particularly special and the characterization of Peter Parker may turn off a lot of comic readers, the pure fun of its gameplay loop and the ability to swing around New York with some of the best Spider-man controls ever skyrockets this title to the top of the list. However, there was very soon a game that topped it just slightly.

1 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

More Than a Spinoff