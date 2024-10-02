Ask any fan of Metal Gear Solid to describe its series creator Hideo Kojima, and they’ll probably hail him as the Tarantino of video games — bold praise, but not undeserved. The stealth games that turned Snake into a gaming icon have earned critical acclaim for their challenging gameplay and thought-provoking narratives.

Since its big debut in 1987, the franchise has come a long way, from being 8-bit pixels to 3D-modeled HD animation, to even spawning a handful of spin-offs. When it comes to the mainline games, each installment adds something new to the series, be it new combat, a new art style, or a new form of Metal Gear, the infamous bipedal tank the games are centered around. So, grab a cardboard box and some rations, and prepare to crawl through the series of war and tactical espionage to see which stacks up the best.

8 Metal Gear

Textbox Storytelling

Action Stealth Systems Released July 13, 1987 Developer(s) Konami Publisher(s) Konami

The year is 1995. A rookie code-named Solid Snake is sent by his superior Big Boss to investigate a stronghold out in South Africa called Outer Heaven. For his first mission, Snake is tasked with locating their missing squad member, Gray Fox, and gathering whatever info he can about this unknown machine the hostile forces are building, a superweapon labeled Metal Gear.

While the shortest game in the franchise, that doesn’t weaken its accomplishments. As the first stealth game of its kind, it dared to handle adult themes such as terrorism, espionage, mystery, and betrayal as the player discovers that the one leading Outer Heaven was Big Boss all along. Most video game plots in 1987 amounted to saving a princess or stopping aliens. However, besides the last two bosses, most enemies encountered are unmemorable. Not unless there’s someone out there who remembers Coward Duck?

7 Metal Gear 2

8-Bit Cinema Action!