Whether you’re a building god or just setting up your dirt shack (a soon-to-be dirt mansion) for storing supplies, we have all built at least something in Minecraft. If you’re looking for something new to spruce up your hole in the ground or need a new block palette, there are countless options to choose from.

Across the numerous biomes, terrain and dimensions you’ll find many fun and unique blocks to drag back to your base. Be sure to grab your shulker boxes from The End or craft up some bundles because you'll need the extra inventory space. While there are plenty of brilliant blocks, perfect no matter the build, some are more difficult to work with and can make your build stand out in the wrong way. Looking at you, Magenta Glazed Terracotta. If you want to impress your friends with your new base, you’ll need the best blocks Minecraft has to offer.

10 Glass Panes

Better than its Block Counterpart

Tired of your windows looking blocky? Is your glass just blending in to the wall, making a flat surface with no detail? Glass panes exist for a reason. By simply swapping out your blocky glass for some panes, you can add so much depth to your house.

With so many different colors to choose from, you can match your windows to whatever suits your vibe. If regular glass is too daunting, try white or gray to blend in to your homes better. Decorate with some slabs, fences and stairs outside to add shape to your windows, then banners on the inside for curtains.

Glass panes can be crafted with six glass blocks for a total of sixteen panes.

9 Gravel

Perfect for Pathways

Gravel is a classic, easy to farm and perfect for pathways. A flexible block you can use to spice up pathways to your base with varied textures for creative mode builders. The simple gray color is sure to contrast with the grass while not taking away from most builds.

To enhance your pathways, scatter the gravel across the grass with stone pressure plates and buttons mixed in to give it a rocky appearance. Even add some cobblestone if you’re feeling extra. All these materials are easy to farm from caves and bodies of water, making quick and easy additions to any base.

Suspicious gravel can only be obtained for building in creative mode.

8 Moss

Nice Lawn

Moss blocks changed nature forever. A lighter green which blends perfectly into grass blocks, making them ideal for brightening up any lawn. Whether you go all out in landscaping or just want something more to improve your grass, moss blocks and moss carpets have got you covered.

These blocks can be used for gradients or scattered randomly in patches using bonemeal. When combined with ferns, grass and various flowers, your friends are sure to be impressed by your lovely garden. Don’t forget to scatter the carpets to add varied heights and stone buttons as pebbles.

Moss can be found in lush caves underground. You can spot these as Azalea trees will grow above the surface.

7 Terracotta

The OG Concrete

Terracotta has always been looked down upon for its muted colors compared to colored concrete. Sure, during the early days when concrete didn’t exist it was frustrating, but now it has its own charm.

With a washed-out appearance compared to other blocks, it's perfect for buildings in Savanna and Desert biomes to compliment the landscape. If you want a muted appearance to your walls, then you’ll love it as it is. For those hoping to bring out some more color, try combining it with brighter blocks of similar colors. We recommend white terracotta and stripped cherry logs, giving it a soft pink hue.

Terracotta can be made from smelting clay found underwater.

6 Bricks

So Many Materials and Styles

Another Minecraft classic is bricks. Since its launch there have been many different brick variants released. With textures ranging from the standard large bricks to smaller bricks, some even have patterns carved into them. These are cheap and easy to craft, which makes them an ideal choice for a base if you want to step it up.

After choosing which bricks you want to build with, you can mix in other blocks such as cobble for a worn-out appearance. Dirt and moss give a dirty overgrown appearance. You can even add stairs and slabs to create dents across the surface, adding depth to your build.

Most stone-based blocks can be crafted into bricks with a few extra such as quartz and resin.

5 Copper

Easy to Mine and Many Options

While you’re waiting fifty years for your copper to age, start farming wax so you can preserve it in the state you want. An easy resource to mine in abundance from the caves below which can bring a spark of color to your base.

When aging, copper has four states varying from a vibrant orange to teal, giving you plenty of options for building. Copper can also be crafted into several variants for different textures to match your build. Just make sure to spread out your copper when aging so it will change state faster. If it goes too far, grab an axe and start stripping.

Wax can be obtained from shearing beehives, preserving the copper's state.

4 Dirt

Landscaping King

Dirt. It’s an essential for anyone. From making great huts to becoming a fabulous garden, even a farm. There's no Minecraft without dirt. Don’t underestimate the power of dirt and its variants to add texture to your gardens and pathways. The potential is endless.

Mycelium, with its strange purple grass, makes a great eerie block for a spooky build. Podzol gives a muddy look for any forest or pig farm. Coarse and root dirt allow you to create piles of dirt without the risk of grass growing over it. Finally is path blocks gained by using a shovel on your dirt. A quick, clean and easy pathway for villages.

3 Wooden Planks

A Classic with Countless Variants

Wooden planks are one of the first things you learn to craft and make the perfect floorboards for any base. With a total of eleven colorful variants, you’re sure to find the perfect block to match your vibe.

If you feel like changing things, you can even use these for your walls with some logs along the bottom to break it up a bit. A wooden roof would be cute too. Just make sure no flint and steel or lightning comes into contact with it. You won’t have much of a base left after a fire breaks out.

Crafting a copper lightning rod to place on a cobble chimney can safely direct lightning away from your flammable house during thunderstorms.

2 Wood Logs

Easy to Farm and Flexible Building

Wooden logs are a more expensive alternative to planks, but they’re totally worth it. Not only do they have different patterns based on the direction they are placed, but they can be stripped using an axe to create a whole new variant.

The rings in the center can make great flooring with alternating logs to add some pattern to it. Stacking logs make a good frame for your base, breaking apart any basic wall to make your home stand out. Finally, those who want a cozy log cabin can line them up on their side to create a dream getaway.

1 Trapdoors

Detail is Key