Minecraft is a game known for its infinite possibilities, and that reputation is only made possible by the wide selection of tools it offers players to help them get things done. However, many of those tools are often quite weak and leave much to be desired, especially early on. The likes of slow-mining pickaxes and low-damage weapons lead many players to want to Enchant everything.

The Enchantment system is a complex beast, confusing many people when they first start trying to engage with it. This article is here to help, then, ranking some very powerful Enchantments to help players choose which they should prioritize the next time they find themselves at an enchantment table.

1 Depth Strider

Because Half The World Is Water

Applies to boots.

Obtained from High-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 3.

At Level 3, Increases swimming speed by 300%.

In any recent version of Minecraft, the massive oceans spanning thousands of blocks are difficult to avoid, but are made a trivial challenge when players have Depth Strider on their side. The only drawback of this Enchantment is that fans can't get Frost Walker when they've got Depth Strider.

In most cases, it seems that Frost Walker is just a short-lived fun gimmick that breaks a bunch of Redstone, but with Depth Strider, it's possible to explore underwater caves far more effectively. As a result of Diamonds not wanting to generate when exposed to air, that makes this a speedy way to rack up riches.

2 Power

A Huge Exclusive Damage Boost For Bows

Applies to bows.

Obtained from Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 5.

At Level 5, Increases Damage by 150%.

While quite basic, Power is an absolute necessity if you want to employ a combat strategy slightly more complex than just whacking everything with a sword. It's exclusive to bows, which is unfortunate because crossbows would have greatly benefited from it too. Still, it doesn't conflict with other Enchantments, so it's certainly worth adding.

If it had been made available for all ranged weapons (crossbows and tridents too), it could have been one of the most useful Enchantments in the game. Even though it isn't, Level 5 will give archers about 150% extra damage per shot. This is a great damage increase, especially when fighting the Ender Dragon, so it's highly recommended to prioritize Power at all costs.

3 Infinity

Who Has Time To Mine Gravel?

Applies to bows.

Obtained from High-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 1.

Provides Infinite Arrows.

Speaking of bows, Infinity lets users fire off a stream of arrows without having to restock ever again. While they could just make a Skeleton farm to supply arrows easily, it's far less trouble in the long term to just get this enchantment and never have to deal with it again.

The only reason not to go for this enchantment is that Infinity and Mending are mutually exclusive, meaning that players have to choose between either going for infinite arrows or infinite durability. Mending is fantastic, so the choice between the two may come down to personal preference and playstyle.

4 Silk Touch

A Very Unique Enchantment For Those Weird Blocks

Applies to all tools.

Obtained from High-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 1.

Allows most blocks to be obtained.

Silk Touch is an Enchantment that can be placed on any tool. It's used to make most blocks in the game obtainable by breaking them, including some pretty cool uses with things like Snow Layers, Glowstone blocks, Clay blocks and, most importantly, ore blocks.

A great strategy is to put this one on a pickaxe (as long as it doesn't already have Fortune) and use it for mining. While doing it this way requires getting two different pickaxes, it's worth saving on inventory space when caving and still getting the full effects of a Fortune 3 pickaxe to boot.

5 Looting

Extra Rotten Flesh Never Hurt Anyone

Applies to swords.

Obtained from High-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 3.

At level 3, mob drops increase by 300% on average.

In terms of all-round Enchantments that do something very solid, Looting is up there. This Enchantment provides extra drops whenever mobs are killed, whether that's extra gold from Piglins, extra string from spiders, or anything in between. It's got enormous utility in cutting down the time spent farming for such resources (crafting materials being crucial concerns in a wide range of other titles like Elden Ring).

Looting doesn't conflict with anything and is definitely something to consider equipping on any sword, but outside of mob farms, it doesn't do too much. While there are a few outliers in the value of mob drops, this Enchantment won't be a very top priority overall.

6 Sharpness

Higher Melee Weapon Damage Is Always A Boon

Applies to swords and axes.

Obtained from Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 5.

At level 5, damage is increased by 3 hearts.

Entering into the top five, there's the ol' reliable: Sharpness. This Enchantment works wonders for axes and swords and provides a great boost, usually allowing the player to deal three hearts of extra damage at its highest level. This is enough to take out most mobs in two or three hits.

It may not be the flashiest or most interesting Enchantment in the world, but Sharpness helps make every encounter with an enemy much more tolerable, especially tankier ones like Endermen or Guardians. It's necessary to combine books to get Sharpness 5, but it's worth doing so to maximize the benefit.

7 Unbreaking

Become Far Less Reliant On Those Pesky Anvils

Applies to all tools and armor.

Obtained from Mid-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 3.

At level 3, a 75% increase in durability on average.

Another of the boring-but-invaluable Enchantments is Unbreaking, which offers the wonderful freedom to ignore the durability mechanics for three times longer than usual. Mending may make this seem irrelevant, but it's way more useful than fans might think.

This is especially helpful for Elytra, allowing the possibility of flying three times as long before having to make a pitstop to refuel with EXP (because Phantom Membranes are an absolute pain to obtain). Three times more durability on everything is always great, even if it is ultimately an option to just mend it all.

8 Fortune

Spend 60% Less Time Mining

Applies to all tools.

Obtained from High-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 3.

At level 3, offers a 120% increase in ores on average.

In Minecraft, players are constantly creating a bunch of cool structures and using their tools and armor to do just about anything. Inevitably, then, they're probably going to run themselves dry of resources rather quickly. For this reason, Fortune is an excellent time-saving Enchantment.

This Enchantment provides, on average, triple the amount of ore that a single ore block would usually yield. This also comes in handy for a few other non-ore blocks and resources. Overall, when on the hunt for materials, Fortune is where it's at.

9 Protection

Trivializing Combat

Applies to armor.

Obtained from Mid-Level Enchanting Tables.

Max Level: 4.

At level 4, 16% damage reduction per armor piece.

Protection might just be the most over-tuned Enchantment in the game. Players may have seen Blast Protection or Fire Protection and wondered whether they were worth having over plain old regular Protection, and the answer is generally no. Full Protection 4 armor provides an enormous 64% damage reduction. Combine that with a full set of Netherite armor, and the only things that are likely to still be a major threat are the Warden (the formidable foe that arrived in 2021) or a player with a Mace.

While other defensive Enchantments can't be applied, it doesn't matter when damage from lava, explosives, or falling is mitigated to such a degree regardless.

10 Mending

What Durability System?

Applies to all tools and armor.

Obtained exclusively from treasure, villagers, or fishing.

Max Level: 1.

Allows durability restoration through EXP gain.

For many Minecraft players, the top Enchantment to prioritize is Mending. Though it's a pain to obtain, its effect is very strong. It will restore the durability on anything as the player gains EXP from any source. This is incredibly effective when combined with a mob grinder, but any EXP will do.

Those players who aren't fans of the durability mechanics will surely appreciate just how strong this effect can be. The only issue with this Enchantment is getting it in the first place, but it's not too hard to move a Librarian Villager to a swamp, and it's easily the best enchantment in the game.