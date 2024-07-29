Key Takeaways Check out these amazing MMORPGs that you can enjoy solo.

From big-name franchises, like Star Trek and Lord of the Rings, to smaller indie titles, these are multiplayer games that don't punish you for playing alone and at your pace.

Plenty of options await, no matter what genre you want to explore!

Solo-play in an MMORPG seems a bit contradictory, doesn’t it? Multiplayer is in the name. But do you really have to engage with other people to enjoy some of these incredible MMORPG titles? No, you don’t. Not if you don’t want to, at least.

Sometimes it's just fun to do your own thing, whether intense combat or laid-back farming. Thankfully, several entertaining MMORPG games embrace solo players. So, if you want to thrive in a fantasy land or survival landscape as a lone wolf, here are the games worth checking out.

15 Star Trek Online

Where Trekkies Are Living The Dream

Developer Cryptic Studios Platform(s) PC | PS4 | Xbox One

Trekkies rejoice! Star Trek Online is the perfect escape vehicle for fans of this science-fiction world. Set 30 years following Star Trek: Nemesis, you can explore numerous storylines that follow the films and shows.

There's space and ground combat, amazing character and ship customization options, and the chance to interact with familiar faces voiced by some of the OG cast. Solo players can appreciate this MMORPG without ever interacting with others. You can still do the stories, tackle tough missions, combat situations, and more.

14 The Lord Of The Rings Online

Live Your Life In Middle-Earth

Developer Standing Stone Games, LLC Platform(s) PC

Lord of the Rings Online is a fun way to embrace the epic fantasy series. You can choose from iconic races and journey through Middle-Earth as you see fit. That’s what makes this MMORPG so compelling for solo players. You can explore this beautiful world at your own pace and not anyone else’s.

There’s so much to do that you’re bound to stay busy on your own. It further welcomes single-player gameplay thanks to skirmishes, because you can customize AI soldiers to fight at your side

13 Temtem

A Peaceful Journey Into Creature Collection

Developer Crema Platform(s) PC | PS5 | Xbox Series X/S | Nintendo Switch

Like Pokemon, but far bigger, Temtem is an impressive gem where you collect these incredible creatures. You can buy a house, customize it and your character, and enjoy encountering and adding numerous charming monsters to your collection.

The world may always be online, but there’s no need to interact with anyone. It has an engaging story campaign you can enjoy by yourself. Even though you’ll see others running around, it simply makes the world feel alive.

12 Elder Scrolls Online

Play Your Own Way In A Fantastical Universe

Developer Bethesda Softworks Platform(s) PC | PlayStation | Xbox | macOS

Elder Scrolls Online is another classic MMORPG with an ample amount of content for solo players. There are numerous opportunities to explore the open world, improve your character, and embark on quests or take on dungeons.

The early levels are best for this. Things can get dicey at the higher levels or if trying to take down World Bosses. If you’re bold and confident (or foolish), you can try it anyway.

Although you can play Elder Scrolls Online on your own, there is some content that is unavailable if you don't participate in some group play. Some dungeons/bosses are just too difficult to defeat without help.

11 Secret World Legends

A Story-Driven Tale

Developer Funcom Platform(s) PC

Secret World Legends offers a different approach than standard MMORPGs. It’s story-driven, first and foremost. So, solo players can explore everything without punishment. You'll dive deep into this horror-themed world as you work to solve a mystery and battle horrifying creatures.

There’s voice acting, a deep character creator, and various ways to battle your enemies. Gather your gear or hone your supernatural abilities. Your journey will take you to several real-world locations too that are a delight to explore.

10 Neverwinter

No Dungeon Master Needed Here

Developer Cryptic Studios Platform(s) PC | PS4 | Xbox One

Dungeons & Dragons sees neverending popularity from the classic tabletop to the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3. But if you want to embrace more of this world but keep things solo, Neverwinter is a good option.

Related Baldur's Gate 3: 10 Secrets And Easter Eggs In a game this massive, you were bound to miss some things!

All the campaigns in this MMORPG are playable solo. You can enjoy all the exciting D&D action and stunning scenery without a dungeon master there to guide you along. Take your time, develop your character, and have fun.

9 Albion Online

Build Your Home In A Medieval World

Developer Sandbox Interactive GmbH Platform(s) PC | macOS | iOS | Android

Yes, Albion Online features a player-driven economy. It’s also known for some pretty intense PvP battles. But that doesn’t mean single-player gameplay is forgotten. With your own island, you can enjoy all the farming, fishing, etc. you’d like.

This is also yet another MMORPG to feature a classless system. You can jump in with whatever character you’d like. Combat can be challenging sometimes, but you can still level up and craft what you need.

8 Guild Wars 2

An Endless Open-World Journey

Developer ArenaNet Platform(s) PC

Guild Wars 2 gives you an incredible open-world adventure, and you don’t need to interact with other players in this MMORPG. You certainly encounter other players as the world is rather lively, but you can keep moving on and enjoy your lone wolf style.

There’s a variety of weapons to use, clothes to customize your character with, and expansion packs to purchase if you want to enjoy this world even more. The unique storylines even change based on your own actions.

7 RuneScape

A Classic Fantasy Experience

Developer Jagex Ltd Platform(s) PC | macOS | iOS | Android

RuneScape has a lengthy history, and in the world of MMORPGs, it still opens itself up for solo play better than many. Various quests will keep you busy and help you level up your character.

Best of all is the Ironman gameplay mode. It does away with the standard player interaction such as grouping up for battles or trading. The mode ensures that you’ll cement your single-player status without issue.

6 Black Desert

A Sandbox Adventure That Anyone Can Solo

Developer Pearl Abyss Platform(s) PC | PS4 | Xbox One | iOS | Android

From cooking to shipbuilding, Black Desert has it all. The amazing details in the character creation alone can pull your attention for hours on end. But the most important feature you’re looking for here is how to solo a huge MMORPG like this one. Well, you just have to play. There’s no set structure here.

Want to live a quiet farm life? Go ahead. You can hunt, farm, and fish. Train some horses or build a ship and sail away if you like.

5 Fallout 76

Fight To Survive In A Post-Apocalyptic Nuclear Wasteland

Developer Bethesda Game Studios Platform(s) PC | PS4 | Xbox One

Vault Dwellers, prepare yourselves for a nuclear-ridden battlefield in Fallout 76. Unlike other titles like Fallout 4 or Fallout: New Vegas, this heavily slanted toward multiplayer, but it eventually evolved into a great option for solo players. There are NPCs you can interact with, and you can tackle the missions on your own.

Related Fallout 76: A Thrilling Journey into Appalachia's Future As we reflect on the past year's adventures in the radioactive landscapes of Appalachia, Fallout 76 enthusiasts have much to celebrate.

You can completely shut down the possibility of fighting other players too. With Pacifist mode, you’ll never worry about PvP. All that can kill you is the environment and mutated monsters.

Pacifist is truly a lifesaver in Fallout 76. I can't count the times when I went through a rough fight, found myself low on health, too far away from my camp, and saw some stranger approaching from down the road. Nothing is quite as heart-stopping as that.

4 World Of Warcraft

Embark On Classic Fantasy Quests

Developer Blizzard Entertainment Platform(s) PC | macOS

The popularity and longevity of World of Warcraft is hard to beat. But despite it being well known for its multiplayer elements, you can still solo it without much difficulty. Create your character. Choose your side. Embark on endless adventures. And you don’t need anyone by your side to have fun.

Tackling some of the difficult dungeons isn’t mandatory either. So, there are no worries if you feel like you can’t fight something that players usually handle in groups.

3 Final Fantasy XIV

Choose Your Race And Become A Warrior Of Light

Developer Square Enix Platform(s) PC | PlayStation | Xbox Series X/S | macOS

Final Fantasy XIV is easily among the best MMORPGs for solo players. It does support a massive online community, but if you want to hop in and pretend no one else is there, you can do so. Solo dungeons and any other mission that comes your way.

With the DLC, you can embrace the single-player style on Island Sanctuary. Here you can build a home, farm, handle animals, and more.

2 Star Wars: The Old Republic

Determine The Fate Of The Galaxy

Developer Bioware/Broadsword Online Games Platform(s) PC

Stemming from another huge franchise, Star Wars: The Old Republic has maintained its fanbase for over a decade. It’s enjoyable when played in its complete MMORPG design, but solo players can still find entertainment.

Plenty of leveling up can be done on your own. Plus, if you ever need backup, there are computer-controlled characters that will back you up.

1 Palia

A Cozy Simulator Filled With Farming And Building

Developer Singularity 6 Platform(s) PC | Nintendo Switch

Palia is a delightful option for those who want to explore MMORPGs not only alone, but in a cozy environment. Not a battle in sight unless you're hunting. And the gear you craft is for foraging, harvesting, etc.

Customization is a major point as you can do remarkable things for your character and home. Even if you see others wandering around, you don’t have to interact. And there’s plenty of story and NPCs to appreciate (and even romance).