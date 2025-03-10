Founded in 1994, Monolith Productions became a legend in the FPS genre. During the ‘90s and early 2000s, if you were gaming on a PC, you probably touched one of their iconic games. Whenever Monolith released something good, it always took players’ breaths away. They were so ahead of their time that even now, after so many years have passed, their old games still look amazing and remain a blast to play.

Unfortunately, you probably won’t see another studio like Monolith again now that Warner Bros. has shut them down. It always hurts when a studio that’s given so much joy to players goes away. It’s like saying goodbye to an old friend. Still, where some fade into obscurity, Monolith can take pride in knowing it left its mark on gaming history, as these examples will show.

10 F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

The Flawed Yet Fun Horror Game

You awaken in a strange hospital after being experimented on. Cut off from your team, you’ll have to fight your way out through a city that’s been nuked. Though the citizens are gone, it’s far from uninhabited. The Replica Army is gearing up for war, a rogue commander and his black op’s forces are hunting you, and the ghostly figure of Alma Wade is stalking you around every turn.

F.E.A.R. 2 continues where the first horror game left off. The arena-style combat feels bigger as you fight using slow-mo powers, many weapons, and even a mech. It’s a fun action shooter, but where the game struggles is in the horror. F.E.A.R. 2 leans too much on gore over tension, with some of the scares feeling weak. However, the enemy designs remain awesome, and it still has one of the most messed-up endings in a horror game.

9 Shogo: Mobile Armor Division

The Prototype Titanfall 2

Released October 15, 1998

Influenced by Japanese animation and the mecha genre, Shogo: Mobile Armor Division was Monolith’s most ambitious project at the time. Because you weren’t just playing as a soldier, you were also piloting a mech. Like Titanfall 2, you switch between fighting on foot and controlling an enormous mech, both of which are centered around FPS combat with their own set of guns.

The game did a great job capturing how big your robot feels as you pilot it through open environments and battle enemy mechs. Sure, the story was kind of corny, the combat could get janky at times, and you can tell the makers had to cut corners during development, but overall, Shogo is impressive for its time. Though not the first mech-focused game, it was the first mech FPS. Monolith attempted something bigger and unique, rather than another mindless shooter, and they should be proud of their achievement.

8 The Operative: No One Lives Forever

James Bond Meets Austin Powers

Released November 9, 2000

The Operative: No One Lives Forever is what you get when you take the theme of a 60s spy film, throw in some humor, and turn it into an FPS stealth game. You assume the role of Cate Archer, a novice agent dispatched on missions to stop a rogue terrorist organization.

Though originally on PC, The Operative was Monolith’s first game to be ported to a console, released for the PlayStation 2. The game gives you a large selection of weaponry for fighting, but it encourages taking the stealthy approach with its funny selection of gadgets like perfume that puts guards to sleep, sunglasses with a camera, and exploding lipstick. Besides, playing stealthily is part of the fun as the game scores you after every mission. Plus, The Operative has a sense of humor with tons of funny NPC banter and hilarious sidenotes throughout the game.

7 No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.'s Way

Second Verse, Same as The First