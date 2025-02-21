If you’re going to carve a place for yourself in Cyberpunk 2077, you’re going to need four crucial things: money, weapons, the right build, and most of all, a good ride. Like many RPGs, the world you’re dropped into is massive, and if you want to get around, you need wheels. Sure, fast travel works too, but where’s the fun in that?

Related 6 Best Katanas in Cyberpunk 2077 It's time for V to become the ultimate cyberninja.

When it comes to the vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077, fans have had mixed feelings for the cars, some considering them too sluggish or difficult to control. That’s okay because although cars have their pros and cons, the bikes are unbeatable. So the next time you plan a trip to one of the best fictional locations in gaming, Night City, pick up one of these high-tech choppers.

6 Brennan Apollo

The Best Off-Roader

Street Cred 12 Cost 30,000 How To Obtain Autofixer

Don’t let its appearance fool you, the Apollo was made for speed and handling in the Badlands of Night City. When running jobs out in the hills of dirt, fields of junk and armed gangs, you’ll want a good bike to get around, and the Apollo will make traveling the desert a breeze.

Sure, it looks small and has a big case in the back, but despite its size, the Apollo is swift. This is a bike that was made for off-road riding and catching the wind as you’re performing motorcycle jumps over hills. On top of all that, the bike is a sinch to acquire with its low cost and low street credentials.

5 ARCH NAZARÉ Racer

Perfect For Night Owl Edgerunners

Street Cred 42 Cost 74,000 How To Obtain Autofixer

For players wanting a bike made for city travel, the NAZARÉ Racer is the one for you. When browsing the Autofixer terminals, you’ll most likely come across different models of this motorcycle, and despite appearances, their speed and handling are the same. If you’re going to invest money in one, however, you can’t go wrong with the black model.

This machine radiates with Cyberpunk energy, perfect for Edgerunners who prefer operating at night. You’ll be skidding through the streets and dodging cars like a true merc of Night City. It comes at a steep cost and requires a high level of reputation, but it’s worth it. Take this one for a ride the next time you’re prepping for a job after sunset.

4 Arch “Itsumade”

The Secret Bike

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Side Job: “The Highwayman”

The good stuff in life is never free. Even when it is, it’s hard to find. The Itsumade is one of the coolest bikes in Cyberpunk 2077, with a unique design for true gang lovers and racers. Best of all, it’s free, if you can find it.

To acquire the Itsumade, you’ll have to complete the side job: The Highwayman, which can be difficult if you don’t know where to look. Unlike other jobs, it doesn’t appear on your map, you must head out to Rancho Coronado, located in Santo Domingo, and search for a specific garage in order to trigger the job. It’ll require a lot of legwork and searching, but it’ll all be worth it when you’re riding off on your new bike.

3 Yaiba Kusanagi CT 3X

AKA: The Bike from Akira

Street Cred 26 Cost 66,000 How To Obtain Autofixer

Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to anime. After all, the game owes much of its stardom to the 2022 miniseries, Edgerunners. More than that, one of its fastest bikes, the Yaiba Kusanagi, is clearly based on the model used in Akira, the iconic anime from the late ‘80s. Like its anime counterpart, this bike is just as incredible.

If it’s speed you want, this bike has everything you need. Despite looking like a motorcycle that would be hidden or available in the end game, the bike is easy to acquire with the right money and reputation, so there’s nothing holding you back from getting it. Just don’t waste too much time trying to recreate the famous Akira slide.

2 Scorpion's Apollo

A True Nomad’s Bike

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Minor Job: “I’ll Fly Away”

Whatever you may think about the Nomads of Cyberpunk, they know their vehicles. This fine piece of hardware is one of the best bikes in the game. Fast, easy to handle, designed for off-roading and it even handles well in the steel streets of Night City. And all it’ll cost is the life of a decent man.

In the mission, Life During Wartime, an Aldecaldos nomad named Scorpion will lose his life, and it’s kind of your fault. Thankfully, the Aldecaldos don’t lay the blame on you, but all they ask is your assistance in Scorpion’s funeral. Though it’s optional, the side quest I’ll Fly Away is worth undertaking. It’s brief, has good writing, plus a humorous ending, and after sending Scorpion’s body off, you’re rewarded with his bike. Scorpion, though your screentime was brief, your bike will forever keep your name alive.

If V had an Eddie for every time they attended a funeral and got a free bike out of it, they’d have two Eddies, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird it happened twice.

1 Jackie's ARCH

The Best Memento from a Best Friend

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Side Job: “Heroes”

Cyberpunk 2077 features a long list of cars, bikes and so on. Some require a lot of money and some require time to obtain them. Yet none can compare to the ARCH bike belonging to your choom, and one of the most memorable characters in all of Cyberpunk, Jackie Welles. Though you obtain the bike for free, it does come at a heavy cost.

When the heist that would have made them rich goes bad, poor Jackie loses his life. Depending on V's choices -- sending Jackie’s body to his mother or leaving him with Delamain -- you’ll be contacted by Jackie’s mom to attend his funeral in one of the best side quests: Heroes. When it’s over, you’ll be given Jackie’s bike, which is not only the most stylish motorbike you’ll find in the game, but also one of the fastest. Jackie may be gone, but he’s still looking out for V.