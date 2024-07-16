Key Takeaways Horror games are thrilling solo venture, but some are better with friends.

Teamwork is crucial in multiplayer horror games like GTFO and Back 4 Blood. Survive together or face the consequences.

In other titles, deception is key, like in Unfortunate Spacemen, where you should trust no one when a shape-shifting alien is among you.

Horror games are not for the weak-minded. Although genres can bend, thrills and chills are a given. But you don’t have to venture into these worlds alone. There are numerous, incredible multiplayer horror games to play so you can feel the fear side-by-side with friends.

You’re spoiled for choice too. There are massive co-op experiences you can enjoy with several people. And there are the smaller ones available for only two or so at a time. Everyone’s bound to find something they enjoy.

15 Deceit

Trust No One, Especially Not Yourself

Developer World Makers Metacritic TBD

Deceit is almost like a scarier version of Among Us. There are typically two monsters acting like wolves in sheep’s clothing. If it’s you, then you must do everything to sabotage others and shift in private to kill so no one’s the wiser.

Hopping onto a public server is risky. So, the horror game is far better when you play on a private server with friends. Proximity chat keeps it even more exciting.

14 Unfortunate Spacemen

Paranoia And Monsters In Deep Space

Developer Deep Field Games Metacritic TBD

Lying to your friends seems to be a theme in a lot of multiplayer games. In Unfortunate Spacemen, you can take the deception to space. There’s a shapeshifting alien in your midst this time around. The player controlling the alien must do whatever it takes to blend in.

Gaining someone’s trust is vital because everyone has weapons. If you’re no good at lying, you’d best be better at killing.

Hunting For A Myth In The Woods

Developer CyberLight Game Studio Metacritic TBD

Have you ever wanted to hunt down a myth? In Bigfoot, you finally can. Head out into the woods with a group of hunters armed with weapons, traps, and cameras. Stay prepared, and you'll come out on top.

Or maybe you want to become the mythical primate? You can do that too, and hunt down the hunters invading your home.

12 GTFO

Without Teamwork, Everyone Will Die

Developer 10 Chambers Metacritic 78

GTFO is a multiplayer horror game that values meaningful teamwork. You’re a group of prisoners forced to survive in a terrifying Complex. There are loud moments when you need to shoot your way out, and there are times when sneaking is key.

No matter how you deal with being dropped into this situation, you must have a strategy. Various monsters lurk in the complex, and you don’t want to wake them all at the wrong time.

11 Inside The Backrooms

Don’t Let The Entities Catch You

Developer MrFatCat Metacritic TBD

What seems like such a simple horror experience can quickly descend into chaos. Inside the Backrooms is a thrill to jump in with friends. There’s no singular bad guy here. Instead, there are puzzles and a mystery to solve as you try to get out.

One minute you’re all walking and exploring. But before you know it, you’re scrambling away from an entity that will explode your entire body the second it touches you.

10 The Outlast Trials

Survive The Harshest Type Of Therapy

Developer Red Barrels Metacritic 74

Congratulations! You’ve been forced into Murkoff’s deadly therapy sessions in The Outlast Trials. Jump in with friends and help each other survive the frightening experiment. Everyone has the same goal, so teamwork is the most important aspect.

Like the game that came before it, you cannot fight back. Instead, it’s all about running and hiding from enemies until you make it out alive.

9 Back 4 Blood

Try To Keep Up With The Endless Hordes

Developer Turtle Rock Studios Metacritic 77

Civilization may have fallen, but you and your teammates can band together and kill the Ridden. Back 4 Blood is an intense experience. It seems like the hordes are neverending, and one slip-up spells the end for your entire team.

Play in campaign mode and help each other out. Or if you’re looking for something more, you can jump in PvP and even play as a Ridden with unique abilities.

8 Hunt: Showdown

Hunt Monsters And The Competition

Developer Crytek Metacritic 81

Hunt: Showdown is a multiplayer horror game filled with endless thrills. There are creatures littering the world you’d usually only see in your worst nightmares. But there are also competitor hunters. Who do you take out first?

It’s a PvEvP situation. Join your friends to take down monsters and other hunters, or go against each other to see who’s the best of the best.

7 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Wrong Choice Will Kill You If You’re Not Careful

Developer Supermassive Games Metacritic 71

With The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, you're trapped in a relentless nightmare. There are five people in all: four college students and their professor. All of you are being pursued by apparitions more than willing to drag you to hell.

You can play with one other person online or you can jump offline and play with a total of five people. No one’s guaranteed to survive, so the pressure’s on.

6 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

This Isn’t The Holiday You Expected

Developer Supermassive Games Metacritic 69

Yet another entry from The Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan feels like one of the creepiest in the series. You think you’re headed to a fun and relaxing boat trip, and you’re thrown into a horrid situation.

As is common with the series, any playable character can die. And in quite brutal ways. So, hop in with friends and hope you make the right decisions to survive.

5 Phasmophobia

Hunting Ghosts Can Get You Killed

Developer Kinetic Games Metacritic TBD

Phasmophobia turns you and your friends into ghost hunters. Go into a job armed with the right tools, from Spirit Boxes to Candles. Use your detective skills to determine who’s haunting the place and get paid.

Or simply get killed by the entity. That’s always an option. So, everyone must carry their weight to make it through this.

4 Sons Of The Forest

Survive In This Cannibalistic Nightmare

Developer Endnight Games Ltd Metacritic 86

Embrace friendship and collaboration in this open-world horror multiplayer game. In Sons of the Forest, you were sent in as a rescue party, but you wind up being the one who needs rescuing. Cannibals and mutated beasts await to feast on unsuspecting players.

Build a base, find materials and resources, and protect yourself and your friends. There are the usual frights typical in this type of experience, but the extra work you must do gives it more depth.

3 Lethal Company

The Most Dangerous Job In The Universe

Developer Zeekerss Metacritic TBD

The Company is hiring, and they want you and your group to gather all the scrap you can. In Lethal Company, not making quota doesn’t just cost you your job. It’s more permanent than that.

But that’s the least of your concerns. You have to survive the deadly environment first, and you never know what’s waiting around the corner.

2 Dead By Daylight

Become The Killer Or The Survivor

Developer Behaviour Interactive Inc. Metacritic 64

An absolute classic in multiplayer horror games, Dead by Daylight is the foundation for many replicas. It remains a hot commodity to this day considering the frequent updates with new Killers, Survivors, perks, and more.

Playing with strangers online can be a scary ordeal. However, playing with friends can be equal-parts frightening and funny, as it’s easy to betray your fellow Survivors. Simply leave them hanging.

1 Left 4 Dead 2

Fight Your Way Through The Dead

Developer Valve Metacritic 89

Left 4 Dead 2 is such an iconic addition to the co-op horror genre that it simply must make the cut despite being over a decade old. There's no stopping to build intricate bases. There's just fighting.

You can fight just about anywhere as the apocalypse isn’t prejudiced. Zombies are in the streets, the swamps, and more. Keep back-to-back with your friends if you want to survive.