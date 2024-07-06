Key Takeaways Strange Brigade focuses on resource management and exploration with friends, stopping the Witch Queen Seteki in Egypt.

Zombies are a lore phenomenon that can be found across a myriad of media, a timeless monstrous threat. Today, there are masses of games featuring these undead monsters. They're often found opposing players in great hordes, perfect enemies for shooters and similar titles.

Whilst some may enjoy tackling these gruesome creatures alone, zombies provide an ample opportunity to have intense fun with your friends too. With so many such multiplayer games available to play, it can be tough to decide which ones to go for. This list will focus on games that are primarily about zombies, rather than games that feature a few zombies here and there. You're about to discover some excellent titles, so get your team together and happy hunting!

1 Strange Brigade

Lengthy Sessions Of Soul-Harnessing Carnage

Developer Rebellion Developments Metacritic Score 73

Strange Brigade features numerous creatures, but zombies are amongst the most prominent. Together with your friends, you'll need to conserve resources whilst defeating the onslaught of enemies. Stop the resurrected Witch Queen, Seteki, and restore order to Egypt! Dead enemies will drop souls, which power your amulets. You can then use fully charged amulets to unleash powerful attacks which cause levels of damage your regular weapons couldn't hope to achieve.

There's a heavy focus on exploration here, and as such, each level can take upwards of an hour. While it's a deeper experience than it may seem, the resource sharing between players is quite clunky and poorly implemented, hence the lower rank.

2 Dead Island

Escape This Beautiful, Secluded Nightmare

Developer Techland Metacritic Score 71

Despite being rather boring when playing alone, there is a world of fun to be had with Dead Island when you add your friends into the mix. You can play with up to four players in an open-world zombie survival game like no other, as you earn, craft, and explore in an effort to escape this accursed island. Balancing your team is crucial, and each of the playable characters has their own unique skill tree.

The island setting offers a creepy ambiance, with grotesque zombie designs. There is gore and profanity abound, so it's important to heed the Mature rating. The game is a wild ride, and surprisingly deep in places (as is its sequel) but unfortunately it doesn't rank higher due to the prevalence of bugs.

3 World War Z

Can You Withstand the Hordes?

Developer Saber Interactive Metacritic Score 73

This is typically one to reserve for playing with your friends rather than attempting solo. It's also important to bear in mind that it only offers online co-op rather than couch co-op. The zombies themselves have a pretty basic design, and the terror comes from the sheer numbers of these horrors that you'll encounter. This is to be expected, as the game is set in the same world as the 2013 movie of the same name.

World War Z doesn't really introduce anything new to the zombie genre, instead combining fun aspects of several other games. Playing it, then, will remind you of every other zombie game you've played, but in the best way possible. At the same time, however, it does lose some points for its resultant lack of originality.

4 Plants Vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville

A Colourful and Fast-Paced Funfest

Developer PopCap Games Metacritic Score 77

Whilst this may not be your typical zombie game, it's a really fun spin on the genre. It has multiple online PVP game modes, but the PVE co-op shines the brightest.

Offering both couch and online co-op, this is a versatile title. It's also great for friendship groups who enjoy the concept of zombies but don't like the typical horror genre they tend to inhabit. Here, you'll fight for control of a neighborhood from the world of tower defense behemoth Plants Vs. Zombies. There are a host of exciting weapons and fun characters to play as, and you'll have a laugh discovering your favorites. The cartoonish zombie designs only add to the zany enjoyment of this game. Despite being so fun, though, it's a difficult one to take seriously.

5 Killing Floor 2

Not For the Squeamish

Developer Tripwire Interactive Metacritic Score 75

Designed exclusively for multiplayer mode, Killing Floor 2 offers the chance to destroy wave after wave of encroaching undead. A campaign or plot is entirely sidelined in favor of this explosive action, so if you're looking for a cut and dry zombie game without any frills, this is it.

With over 40 different maps, you're spoiled for choice. There are also more than 65 weapons to wield, with something to suit every style. This means that there is little chance of getting bored, keeping the action varied and thoroughly engaging throughout. While constantly gripping and horrifying in equal measure (PVE Survival Mode and Endless Mode will keep players going for some time), it requires patience, as unlocking new abilities is a lengthy process.

6 Back 4 Blood

Hours of Dedicated Zombie-Killing Await

Developer Turtle Rock Studios Metacritic Score 77

The modern equivalent of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood offers a deeply satisfying zombie experience that is only elevated by having your friends by your side.

Explore your surroundings and discover loot, but be careful not to fall prey to the zombies which stalk the night. When the horde strikes, you'll want to be as prepared as possible! Gather weapons and resources, and communicate with your friends to stay alive as long as possible. The game features almost constant action, so you'll want to play with friends who can take a game seriously whilst still having a good time. The premise is sound, but the difficulty can be excessive at times. Back 4 Blood offers a co-op campaign experience, but you can also play the PVP Swarm mode.

7 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

A Modern Take on the Classic Zombie Genre

Developer Techland Metacritic Score 76

A more typical story-driven zombie title, it's great to experience alongside friends. Be aware, though, that Dying Light 2: Stay Human doesn't offer couch co-op or crossplay, so you'll both need to be using the same console to enjoy the multiplayer aspect.

Following the release of a deadly virus, much of humanity has been lost. For those that remain, life is a constant battle for both survival and control. There's so much fun to be had running around guns blazing alongside your buddy, and the importance of parkour adds more strategy to traversal. The zombies themselves look like something out of The Walking Dead, and the environmental design is also brilliant. Whilst it has its flaws, primarily in lack of progression for player 2, it's well worth a try.

8 ZombiU

Pit Friend Against Friend in Contrasting Gameplay

Developer Ubisoft Metacritic Score 77

Whilst predominantly a single player campaign, ZombiU offers a shockingly underrated multiplayer experience. In the main story, you work alongside a secret society in London to try and find a cure for the apocalypse sweeping the planet, but that's not the case for multiplayer. Most co-op zombie games have both players fighting together against the zombie threat, but not here.

One player engages in the typical gameplay you'd expect - shooting zombies down whilst trying to avoid being killed. However, the second player has the opposite goal: to kill Player One. Their goal is to spawn different types of zombies on the map, adapting based on the weapons and playstyle of their opponent. ZombiU requires a lot of strategy and skill regardless of which role you take, and is perfect for friends who enjoy different styles of gameplay. The longevity is a tad limited, but there's still so much fun to be had.

9 Call of Duty: Zombies

Niche Originality on a Triple-A Budget

Developer Treyarch Metacritic Score 78 (BO3 Expansion)

Offering both couch co-op and online multiplayer, Call of Duty has become a staple of the zombie genre. First introduced in World At War, fans have grown to love the Zombies mode, and there have been many installments since.

Call of Duty: Zombies invites players to destroy swathes of the undead using weapons from the franchise, attempting to secure their position in the process. Along the way, players can unlock new areas, pick up power-ups, and earn coins to buy better weapons. The creepy soundtrack and range of zombie models adds incredible immersion. Although most modern titles include a Zombies mode (the series has again advanced to World War II), some of the most involved maps are found in the Back Ops titles.