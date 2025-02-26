Nintendo Switch might not have a roster of massive cinematic games that are narrative-driven and filled with high-quality cutscenes like Spider-Man 2 or God of War Ragnarok on PS5, but much of this falls down to its weaker hardware not being able to render games like these.

Despite that, it doesn’t mean that there are no narrative-driven games on the Switch. In fact, due to it being weaker hardware, developers are able to more easily make smaller, bite-sized indie games that focus on a cohesive narrative along with a few gameplay mechanics, and there are a lot of them. These ten games are extremely narrative-driven and include both critically-acclaimed indie titles and ports of major AAA games.

10 Life is Strange: True Colors

Haven Springs: a Small Town with Big Emotions

Sometimes small mountain towns hide more than just breathtaking views and Haven Springs is one such town. The story of Life is Strange: True Color follows Alex Chen, who arrives in Haven Springs hoping for a fresh start, but her unique ability to experience and absorb the emotions of others quickly entangles her in a tragedy that shakes the town. Unlike previous entries in the series, True Colors ditches the episodic format, allowing for a more seamless narrative experience that keeps players hooked from start to finish.

Deck Nine’s approach to storytelling elevates the series to new heights, with a focus on deep character relationships and moral dilemmas that feel personal. The choices aren’t just about right or wrong, they’re about who Alex wants to be. With its vibrant-yet-melancholy atmosphere, emotionally-charged dialogue and a story that unfolds based on player decisions, it’s no surprise that this game is regarded as one of the best Nintendo Switch games for fans of emotional storytelling.

9 Night in the Woods

Lost In The Woods, Found In The Feels

A cat with a troubled past, a town on the brink of decay and a mystery lurking beneath the surface. Night in the Woods is a melancholic yet deeply personal journey following college dropout Mae Borowski’s return to her hometown. The game focuses on reconnecting with old friends, navigating existential crises and unraveling a strange disappearance that casts a shadow over the town.

As an indie game that leans heavily on narrative and atmosphere, Night in the Woods excels at making even the most mundane interactions feel meaningful. The writing is sharp, filled with humor and heartbreak in equal measure, and the vibrant-yet-eerie aesthetic creates a sense of nostalgia tinged with unease. At its core, it’s a story-driven game about change, friendship and the fear of growing up, one that lingers long after the credits roll.

8 Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

OBJECTION!