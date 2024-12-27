The Naughty Dog studio that players know today wasn’t always Sony’s ace up the sleeve, and it had surprisingly humble beginnings. It was formerly known as JAM software, named after the initials of its three founding fathers, Jason Rubin, Andy Gavin, and Mike Goyet. The last of these ended up leaving the studio early on.

Their first game, Math Jam, was self-published by Andy and Gavin for the Apple 2 in 1986. They eventually went on to create different games, like Ski Crazed, Dream Zone, and Keef the Thief, until they landed a partnership with Sony, for whom they developed Crash Bandicoot, which became a massive hit and cemented Naughty Dog as one of the best game development studios of the present day. Here are the best games this studio has released over the years that everyone should play.

8 Crash Team Racing

The Mario Kart Competitor

Racing Systems Released October 19, 1999 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

When Crash Team Racing hit the scene in 1999, it became not just Naughty Dog’s answer to the kart-racing craze, but Sony’s as well. Unlike many other Mario Kart clones of the era, CTR stood out with its tight controls, inventive track design, and story mode that felt surprisingly ambitious for a racing game and is often considered the only true competitor to Mario Kart.

Crash’s quirky cast of characters includes the bandicoot himself, as well as the main antagonist, Dr. Neo Cortex, and the bright, colorful world made every lap feel like an adventure. The game’s mix of local competitive multiplayer chaos and surprisingly deep mechanics, like perfecting drift boosts, kept players coming back for more. While the game received multiple sequels, none hit the spot like the first game.

7 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

The Opener to a Legendary Franchise

Platformer Action Adventure Systems Released December 4, 2001 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

This 2001 gem marked Naughty Dog’s first foray into the world of 3D platformers on the brand-new PS2, and what a start it was. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy brought players into a vibrant, seamless world without loading screens, which was a technical marvel at the time. The game introduced the charming, mute Jak and his wise-cracking sidekick, Daxter, setting the tone for one of Naughty Dog’s most beloved franchises.

The mix of platforming, puzzles, and light combat was polished to perfection, and the colorful art style and quirky characters gave the game a timeless charm. It was a bold step forward from Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot days and proof that they could adapt and evolve along with the technology of the time.

6 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Sic. Parvis. Magna.

Third-Person Shooter Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 93/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released May 10, 2016 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Nathan Drake’s swan song in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End wasn’t just about treasure, but also about legacy, family, and learning to let things go and move on. Naughty Dog took everything they’d learned from the previous games and delivered a masterpiece that balanced jaw-dropping action sequences with deeply personal storytelling.

From the thrilling car chase in Madagascar to the emotional reunion with Nate’s long-lost brother, Sam, the game is packed with unforgettable moments. Plus, the graphics of the game set a new benchmark for the PS4, and the dialogue between characters felt as natural as ever, making it easy to invest in their journey. While there may yet be another Uncharted game on the horizon, it seems like for now, Uncharted 4 served as the perfect send-off for Nathan Drake as the main protagonist of the series.

5 The Last of Us Part 2

Revenge Has Never Felt So Complicated

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 93/100 Critics Recommend: 94% Released June 19, 2020 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony OpenCritic Rating Mighty

If The Last of Us was a story about love and survival, its sequel is a brutal exploration of the cost of revenge. Ellie’s journey through heartbreak, loss, and moral ambiguity left many fans divided, but there’s no denying the impact of The Last of Us Part II. Naughty Dog pushed storytelling boundaries, creating a game that’s as much about the player’s emotions as it is about the characters.

The game’s stunning visuals and brutal combat were matched by its layered narrative, forcing players to question their choices and alliances. It was a departure from what the original game brought to the table, but that was its strength, and The Last of Us Part 2 wasn’t ashamed of embracing it.

4 Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

The Third Chapter in Drake’s Story

Action Adventure Systems Released November 1, 2011 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

The third installment in the Uncharted series doubled down on spectacle, delivering some of the franchise’s most iconic moments. Who could forget the plane crash over the Rub' al Khali Desert or the heart-stopping ship graveyard sequence? Naughty Dog’s knack for crafting cinematic action was on full display here.

The game also delved deeper into Nathan Drake’s past, exploring his relationship with Sully and the personal cost of his treasure-hunting lifestyle. While it didn’t revolutionize the series, it perfected the formula, blending high-octane action with emotional storytelling.

3 Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

The Bandicoot Goes Big

Platformer Systems Released November 3, 1998 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

By the time Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped launched in 1998, Naughty Dog had perfected the art of platforming. This game took everything fans loved about the series and cranked it up to 11, adding new mechanics like time trials and vehicle-based levels. Warping through time and space gave the game a fresh feel, with levels set in Ancient Egypt, medieval Europe, and even the future.

While it wasn’t outright revolutionary in any way, the third entry in the Crash Bandicoot franchise is almost unanimously considered the best one.

2 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

The Gold Standard For Action-Adventure Games

Third-Person Shooter Adventure Systems Released October 13, 2009 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

Few sequels can claim to have redefined a genre, but Uncharted 2: Among Thieves did just that. The opening train sequence alone is a masterclass in how to hook players and get them invested in the game right from the get-go, but the game never lets up from there. Every set piece, from the helicopter chase in Nepal to the climb up a derelict train car dangling over a cliff, is perfectly paced and breathtakingly cinematic.

The game’s cast introduced the now fan-favorite Chloe Frazer, who later on got her own entry in the standalone DLC Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With refined combat, improved platforming, and a gripping narrative, Among Thieves was a leap forward for Naughty Dog and the action-adventure genre as a whole.

The introductory sequence of Uncharted 2 is considered one of the best video game openers of all time, and I have to agree with that. I still vividly remember getting my mind blown by the action-packed train sequence in the very first few minutes of the game.

1 The Last of Us

A Title That Changed the Landscape of Single-Player Video Games

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 94/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released June 14, 2013 Developer(s) Naughty Dog Publisher(s) Sony OpenCritic Rating Mighty

To nobody’s surprise, at the top of the list is a game that redefined what video game storytelling could achieve. The status of The Last of Us transcends that of a mere video game for most players, delivering masterfully crafted cutscenes, dialogues, and narration that redefine storytelling in a game. Joel and Ellie’s bond grows stronger with every harrowing moment, from the quiet scenes of shared laughter to the devastating choices they’re forced to make.

The game’s post-apocalyptic world, while often considered a cliché, feels hauntingly real, with its overgrown cities and terrifying infected, creating an atmosphere of constant tension. But even if all of that is ignored, it’s safe to say that the tear-jerker of an opening sequence in The Last of Us is something that every player will remember.