There was a time when handheld consoles used to go hand-in-hand (no pun intended) with their bigger siblings. We used to have a PSP release of a title along with it’s release on a PS2 or a PS3. That time is long gone, and the only big handheld console that exists now is the Nintendo Switch, which sadly has zero new Need for Speed games on it (except for Hot Pursuit Remastered).

Even though most of these titles would be quite difficult to play today, here are the best Need for Speed games that were released on handheld devices and were loved by fans.

9 Need for Speed: Undercover

An Open World That Didn't Quite Shift Into Gear

Need for Speed: Undercover on handhelds, especially the PSP and Nintendo DS, aimed to capture the high-stakes, undercover cop story of its console counterpart. While it retained the open-world concept, the handheld version felt like it ran out of gas midway through. The visuals on the PSP were serviceable but lacked the polish expected for the system, while the DS version struggled with clunky controls and unimpressive graphics.

The story, which followed an undercover agent infiltrating a criminal syndicate, had potential but was delivered through uninspired cutscenes. Gameplay-wise, it offered basic racing mechanics and a variety of events, but the lack of dynamic AI and repetitive missions kept it from feeling like a fully fleshed-out experience. It might be worth considering if you have no other NFS game left to play on your handheld and are still looking to scratch that itch.

8 Need for Speed: ProStreet

Racing Stripped Down, But Not Out

Racing Systems Released November 13, 2007 Developer(s) EA Publisher(s) EA

Need for Speed: Pro Street shifted away from the illegal street racing vibe and focused on organized competitions, and on handhelds like the PSP, the game carried over the spirit of the console version with its emphasis on precision and tuning, but it felt a little stripped down. The visuals were decent, and the game featured a respectable lineup of cars, but the sense of adrenaline that players had come to expect in a Need for Speed game wasn’t always there.

On the DS, the game struggled even more, with awkward controls and downgraded visuals making it hard to appreciate the detailed tuning mechanics. While it wasn’t groundbreaking, ProStreet managed to offer a different flavor of Need for Speed that some fans might still appreciate for its methodical approach to racing.

7 Need for Speed: Shift

Trying Its Best to Shift Gears Into Sim Racing

EA Bright Light tried their best to bring the simulation-heavy racing experience of Need for Speed: Shift from the console version to a smaller screen. The PSP version offered a decent attempt, with tight controls and a variety of cars and tracks that made it enjoyable for fans of more grounded racing. The career mode provided progression, but it didn’t feel as engaging as its console sibling.

Apart from the consoles and the PSP, NFS Shift was also released on Android and iOS, providing a surprisingly robust experience for mobile gamers. The mobile version featured streamlined controls tailored for touchscreens, allowing for accessible yet enjoyable gameplay. While the visuals and car physics were understandably scaled back, the game still managed to capture the core essence of its console counterpart.

6 Need for Speed: Nitro

High-Octane Fun With A Splash Of Cartoonish Style

Need for Speed: Nitro wasn’t afraid to embrace a more arcade-style approach, which worked surprisingly well on the DS, the only handheld it was developed on other than the Wii. The DS version delivered fast-paced racing with bright visuals and a playful tone, complete with power-ups and stylized environments. The game’s emphasis on fun over realism made it stand out, especially for younger audiences or players looking for something different.

While it didn’t have the depth of other entries in the series, the colorful presentation and easy-to-pick-up gameplay ensured Nitro had its own charm. It might not scratch the itch for hardcore racing fans, but it delivered a lightweight experience perfect for quick bursts of handheld gaming.

5 Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed

A Classic Ride That Still Turns Heads

For its time, Porsche Unleashed was a standout in the Need for Speed franchise, and its handheld version managed to capture some of that magic. The focus on Porsche vehicles gave the game a unique identity, offering a mix of historical appreciation and engaging gameplay. On the Game Boy Advance, it featured surprisingly robust racing mechanics for the platform, with a career mode that let players explore Porsche’s rich legacy.

Of course, limitations of the hardware meant the visuals and physics were simplified, but the charm of racing iconic cars made it a memorable addition to the handheld lineup, and it was one of the best-looking games on the measly GBA.

4 Need for Speed: Underground Rivals

The PSP’s Underground Racing Revolution

Underground Rivals marked the series’ handheld debut on the PSP, and it didn’t hold back. It brought the neon-drenched streets and high-energy races of the Underground games to a portable format with impressive visuals and customization options. While the gameplay wasn’t as refined as its console counterpart, it still delivered a satisfying experience with its mix of circuit and drag races.

The soundtrack was a highlight, pumping out energetic beats that fit the street racing vibe perfectly. However, some players found the controls a bit stiff, and the lack of an open world made it feel slightly more constrained than fans of the series might expect. Still, it was a solid start for Need for Speed on handhelds.

3 Need for Speed: Carbon Own the City

A Unique Storyline On the Go

Need for Speed: Carbon Own the City didn’t just adapt the console game, but told its own story. This handheld-exclusive narrative followed the protagonist as they try to reclaim their city by recruiting crew members and taking down rival gangs. The crew mechanic, just like in the mainline Carbon, added depth, letting players strategize during races by utilizing teammates’ abilities.

The PSP version excelled with its crisp visuals and smooth gameplay, while the DS and GBA versions offered a much more stripped-down experience. Both versions retained the dark, gritty atmosphere of the Carbon universe, making it one of the more unique and memorable handheld entries in the franchise.

2 Need for Speed: Most Wanted 5-1-0

The Blacklist Hits The Small Screen

With Most Wanted 5-1-0, players could take the thrill of taking down the Blacklist to wherever they wanted, thanks to it’s release on the PSP. While it wasn’t a direct port of the console game, it retained the high-speed police chases and street racing that made Most Wanted so iconic. The game’s focus on evading the law and climbing the ranks provided a satisfying sense of progression.

The visuals and gameplay on the PSP were well-executed, with smooth controls that made racing a blast. While it lacked some of the open-world elements that defined the console version, it still packed plenty of excitement into its smaller, more compact package. The DS and GBA versions weren’t as good as the PSP, but for owners of those consoles, it still tried to retain the essence of arguably the best Need for Speed game of all time.

1 Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012)

A Handheld Powerhouse That Lived Up To Its Name

Racing Systems Released October 30, 2012 Developer(s) Criterion Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

When Criterion’s Most Wanted came to the PS Vita, it brought along the adrenaline-fueled gameplay and open-world exploration that made the console version a hit. While it was also released on Android and iOS, the PS Vita version stood out as one of the most impressive racing titles for the platform, with sharp graphics and a nearly identical experience to its console counterpart.

The open world felt alive, and the sense of speed was exhilarating, especially during intense police chases. The integration of Autolog added a competitive edge, allowing players to compare times and scores with friends. It was a rare case where the handheld version didn’t feel too big of a compromise, solidifying its place as the best Need for Speed game on handheld consoles.