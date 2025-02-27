Since the Nintendo Switch is a handheld console, it can be taken anywhere with the players. This portability makes it perfect for situations where there is some time to kill, such as waiting at the dentist's office or taking a daily bus to work or college. These short time windows aren’t ideal for sprawling RPGs that require players to immerse themselves in them, or story-based titles that cannot be or shouldn’t be paused during a cutscene, lest the impact of the story be lost.

An ideal game that can be played in short bursts takes little to no time to throw you into the action, gets saved plenty of times so players can drop them when the time’s up and is often not narrative-focused. All of these ten games fit into this category perfectly and are loads of fun when played in short bursts.

10 Townscaper

A Pocket-Sized City that Grows with Every Tap

There are no timers, objectives or fail states in Townscaper; just a blank ocean waiting to be transformed into a colorful, cozy city. Players tap on the grid to place buildings and the game’s algorithm automatically generates structures that seamlessly connect, creating winding streets, towering lighthouses and charming little neighborhoods.

Its simplicity makes it perfect for short bursts of play. There’s no need to remember mechanics or continue from where you left off. All the players have to do is open the game, place a few houses and close it, making Townscaper one of the coziest games to pass the time on the Switch.

9 Fez

A Reality-Bending Puzzle Box in the Palm of Your Hands

In Fez, perspective is everything. What seems like a simple 2D platformer quickly reveals its secrets when players gain the ability to rotate the world in 90-degree increments, turning flat surfaces into fully explorable 3D environments, but only one 2D plane at a time. This mechanic transforms level design into a puzzle, requiring players to think in multiple dimensions to solve environmental challenges and find hidden collectibles.

Its non-linear progression makes it an ideal game to play in short bursts. There's no pressure to complete levels in a single sitting and players can explore at their own pace, solving a puzzle or two before setting it down.

8 Baba is You

Breaking Brains One Puzzle at a Time