Key Takeaways Baldur's Gate 3 offers a limitless gaming experience with endless replayability due to its unique gameplay and exploration.

Final Fantasy XVI delivers a feature complete vision with stunning visuals, an amazing soundtrack, and a memorable story, making it one of the best games in the series.

Hi-Fi Rush surprises Xbox players with its captivating gameplay and proves that Game Pass can deliver fun and captivating experiences, becoming Xbox's biggest success this year.

Over the next eight days, Hardcore Gamer will be revealing its Best of 2023 Awards leading up to our Game of the Year. Today we present you with the Best PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Handheld Game.

It may not have been a PC exclusive release, but Baldur’s Gate 3 exemplifies a gaming experience befitting of the PC platform. The concepts of character creation, dialogue trees and different approaching to overcoming obstacles in CRPGs aren’t anything new, but Baldur’s Gate 3 takes all these aspects to greater heights. The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is one filled with limitless possibilities, designed in such a way where two playthroughs could unfold in incredibly different ways based on an individual’s playstyle. It's easy to lose several dozen hours exploring every nook and cranny of Faerûn, and completing the adventure only creates the desire to begin a new character to experience everything in an entirely different manner. Nearly limitless freedom in one of the best games of the year offers endless replayability. Each choice and roll of the dice can dramatically shift the flow of events, but no outcome is ever wrong. Multiple playthroughs are essential to experience everything there is on Faerûn, but due to Baldur’s Gate 3 being such a masterpiece, each playthrough is a wonderful and fresh experience.

Compared to last year, PlayStation had a bit of a rocky 2023 in terms of exclusives. We’re of course talking about the quantity, because the quality from the handful of games just on this list was on another level. It’s hard to believe that Insomniac’s sequel to Hardcore Gamer’s 2018 runner up to Game of the Year was taken down, but there was no denying what Square Enix delivered with Final Fantasy XVI. This was a long time coming, especially after the messy development cycle of Final Fantasy XV. This feels like a feature complete vision from the developers, crafting an epic tale with beautiful visuals, an amazing soundtrack and a memorable story revolving around relatable threads. That’s on top of cinematic eikon fights, a robust combat system and a likable cast; this is one of the best Final Fantasy games in a long while. All of this accumulates in the sole game to buy a PlayStation 5 for.

It feels ironic that going into 2023, Microsoft was clearly hoping for Bethesda’s enormous space-faring RPG Starfield to be their massive hit this year, being another triple-A adventure with a formula that Bethesda had success with before...and instead, the big show-stopper ended up being an entirely different game from Bethesda, a smaller “double-A” title from Tango Gameworks that was released to audiences as a surprise. And thanks to its availability via Game Pass, Hi-Fi Rush found loads of Xbox players checking it out, falling in love with this relatively bite-sized bit of action with a lot of passion clearly poured into it, and proving that the service doesn’t necessarily need to deliver the most technologically-advanced titles, just the most fun and captivating. Hopefully, Hi-Fi Rush’s success will inspire further investment in similar double-A projects from Xbox’s other studios down the road, but for now, it can at least claim the title of being Xbox’s biggest success this year.

When looking at the lineup of Switch titles it’s honestly hard to pick one particular favorite of the bunch. At the end of the day, however, Super Mario Bros. Wonder stood a step above the rest. While many fans had begun to grow tired of the days of New Super Mario Bros., Nintendo seemed ready to take their time and cook up one of the most explosive new entries featuring our favorite plumbers and their friends. The real reason that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is our favorite Switch title is because it feels like nothing we’ve ever played before. Sure most people have experienced Mario in his various forms, but never quite like this. We’ve never been serenaded by Piranha plants or turned into a glorious blob who can stick and travel across the walls. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is our favorite Switch title that came out this year due to the fact that it surprised us, made us smile and above all else, gave us a wonderful experience to be replayed and remembered for years to come.

Monster Hunter NOW

The Monster Hunter franchise is no stranger to mobile spin-offs and has seen quite the slew of attempts across the years. Although some have seen varying points of success, none landed quite so well as Monster Hunter NOW. This title which sees similarities to Pokemon Go due to the same development team takes the action of Monster Hunter and crams it down into bite-sized challenges to work towards overcoming. It was a surprise hit that ended up even resonating with those who had never picked up the mainline series before due to how simple and accessible it is. It’s easy to tap and dodge to fight monsters for those who want to keep things simple and anyone wanting to ramp it up can learn more advanced moves to keep things fresh and interesting. With new content coming out regularly and how much fun we had with this, Monster Hunter NOW quickly became our favorite mobile title this year and we can’t wait to see what else it cooks up down the line in the name of adventure and hunting.

Runner-Ups Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Hello Kitty Island Adventure Subpar Pool Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis