Key Takeaways Alan Wake 2 stood out as the Best RPG, Action, Shooter, and Action Adventure Game with its polished design and satisfying gameplay.

Baldur's Gate 3 recreated the freedom of tabletop RPGs, allowing players to truly take control of their character and influence the game world.

Remnant II impressed with its exceptional shooting mechanics, rivaling the quality of top shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Over the next eight days, Hardcore Gamer will be revealing its Best of 2023 Awards leading up to our Game of the Year. Today we present you with the Best RPG, Action, Shooter, and Action Adventure Game.

Alan Wake 2 brought the psychological horror and the suspenseful action just in time for Halloween this year. Exploration and puzzle solving were key, but as the game progressed, the action picked up with extremely satisfying shooting mechanics and combat. The slow burn of progression into heightened situations helped to create the tone that Remedy set out for. There were excellent contenders for this award, but ultimately the polish and design of Alan Wake II helped it to stand out the most. It made excellent strides as a sequel to the point where the first one could have been avoided to begin with. Couple it with an excellent story full of twists and turns along with what's possibly the strangest yet most enjoyable section of a video game ever makes it stand out above the rest. No other game will have the player participate in a live music video, after all.

RPG stands for role-playing game, but not all RPGs capture the experience of truly playing the role of another character. This is not the case with Baldur’s Gate 3 where the player has an unprecedented amount of freedom in which to interact with the world around them. Whether the player has to decide between resolving past a conflict through diplomacy or mild genocide or debating between romancing a party member or plotting their death, they have the ability to become their onscreen avatar. It's no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 was heavily influenced by tabletop Dungeons & Dragons, which can be said of many RPGs. What makes Baldur’s Gate 3 truly unique is how well it's able to recreate the freedom to progress through the campaign in whatever way the player sees fit. Recreating the tabletop experience in a video game is no easy feat, but Baldur’s Gate 3 nailed it. There were many great RPGs this year, but none of them matched the level of which the player can truly take control of their character in influencing the world the way Baldur’s Gate 3 did.

Flaws and shortcomings aside, if there was one thing Gunfire Games nailed in the original Remnant four years ago, it was the shooting. The feel, feedback, sound and general gun-play vital to the core gameplay loop was surprising in its assortment, as much as it was all too satisfying to control. So to find that with the sequel Remnant II has only grown more so into a terrific shooter is befitting of a series having started with immense potential. Rivaling the quality that some of the best iterations of Call of Duty, Battlefield and the like have brought us, Remnant II’s delightful assortment of weapons, mods, skills and other such means to inflict damage on one’s target, meant that if nothing else, players were rarely without the means to tinker and experiment with one’s play style for long. That Gunfire’s attention to detail with its shooting was good enough a reason on its own to jump back into this year’s follow-up. Remnant II was marvelously firing on all cylinders -- a sequel and indeed a developer whose prowess in the Shooter genre is now undeniable.

Sometimes the best doses of action and sensations of adventure needn’t be substantial. Sometimes the best examples of this more hybrid of approaches can be found in games whose premise and execution instills a desire to push on. And if the perils of rock-climbing wasn’t enough a temptation, that Don’t Nod imbued this with a world both intriguing and at times beautifully-orchestrated in Jusant, was an easy sell. Suffice it to say, the French studio -- best known for their story-heavy, multiple-choice titles of both episodic and non-episodic nature alike -- broadened their horizons this year with Jusant. A game of both calculated risk and momentary awe within this more vertically-aligned world. Owing much to the legacy of pre-2000s platforming, as it did releases of years’ past whose very world/setting was as much the star of the show. Interweaving the methodical design of its climbing mechanics with the curious infrastructure of its setting, Jusant might have posed a challenge you so dearly wanted to triumph over. That its setting made the adventure even more rewarding a trek on top is where Jusant landed in the realm of action-adventure titles that are very much the best of both worlds.

Runner-Ups Hogwarts Legacy Slay the Princess Chants of Sennaar Dredge