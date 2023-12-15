Key Takeaways EA SPORTS FC 2024 raises the bar for soccer video games with its realistic gameplay and immersive stadium atmosphere.

Over the next eight days, Hardcore Gamer will be revealing its Best of 2023 Awards leading up to our Game of the Year. Today we present you with the Best Sports, Strategy/Puzzle, Fighting and Racing Game.

Having dropped the FIFA license didn’t make EA bat an eye with EA SPORTS FC 2024. All of the teams and players across the world are here, and the game managed to show off the technical potential of the EA Sports ecosystem. Necessary updates were made to make the game more enjoyable, and the updated control scheme brings even more special moves to the best players. Simply playing as Messi is a pure joy, and watching the animations respond immediately to inputs while working to score a goal is more satisfying than anything else in sports games. The atmosphere in these soccer stadiums is currently unmatched in other sports games. Updates to the broadcast presentation and a better all-around feeling for playing this game truly make EA SPORTS FC 2024 stand out from the other sports games this year. EA continues to raise the ceiling for the most popular sport in video game form in the world.

That fans and enthusiasts of puzzle games had plenty to sink their teeth into in 2023 was one thing. That the quality of said genre was elevated to such a height was another. It would have to take something truly special in craft and execution to stand even taller above the ample acclaim and successes. And it just so happens that two guys from Finland not only had the answer, but in Void Stranger, may well have set the genre’s benchmark to impossibly-stratospheric levels. You could be here all day and night attempting even an abridged synopsis. So here are a few intentionally-vague, non-spoiler descriptors: challenging, versatile, deceptive, gripping, shocking, gut-punching and even a little mind-blowing when it wants to be. Void Stranger is the kind of game whose biggest secrets and grandest reveals are those already staring you straight in the face. Conjuring one rug-pull of a reveal after another without end. For a game seemingly all about simply moving tiles around, Void Stranger is in actuality about more than just simply moving tiles around. It’s a puzzle game that is in itself an enigma -- a showcase of just how special the medium of games can truly be.

Capcom wanted to make sure it did not skimp out on content for the launch of Street Fighter 6. The results ultimately superseded many expectations and brought out one of the more balanced and defined fighting games to date. Not to mention, Street Fighter 6 is an artistically beautiful-looking game that runs great, and introduces two new modes with the Battle Hub community area for online matches and more, plus the World Tour, which allows players to create their own player and fighting style, are all welcome additions to the game. Really what stands Street Fighter 6 out more than the others in this category is just how well the actual fighting mechanics are executed. Every one of the eighteen characters has their own place and can thrive if the player becomes accustomed to that style. The game works so well and the new characters are welcoming to the series.

After a long hiatus, Turn 10 went back to its circuit-based racing lineage with Forza Motorsport this year. While it might have its issues, there's no doubt that the driving model is the best in the series and the most immersive racing game to come out this year. Some of the visuals are fantastic and a great mix of circuits that aren’t typically in racing games can be raced in Motorsport. The online received the biggest overhaul and is much more streamlined for the better. The fact that this is on Gamepass with a lot of content that includes a strong career mode with the ability to upgrade cars is a major positive. The team continues to add content and address changes as requested as well. Turn 10 managed to go back and capture the beauty of automobiles with Forza Motorsport and it can get players into car culture the right way.