This year has been one heck of a showcase for action games, with releases such as Stellar Blade and Kill Knight. But one has to stand out amongst them and it was Black Myth: Wukong. This has been a highly-anticipated title for some time, ever since it was first revealed over four years ago. It not only looked like a visual masterpiece, but it featured an ancient Chinese Mythos following the plucky immortal monkey warrior, Wukong. Thankfully what we got ended up being even better than what we had hoped for, as it featured a beautiful world to explore with a challenging, but highly-rewarding combat system. It wasn’t quite on the level of variety from other Souls-like games, but it had its own quirks and variety that made it stand out on its own. In the end, it’s one of the best games to be released in 2024, packing one heck of a punch in the genre.

Runner-Ups Stellar Blade Kill Knight Antonblast Anomaly Agent

When it comes to the genre, ATLUS can truly never go wrong. Metaphor: ReFantazio, despite pushing aside the Persona/SMT name to be its own thing, took what made those series great and combined them together. The pitch-perfect turn-based gameplay from Persona 5 and Shin Megami Tensei V is somehow refined to pinpoint accuracy to create one of the best RPG systems of the decade. The game’s Archetype system allows you to play in a variety of styles like the HP-focused Healer to the all-around Seeker. It adds a sense of uniqueness to every fight so that no two fights are the same, which is much welcome in an eighty-hour title. Combat is fluid and rewarding, never feeling like a chore, especially with the infectious fantasy soundtrack scoring your every move as you slash, shoot, punch and magic through countless foes. Metaphor: ReFantazio is brash and bold yet approachable and fun, everything a great RPG should aspire to be.

The Warhammer franchise has been around for over forty years, and yet the universe continues to expand outside its tabletop origins. The 40k universe is a little newer, but even then, it features arguably a more compelling and diverse lore filled with some of the most depressing fiction we can hope for humanity. Regardless, Sabre Interactive have made a follow-up to the 2011 third-person shooter that wasn’t too dissimilar to the highly-popular Gears of War. It may have been rough around the edges, but it showed the 40K universe could be more than just RTS games. Space Marine 2 upped the ante significantly by introducing a highly-enjoyable combat system, replayable missions and cooperative play that you can’t find anywhere else. It’s one of those games you just feel so energized to play, as the epic scenarios and vast world are displayed in a glorious manner.

Many action adventure games feel more action than adventure. While that traveling aspect is present, more focus is put on minute-to-minute frenetic energy. Astro Bot, on the other hand, threads a needle so precisely with the genre that it almost feels unfair. Regardless of the world, from the sand-riddled deserts of Trapped in Time to the playful tones of Trunk of Funk, the thrill ride that Team ASOBI takes players on is delightful. It satisfies both the action and adventure itches with its locales, abilities and utter charm. Not only that, but it's approachable for all ages, as everyone can pick up, play and experience the joy of Astro Bot’s gameplay. Even still, the intense-yet-satisfying platforming makes for genuine fun and enjoyment, not relying on anything more than simple mechanics and stunning graphics. There’s never a dull moment in Astro Bot and we wouldn’t have it any other way.