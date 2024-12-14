Over the next eight days, Hardcore Gamer will be revealing its Best of 2024 Awards leading up to our Game of the Year. Today we present you with the Best New IP, Sequel, Remaster, Surprise and VR Game.

Another year, another batch of sequels. Whether it’s the annual titles such as Call of Duty or sequels to beloved franchises, existing properties are what make publishers the most money. Thankfully, there are developers who take chances, or in SHIFT UP’s case, they only have a couple of titles under their belt that they have to take the chance. Stellar Blade is a fascinating-looking title that looks similar to Nier Automata, featuring a desolate world with a protagonist who is part of organization that’s shrouded in mystery. Even though you somewhat can piece things together fairly early on, SHIFT UP crafted a surprisingly intricate world filled with compelling lore and backstory that helps paint a picture of horrors from the human race and the potential future we could have. Stellar Blade is a new IP we hope to see more of, as everything the developers have set up only brings us anticipation for what they do next.

Continued excellence can be a tough mark to hit. Evidence of that can be seen in the score of disappointing game sequels we’re often confronted with. On the flipside of that coin are the sequels that amaze and astound by simultaneously recapturing the spirit of the original while bringing the whole experience a step further. Hours could be spent listing past examples (Batman: Arkham City, Assassin’s Creed II, etc.), but this year gave gamers one of the most phenomenal sequels of this generation. The first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine game was a solid, engaging third-person shooter and offered a look at the dense lore in a digestible fashion. Its sequel, which launched over ten years later, retains all aspects that made the first a great 40K game, but exponentially enhances the combat elements and visuals. Fighting as an Ultramarine feels weighty, responsive and just plain awesome. And the story. If there is another game out there that captures the indomitable coolness factor of Space Marines as well as Space Marine 2, it’s yet to be made.

This year brought forth some fantastic remasters, but one has cast a shadow over its competition. That’s right, Sonic X Shadow Generations shined a light on the best of the Sonic franchise and paired it with a darker side of the series. In the same way that we all felt when we first played the 2011 classic, the Sonic Team and Sega brought back that nostalgia-filled essence that we loved and brought it to the current generation of players and consoles. With this being said, Sonic Generations ran so Shadow Generations could run at the speed of sound. For a DLC, the title builds off of the groundwork of an already-fantastic game and crafts a gripping story amidst a thrilling journey through various stages of Shadows past. Sonic X Shadow Generations authenticates the franchises’ stance within video game history by respecting the past whilst paving the way for an exciting future.

The trick with any great strategy or puzzle-affiliated release is having your player fixated on the reality of what may be, as much the inevitability of what may not. Whether it was gambling hard-earned dollars on a random Joker, going all in on leveling up a particular hand type or skipping entire blinds for short-term gains, Balatro was that classic, signature roguelike case of nothing ventured, nothing gained. “Who dares wins!” Regardless of one’s success or failure -- no matter the commitment to blind luck or calculated decision-making -- Balatro is one of the most tightly-knit, highly-concentrated examples of a deckbuilder bursting at the seams with one delightful, emergent moment after another. Accidental, intentional or reliant on some hopeful gamble, the combination of Poker’s mathematical precision, with that arsenal-like fortifying of one’s strength any good roguelike is built around, Balatro is a game of near-infinite questions with similarly infinite replayability. Whatever one’s strategy with hand types, Jokers and the varying amounts of “Mult” they produce, Balatro accommodates all manner of play-style. With conundrums and risk:reward scenarios that made each run, a fitting illustration of how high in quality roguelikes/deck-builders can still aspire to reach.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow was not the game Arkham fans wanted at its announcement. Following the disappointing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the announcement of a new Arkham game seemed too good to be true, and for many, it was. Announced as a Meta Quest title set exclusively in VR, Batman: Arkham Shadows was mostly written off by fans hungry for a new console and PC title. Thankfully, developer Camouflaj proved everyone wrong. Batman: Arkham Shadow isn’t just a great VR game, it’s an excellent Arkham game, successfully translating the third-person Arkham combat and stealth into first-person. The free-flow combat feels perfectly translated, the Detective Vision sections immerse you deeply into the detective side of the caped crusader, and the predator sections feel even more menacing from a first-person perspective. From a narrative perspective, the game fits in perfectly with the rest of the Arkham story, establishing several characters and events featured in Rocksteady’s games all while serving as connective tissue between Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Asylum. Camouflaj has not only delivered the best VR game of 2024, but also managed the rare feat of out-Arkhaming the original Batman Arkham developers in the same year.

Runner-Ups Vendetta Forever Asgard's Wrath 2 Maestro SWARM 2