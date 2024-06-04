Key Takeaways You can enjoy cooperative play with friends in engaging open-world games like The Forest, Valheim, and Don't Starve Together for a truly immersive experience.

We've collected several unique gameplay experiences that offer endless, open-world fun with friends.

Many of these titles blend open-world features with RPG elements, so you and a buddy can feel a real sense of progression as you make your way through the game.

Gaming can be a pretty solitary experience for some. I personally tend to lean toward the single-player offerings on the market and have spent many a night with nothing but a bright screen and some energy drinks for company until the sun comes up and ushers me to bed. But it doesn't have to be that way, because even within the genre of open-world games, there are some incredible experiences where you can bring a buddy along for the ride.

Whether it's a campaign that can be shared in full with another keen adventurer such as yourself or a buddy just hopping in to lend a hand in taking down a boss who's been giving you a hard time, it's that cooperative spirit that makes certain games simply better when played together. So, in the spirit of camaraderie, let's list some outstanding co-op open-world games, shall we?

1 The Forest

Platforms: PS4, PC

We kick things off with a chilling survival co-op experience called The Forest. There is the option of going for the sequel 'Sons of the Forest' but honestly, until it leaves early access, I would urge you to go with the phenomenal original. This game sees you take control of a father who has crash-landed on an isolated island in the middle of nowhere inhabited by deranged cannibal tribals, and when their leader kidnaps your son, you'll need to find a way to get him back.

This is the core premise, but before long, you'll have forgotten about little Timmy and will be focused solely on building a killer base with a group of friends and exploring the intricate cave system deep under the surface of this expansive map. It's an amazing co-op experience, but I will warn you to stay on your toes, because those cannibals aren't the only things lurking in the darkness.

2 Valheim

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Back in early 2021, we, along with half a million other Vikings jumped into Valheim to experience what this brilliant co-op adventure game had to offer, and even back then, this game was a triumph. Years later, however, this game has grown in scale and scope immensely with additional updates, and now serves as one of the most successful and popular survival games on the market. Plus, the game is still in early access, so you can expect even more growth and development.

There's no time like the present to hop into Valheim, as there is so much core content to get through. The world is so well-designed, the mythical beasts are a test of your preparation and combat skills, and there are so many unique building, sailing and survival mechanics to master. So, if you've always wanted to adorn the horns of a rugged Viking, now is your chance.

3 Don't Starve Together

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

I'm not about to lie to you and tell you this is a game that I absolutely adore. Don't Starve, to me, is a game that I respect as a wonderful game despite my inability to love it as much as it deserves. However, the closest I came to breaking through was when I played the co-op edition of this game called, Don't Starve Together.

This is essentially a multiplayer version of the base game which has you inhabit this creepy, Tim Burton-esque survival landscape and do as the title says, and not starve. This will mean scavenging for resources, and battling terrifying beasts that mean you harm, and hopefully, with an occasional peek at the game's wiki, you can make heads or tails of it better than I ever could. It's a beloved indie game for a reason, so be sure to try it out with a pal, and see how you get on.

4 Elden Ring

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

This is sort of cheating, as you can't play the entirety of Elden Ring with a partner, so you will have to brave some portions of The Lands Between solo. But the good news is that, if you are stuck with a particular boss or legacy dungeon, you can use a Furlcalling Finger Remedy and enlist the help of someone you know, or even a helpful stranger willing to chip away at a boss's help by your side.

There is a certain satisfaction that comes with beating a Souls game like Elden Ring without the help of anyone, but try as we might, some of us just aren't built to be flawless Souls players, and now and again, a helping hand can make all the difference. Then, on the flip side, if you are an Elden Ring pro, you could be a good Samaritan and help others toward their ultimate goal of becoming an Elden Lord. Whatever your motivation, the takeaway here is that Elden Ring is awesome with friends.

5 Sea of Thieves

Platforms: PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

With the recent release on PlayStation allowing practically all gamers to jump into Rare's nautical co-op experience, Sea of Thieves, there's never been a better time to dig out an eyepatch and a parrot to play this nautical co-op treat. Whether you be a duo, a trio, or a quartet of gamers, there is a boat that will accommodate your crew, and then you can take to the open seas to live a pirate's life, and enjoy all the grog, booty, and scurvy that comes with it.

There is just unparalleled freedom to proceedings in SoT that many other open-world games simply can't match. One moment, you can be sailing on calm waters, and the next, you'll be fighting tooth and sail to stay afloat in a high seas skirmish with a rival crew.

The biggest compliment I can pay this game is that no session feels the same, as each time you set sail promises new emergent experiences and fun in abundance. So if you want to be a Swashbuckling pirate, Sea of Thieves can make those dreams come true.

6 Forza Horizon 5

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

As someone who grew up with Ridge Racer, Wipeout, and Gran Turismo, the concept of an open-world racing game had never really crossed my mind. But when Burnout Paradise showed me what a racing game could be, I hoped that modern racers would follow suit. Sure enough, the Forza series has been delivering open-world racing excellence for a number of years now.

Forza Horizon 5's convoy system allows you and six other racers to inhabit the world together, either exploring, racing, or enjoying the story together, and no matter what way you choose to burn rubber in this game, you're guaranteed a fun time. The scenery is sublime, the cars are packing major horsepower, and while Xbox may be lacking in the exclusive department, Forza continues to hold down its side of the bargain.

7 Outward

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

If you're someone that has always wanted a mash-up between the sheer scale and scope of an Elder Scrolls game, and the difficulty and demanding nature of a Dark Souls game, well, you're in luck because it exists, and it's called Outward. This game is often lovingly referred to as 'Dark Souls for couples', and while it's a little more sloppy where the combat is concerned, you can certainly see the similarities.

The game is completely open, dropping you into the vast and mysterious world of Aurai, and then asking you to forge a path with little to no guidance. It's an immersive and unforgiving experience not too unlike The Elder Scrolls Morrowind or Kenshi, and for that reason, some more casual gamers may not take to this one immediately.

But much like the earlier entry, Don't Starve Together, it's a game you need to stick with because if you do, you and the co-op partner you take along for the ride will experience a true gaming gem.

8 Palworld

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The hype has died down significantly since Palworld, the game lovingly labeled as 'Pokemon with guns', burst onto the scene. But even with the inferno dialed down to a steady flame, this game still has a huge fanbase and continues to offer one of the most unique survival meets creature-tamer gameplay formats around.

This game essentially lets you craft bases and survive as you would in a typical survival game, as you start with nothing and just create a place to call home. But on top of that, you'll need to find powerful creatures to battle with, use to help create a base you can be proud of, and best of all.

You can create a co-op server and have your friends live in the same world. It's still an early access title, and as such, mileage may vary, but most agree that Palworld, even if unfinished, is worth the price of admission right now. So grab a pal to pal around with in Palworld!

9 GTA V Online

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

It seems like the gaming community's love affair with Los Santos is an eternal one, as over a decade on, people are still regularly logging in to cause chaos in GTA V's online version of this expansive open-world sandbox. GTA Online is essentially an open-world playground where you and a number of equally deranged pals can get together and cause mayhem.

Whether you want to just free roam around the city and take potshots at passing cars with a rocket launcher, or you want to do something with a little more substance and compete in an online race, or take on an ambitious heist, GTA Online caters for all.

It's an online format that continues to expand with constant updates, and with the advent of hyperrealistic role-playing servers, there's no better time than the present to take a visit to Los Santos. It's got everything you could ever want and more, so you and your buddies will have a blast playing this one while you wait for GTA VI.

10 Cat Quest 2

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

To round up this list of co-op experiences, I want to do my typical thing and throw a plucky little indie into the mix. Cat Quest 2 is about as accessible an RPG as you will ever encounter, allowing you to play a simple hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that feels akin to top-down Zelda epics, albeit with a pop-up storybook sort of aesthetic.

This is a typical post-dad game where you can gradually work through the various whimsical stories in this storybook world of cats and dogs, gathering better weapons, armor, and spells to aid you as you go. It's what I often refer to as the most non-gamer-friendly way to ease anyone into the RPG genre, so if you want to bring someone into the RPG scene, this is the way to do it.