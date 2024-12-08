Before immersive open worlds became prevalent in so many games, there used to be linear titles, and the same went for racing games. While it is arguable whether adding an open world to every game, whether it needs it or not, is a good thing, it can be agreed that an open world in a racing game lets players cruise around in a realistic, simulated sandbox world where they can do anything they want, and this makes the game much more fun.

Related 7 Racing Games With the Best Drift Mechanics Drifting in real life is no piece of cake, but these seven racing games make it accessible, fun and satisfying.

Some sim racing games focus more on closed-tracks, and such titles don’t need open worlds. But these particular titles are some of the best racing games out there that have a wonderful open world to get lost in.

7 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The Rebirth of a Legendary Franchise

Racing Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 56/100 Critics Recommend: 7% Released September 12, 2024 Developer(s) KT Racing Publisher(s) Nacon OpenCritic Rating Weak

After a hiatus of 13 years, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown marks the reintroduction of the iconic series to the world of open-world racing. Set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of Hong Kong Island, the game attempts to capture the spirit of the original series while modernizing its mechanics. Players can enjoy an expansive map that blends urban streets and natural landscapes, alongside a variety of races and a respectable car roster.

Related Review: Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown offers up a satisfying blend of racing and real-world exploration that is hampered by its online-only interface.

While it's true that there were some technical issues at launch, the developers are committed to refining the game’s experience, something that is always appreciated by the community. Test Drive Solar Crown is a great open-world racing game that will only get better with time, especially for the fans of the original 2 games.

6 The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Series Heading in Forza Horizon’s Direction

Racing Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 64% Released September 14, 2023 Developer(s) Ubisoft Ivory Tower Publisher(s) Ubisoft OpenCritic Rating Strong

The Crew Motorfest expands upon the foundation laid by its predecessors, cuts back on planes and boats, and shifts focus from a massive open world that’s a virtual recreation of the entire USA, and instead bets its money on a more content-dense and stunning recreation of O’ahu island and the recently added Maui island in Hawaii.

The festival-themed gameplay is oddly reminiscent of the Forza Horizon series though, but it still manages to do its own thing. While earlier entries in the Crew franchise received mixed reviews, Motorfest has been seen as a much more refined and polished entry.

5 Driver: San Francisco

The Swan Song of a Cult Classic Series

Action Adventure Racing Systems Released August 30, 2011 Developer(s) Ubisoft Reflections Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Probably the most unique racing game on this list, Driver: San Francisco brought a fresh twist to the open-world racing genre with its innovative “shift” mechanic, which lets players jump from one vehicle to another. Set in a sprawling version of San Francisco, which might already be obvious from the title, this game managed to receive praise for something almost no other open-world racing game has ever received: the narrative.

Released in 2011, Driver: San Francisco was the last mainline entry in the beloved Driver series, which once tried to rival Grand Theft Auto with limited success. The game’s mix of nostalgia and creativity was celebrated by fans, though its departure from traditional racing mechanics divided opinions. Today, it’s often remembered fondly as an underrated gem that pushed the boundaries of what an open-world racing game could be.

4 Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Rockstar’s Final Racing Game

Racing Systems Released October 20, 2008 Developer(s) Rockstar San Diego Publisher(s) Rockstar Games

Midnight Club: Los Angeles encapsulates the spirit of street racing with its authentic recreation of LA’s streets, underground car culture, and high-speed action. Released in 2008, this was the final entry in the Midnight Club franchise, marking the end of Rockstar Games’ venture into the genre.

Released on the PS3, the game is often considered the best entry in the Midnight Club franchise. It stays loyal to what made the previous games good while further polishing and refining the experience. Being the oldest title on the list, it does show its age, but if players can move past the graphics, there are loads of fun to be had. The best way to play Midnight Club LA today is to buy it on the Xbox Store to play on the Series S or X.

3 Burnout Paradise Remastered

For the Adrenaline Junkies

Racing Open-World Action Arcade Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 76% Released March 16, 2018 Developer(s) Criterion Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Strong

The remastered version of the cult classic and hopefully not the last entry in this iconic franchise, Burnout Paradise reintroduces one of the most chaotic and exhilarating racing games of all time. Set in the sprawling, open-world environment of Paradise City, this is the one game in this entry that encourages players to wreak havoc, pull off massive stunts, and cause spectacular crashes while racing at breakneck speeds.

The remastered edition enhances the original with sharper visuals and bundles all the DLCs, making it the definitive version of the game.

2 Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Extremely High-Speed Police Chases

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 63% Released November 6, 2020 Developer(s) Criterion Games Publisher(s) EA OpenCritic Rating Fair

Yet another remaster of an exhilarating entry in the long-running Need for Speed franchise, Hot Pursuit Remastered breathes new life into this legendary title from 2010, delivering intense cop-versus-racer action in a breathtaking open-world setting. The game’s Autolog feature, which encouraged friendly competition by sharing records and challenges, was the Criterion Games’ version of the leaderboard, and it still feels relevant today.