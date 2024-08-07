Key Takeaways Embrace the freedom of open-world gaming with these titles, where exploration at your own pace immerses you in a world of adventure.

From soaring through the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator to swinging through NYC in Marvel's Spider-Man, the exploration options are endless.

In terms of genre as well, the Wild West in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the medieval fantasy of the Elder Scrolls offer diverse adventures.

Whilst there's plenty of joy to be found in a linear campaign, there's nothing quite like the freedom of exploring an open-world game. These are some of the most immersive gaming experiences that you can have, since you can explore at your own leisure, and it really makes you feel as though you're in that world.

With so many incredible open-world titles available, it can be hard to decide what to play. In this list, you can find amazing open-world game recommendations with the best exploration. So if exploration is your priority in a game, then these titles are for you!

10 A Short Hike

Developer Adamgryu Metacritic Score 88

Even though this game is considerably smaller than the others on this list, it's worthy of tenth place as an honourable mention. Despite its size, the exploration in A Short Hike is delightful, with each section of this world being filled with adorable graphics, hidden chests, and hilarious NPCs to discover.

Your ability to explore the world improves the more you play, as you earn feathers which increase your stamina, allowing you to climb higher and glide further.

Even when you achieve the main goal of reaching the mountain's summit, there are still plenty of side quests and achievements to gather, and you'll love every minute you spend in this cute little open-world title.

9 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer Techland Metacritic Score 76

A fun choice for any zombie-lover, Dying Light 2 can be enjoyed solo or co-op. Set in a world where a deadly virus has decimated the population, it's your job to survive in these terrible circumstances. But unlike most zombie games, instead of offering a linear campaign, Dying Light 2 contains a vast open-world experience ripe for exploration.

Use impressive parkour skills to traverse the dystopian neighbourhoods, avoiding the undead as you go. With multiple side quests and activities to complete, there's something new and exciting to discover round every corner.

8 Microsoft Flight Simulator

Developer Asobo Metacritic Score 91

Arguably one of the most impressive feats of game development, Microsoft Flight Simulator offers up the entire world for your exploratory pleasure. Soar through the skies, traversing anywhere that takes your fancy. With pretty much the whole planet mapped out and included in the game, you can go almost anywhere.

The game offers the possibility to follow specific flight plans, or otherwise you can engage in free-flight, and head anywhere you like. It's this second option that makes this open-world game so perfect for exploration.

For those of you who prefer realism in your games, and would choose relaxation over heavy action, Microsoft Flight Simulator is perfect.

7 Marvel's Spider-Man

Developer Insomniac Games Metacritic Score 87

This is the game that convinced me to buy a PS4, since it's exclusive to PlayStation. The Spider-Man games were always highly popular, even back in the PS1 days. Spider-Man's unique abilities make him arguably one of the best superheroes to include in a game. Swinging from a web is such a fun way to get around, and his strength and quick reflexes translate perfectly to exciting combat.

Marvel's Spider-Man builds on everything that came before it. The world is larger, more diverse, and has a whole host of fun quests and side quests to engage in. The graphics are incredible too, resulting in a detailed world that is so enjoyable to explore.

Swing around the streets of New York, stopping crime wherever you see it. All in a day's work for your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!

6 Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer Rockstar Games Metacritic Score 97

Westerns are one of the most immediately recognisable genres out there. The sprawling swatches of American desert, the thematic outfits, the simplistic way of life. There's something special about riding through the world, just you and your horse, and Red Dead Redemption 2 lets you fulfil that fantasy.

Whilst there are plenty of quests to get into, you also have the option to explore at your leisure. Play as the cowboy Arthur Morgan, on the run after a botched attempt at a robbery with the Van Der Linde gang. Hiding out from the law, you can engage in all manner of activities such as gambling, robberies, horse racing, and more.

With such a vast world to explore, you'll never get bored!

5 Minecraft

Developer Mojang Studios Metacritic Score 82

You couldn't have a list of open-world games without including Minecraft. With over 166 million active monthly users, this is one of the most consistently popular titles out there. A hit with adults and children alike, your only limit in Minecraft is your own imagination.

The vast open world is filled with diverse blocks for you to discover and mine, with which you can build your own structures. There are also enemies such as creepers, or allies such as dogs which help flesh out the world and immerse you in it.

As cool as it is to be able to build pretty much anything your heart desires, when it comes to pure exploration, there are other titles that give a more exciting experience, thus I can't rate Minecraft any higher on this list.

4 The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

Developer Bethesda Softworks Metacritic Score 94

Everyone has their opinion on which Elder Scrolls game is best, but when it comes to exploration, Oblivion has a strong case. Whilst Skyrim undeniably has prettier graphics, the world itself feels so much deeper and more exciting in Oblivion.

There are so many unique areas to discover and explore. Not only are there the towns and cities, but there are the many forests and rivers which span Cyrodiil. There are even hidden areas such as the underground dungeons which you traverse during the Thieves Guild quests.

If you're after an immersive medieval fantasy game, then Elder Scrolls: Oblivion offers the perfect open-world experience.

3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer CD Projekt Red Metacritic Score 92

The top three were incredibly hard to pick, and honestly, any one of them would deserve the top spot. However, Witcher 3 comes in at third due to not having quite as much density as the top two, despite (or maybe due to) being larger in size.

Witcher 3 is the crown jewel of the Witcher series, and provides one of the best RPG experiences that you can have. Filled with fleshed-out NPCs, fearsome monsters, and intriguing new areas to discover, you could pour tens of hours into this game and barely scratch the surface.

Assuming the role of Geralt of Rivia, help the people of the Pontar by completing varied quests. With so much to explore, you'll be spoiled for choice!

2 Elden Ring

Developer FromSoftware Inc Metacritic Score 96

Storming on to the scene in 2022, Elden Ring has cemented itself as one of the best and most challenging games out there. It may not be as bright and colourful as some of the other titles on this list, but it has a dark and alluring ambiance that will undoubtedly appeal to many gamers.

Set in the foreboding Lands Between, Elden Ring offers up an expansive map for you to explore entirely at your own pleasure. There is hardly any linear pressure, and you're free to go in pretty much whichever direction you choose.

1 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Developer Nintendo Entertainment Metacritic Score 96

Breath of the Wild was a tough act to follow, yet Tears of the Kingdom managed to deliver and then some. The Nintendo Switch may not be the most powerful console, but Tears of the Kingdom makes the most of the processing power. There is a rich and gorgeous world that you get to discover bit by bit in a breathtaking gaming experience.

With even more shrines and korok seeds than in the first game, there is so much to discover here. You could spend hundreds of hours playing, and still have new parts of the game to explore and enjoy. There are so many fantastic NPCs with complex personalities, gorgeous landscapes, and varied items to harvest.

When it comes to open-world exploration, Tears of the Kingdom is nearly flawless. It was the most deserving of the top spot on this list.