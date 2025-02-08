The Nintendo Switch has the performance of an Nvidia Shield tablet with a Tegra chipset inside, which makes it the weakest of the 8th-gen consoles, despite it releasing nearly four years after the launch of PS4 and Xbox One. But the sheer number of sales of this handheld console pushed developers to port some of the most expansive and demanding open-world games to the system.

Third-party titles on the Switch will always feel like worse versions of the same game running on a console, but despite that, it’s a technical marvel that some of these games even manage to run on the system. First-party titles, however, were created keeping the Switch’s hardware in mind, and without having to worry about releasing the game on other systems, which meant that developers managed to extract every bit of power out of these games. Here are the best first and third-party open-world games on the Nintendo Switch that push the hardware to its limits.

10 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Living, Breathing World of Pokemon

Despite being the best-selling Pokemon games on the Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are infamous for technical performance that makes even the most die-hard fans cringe. But for all its shortcomings, the open world of Paldea represents the boldest step Game Freak has taken with the franchise. The entire region is accessible from the get-go, and for the first time in Pokémon history, there are no barriers preventing players from tackling gyms, Titan Pokémon, or Team Starbases in any order.

The three major questlines, Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street, add variety beyond the standard gym challenge, but it’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC that truly fleshes out the world. The expansion introduces entirely new areas like Kitakami and the Terarium, reinforcing that Scarlet and Violet’s ambitions extend beyond what the Switch could handle.

9 Hogwarts Legacy

A Portkey to the Wizarding World, With Some Trade-Offs

Bringing Hogwarts Legacy to the Switch was a technological challenge on par with casting a Patronus against a dozen Dementors. The game’s seamless recreation of Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade is an absolute spectacle on high-end platforms, but naturally, the Switch version makes heavy sacrifices to run at all. Visual downgrades and longer load times are noticeable, yet the core experience remains intact: players can still attend classes, brew potions, tame magical creatures, and explore the castle’s endless secrets.

The open-world design extends beyond just Hogwarts, with the Scottish Highlands featuring enemy encampments, hidden caves, and side quests that build upon the lore of the Wizarding World. While the absence of Quidditch is a sore point, the game makes up for it with the thrill of soaring across the landscape on a broomstick. Despite being a technical downgrade, the Switch version still lets Harry Potter fans live out their childhood dream of wandering through the most iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry.

8 No Man’s Sky

Infinite Space to Explore on a Measly Switch

Few would have predicted that No Man’s Sky, a game once considered unfixable, would not only redeem itself but also find its way onto the Switch. And yet, here it is, a procedurally generated universe condensed into a handheld experience. While concessions had to be made, such as the removal of multiplayer and a lower planet detail, the core loop of exploration, resource gathering, and planetary discovery remains as addicting as ever.

The Switch port includes six years of updates, meaning features like base building, freighters, planetary settlements, and enhanced AI for space combat are all present. The ability to transition from planet surfaces to space with zero loading screens is a technical marvel, even in a scaled-down form. While it lacks some of the grandeur of its bigger console counterparts, the fact that it runs at all on Nintendo’s hybrid console is nothing short of astonishing.

7 Burnout Paradise Remastered

Take Me Down to the Paradise City

A city designed for speed, destruction, and absolute freedom, Burnout Paradise Remastered is a high-speed playground where every street, alley, and ramp is an invitation to break either your own car or someone else’s. Originally released in 2008, Burnout Paradise was one of the first racing games to fully embrace open-world design, ditching menus, and track selection in favor of an interconnected map brimming with events, shortcuts, and wreckage waiting to happen.

Paradise City is filled with billboards to crash through, massive jumps to conquer, and rival drivers just waiting to be sent flying into a twisted heap of metal. The game’s crash mechanics remain some of the most satisfying in any racer, rewarding aggressive driving with spectacular slow-motion wrecks. Remastered for modern hardware, this version includes all previously released DLC, adding legendary vehicles like the Back to the Future-inspired hover car and motorcycles that change how players approach the city.

6 Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

Two Tales of Freedom on the High Seas