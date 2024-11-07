The Call of Duty title is a name that should require no introduction -- known for its legions of fans, an enormous selection of weapons, military campaigns, competitive multiplayer and being among the top best-selling franchises in gaming, the twenty-year-old series is still ongoing with no sign of slowing down.

With how many there have been, it can get chronologically confusing trying to decide the best order to play them in. Well, sometimes the most complicated question has the simplest answer. What better way is there than by the year they’re set in? So prepare to see how the gadgets and weapons of the Call of Duty world evolve in the ten most recent games arranged by timeline.

Mobile and free-to-play games like Warzone will not be counted, nor is Black Ops 4 as it features no campaign.

10 Call of Duty: WWII

1944

Call of Duty: WWII
Released August 25, 2017
Developer(s) Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software
Publisher(s) Activision

The series returns to its roots of the Allies versus the Axis in Call of Duty: WWII. Some tend to forget that before it became the modern military shooter it is today, the series used to be centered around the events of World War II.

The campaign puts players into the role of a United States soldier of the 1st Infantry Division as they battle through the muddy trenches of Normandy to the frozen fields of Belgium. While Call of Duty: WWII shows some guts in attempting to tell a story featuring the infamous concentration camps, one of its major flaws is that the game only focuses on the American perspective, with no missions around the British or Russian factions. Still, it’s an enjoyable ride getting to play around with the archaic gear and weapons of the 40s.

9 Call of Duty: Vanguard

1945