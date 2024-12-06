In addition to being a fun, colorful 3D platformer, Astro Bot is a celebration of all things PlayStation. Dedicated fans of the brand get plenty of treats throughout the game's runtime, with levels and easter eggs referencing even the most obscure old franchises. This includes a healthy stable of outfits for players to customize their Astro Bot while playing, so let's see how they stack up against one another.

When it comes to ranking the top ten outfits in Astro Bot, there's no real way to be objective, as cosmetic appearances are inherently subjective. As such, list will be more personal opinion while still trying to consider how transformative and detailed they are.

10 Eco Warrior

Just Look at Those Ears

This outfit is based on Jak from the 3D platformer series Jak and Daxter. Jak's tall yellow hair and large pointy ears look great on Astro Bot.

The detail in translating Jak's garb is also fun, but its pieces run together a bit because of its slightly flat coloring.

9 Fungus Head

The Last of Bots

Astro Bot's Fungus Head outfit is a reference to PlayStation's modern classic series The Last of Us. It gives Astro Bot an outfit that matches the first game's protagonist, Joel, complete with the grime and wear fitting any post-apocalyptic threads.

But that isn't all, as the outfit also gives Astro Bot an unfortunate head of mushrooms. In The Last of Us those mushrooms are responsible for the apocalypse and corrupt people they are on into zombie-like creatures called clickers. What keeps this outfit from ranking any higher, however, is the lackluster representation of the fungus, as actual clickers have a more interesting design.

8 Cheeky Ape

The Great Escape

The best characteristic of the Cheeky Ape outfit is how transformative it is. With it equipped, Astro Bot looks less like himself and more like a monkey from Ape Escape updated to a new art style with modern fidelity.

It's been well over a decade since an Ape Escape game was released, so it's fun to see it represented in some form in Astro Bot. The outfit is also universal enough that even if you've never played Ape Escape it still works well as a solid monkey-themed skin.

7 Yharnam Hunter

Watch Out, Father Gascgoine

Bloodborne unfortunately remains trapped on the PlayStation 3, but Astro Bot can dress up in its iconic Yharnam Hunter armor set. The outfit looks great too.

It has all of the important details: the tricorn hat, a mask covering half of Astro Bot's face and the cool trench coat. It does look a little strange that Astro Bot doesn't wear any pants with it, though.

6 Horned Protector

Now Where is Yorda?

This outfit comes straight out of Sony Computer Entertainment's 2001 classic, Ico. Ico played a pivotal role in legitimizing video games as an art form and it's great to see it get recognition so many years later.

The outfit stands out from the others thanks to the colorful designs on its robes and the fun horns it gives Astro Bot. It's not a new remaster or remake, but it's a good start.

5 Wandering Trespasser

May the Light Guide You

The cousin of Ico is Shadow of the Colossus, so it's fitting that it also makes an appearance in Astro Bot's wardrobe. And it even comes with pants!

This outfit features a similar robe design as the Horned Protector, complete with a similar level of detail. It's only a preference for Shadow of the Colossus over Ico that puts this one higher on the list.

4 Skelly

Spooky Scary Skele-Bot

The first non-reference outfit on this list, Skelly is a complete spooky Astro Bot overhaul. The outfit completely strips Astro Bot down to his bare skeleton.

One great detail with this outfit is how it even takes off Astro Bot's visor, leaving just the unprotected lights of his eyes to glow. And being able to see through the gaps in his body to the other side is just a fun cherry on top.

3 Lovestruck Lyricist

Astro Botty Botta

This outfit is lifted from the titular protagonist of the original rhythm game, PaRappa the Rapper. The outfit kits Astro Bot in PaRappa's street clothes give it a unique look from the other more-typical video game styles.

The outfit is also helped by how cute Astro Bot looks. Giving him PaRappa's drooping ears and baggy clothes is fun and highlights how cute of a little guy Astro Bot is.

2 Ring-Tailed Thief

Thievius Botcoonus

This outfit comes from the king of abandoned Sony IPs that deserves a comeback (at least for me): Sly Cooper. The outfit carries over all of Sly's signature look except for his cane and it looks great in high definition. It's also fun to see Sly's look outside of its usual comic-book aesthetics.

Like some of the other outfits on this list, it also helps that this one makes Astro Bot look cute. The big hat with raccoon ears sticking out of it is just adorable and the tail on the back is a good touch as well. That and it's just good to see a version of Sly Cooper jumping around on a TV again.

1 Throwback

Angles and All

This outfit is only unlocked by players who overcome the game's most challenging mini-planet. It takes Astro Bot's original design and renders it as if it were made years ago, complete with hard-edged polygons and far fewer details.

Having a more retro Astro Bot is especially fun with how much of the game is a throwback to older titles and eras of PlayStation. It's cool for fans to be able to see the character how he might have looked if he had come out back on an older console.

