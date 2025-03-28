The Paldea region of Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet is full of fun and unique Pokémon. Each with their own story to tell. However, the highlight of this dex is easily the exclusive paradox Pokémon from a time we have yet to see. From prehistoric forms of the Pokémon we know and love to a taste of the future with strange mechanical Pokémon that resemble familiar faces, both Scarlet and Violet versions of the game offer us wonderful specimens. Unlike fossil Pokémon who’ve been brought back from rocks, these creatures have been ripped straight from their time.

These are unusual anomalies with interesting stories for trainers to dive into, exploring the secrets behind this phenomenon. Of course, after you've caught them all, partner up with a friend on the opposite version to trade between you and fill out your Pokédex. Surely these creatures won’t mind living in a PC for years after they’re recorded. (Maybe it’s best to return them to the time they came from.)

10 Iron Crown

Violet's Futuristic Cobalion

The strange metallic Cobalion from the future. Now rocking a sleek teal metal coat with hints of silver. Its once black patterns are now replaced with a glowing light, running up its golden antlers. Look into its pixelated eyes but be careful approaching it.

This form provides a strange twist on the legendary Pokémon with some strong resemblance to its original form with a futuristic twist. Its true origins remain a mystery for trainers to solve on their own with several theories on its relation to Cobalion. If you want to find this Pokémon, you'll have to get the Indigo Disk dlc for Pokémon: Violet.

9 Brute Bonnet

Scarlet's Prehistoric Amoonguss

Amoongus looks better than ever in Scarlet’s base game with a brand-new spooky makeover. The strange mushroom resembling a pokéball now has a more vibrant color and green grass dripping down from its cap. Underneath hides a jagged smile with slit eyes, all tied together with a new body. Now standing on four legs with a slug tail.

Originally a rather comedic-looking Pokémon, now it is easily one of the coolest the region has to offer. It's a fun twist for any trainer looking for something different to add to their team or just wanting to admire what Amoongus once was.

8 Iron Jugulis

Violet's Futuristic Hydreigon

Hyreigon already looks straight out of the prehistoric era with its Draconic appearance. Have no fear, Violet brings us a dragon from the future with a sleek metal body resembling its original form and glowing pink spikes around its face. It is easy to identify the potential origins of Iron Jugulis.

This creepier version of the dark/dragon Pokémon can be obtained in Violet’s base game for anyone looking for a futuristic draconic companion. Just be careful of its extra floating heads. They may be cute and small, but they’re sure to bite. And robots have unimaginable strength no trainer is prepared for.

7 Slither Wing

Scarlet's Prehistoric Volcarona

Volcarona was spoiled in gen 9 with both a prehistoric and futuristic form. However, Scarlet’s Slither Wing steals the spotlight. The fluffy moth now walks on all fours with yellow/orange wings. Its black coat now appears more blue with yellow eyes and a vibrant green tail. It's hard not to love an adorable ball of fluff, even if it has some spikes around its face.

It’s no mistake who inspired this Pokémon with its colorful appearance and transformation to perfectly fit a strange prehistoric world. If you love bugs, then this is the Pokémon for you, a worthy ancestor to the iconic Volcarona. Sorry Iron Moth but bugs shouldn’t be metal.

6 Iron Leaves

Violet's Futuristic Virizion

Another legendary undergoes a strange transformation with Iron Leaves. This Pokémon strongly resembles Virizion’s original appearance with a deeper green metal coat and glowing pink highlights. Virizion’s kind eyes are now replaced with soulless robotic ones, red eyes glaring into your soul. A fun yet threatening twist on a beloved legendary.

This Pokémon can be obtained in Violet’s base game for anyone who wants the terrifying psychic twist. You’ll be sure to frighten some other trainers as you proudly walk your Iron Leaves around the school. Its unknown origins makes you wonder what exactly happened to all these well-known legends?

5 Scream Tail

Scarlet's Prehistoric Jigglypuff

We all know and love Jigglypuff, an icon since the first generation. Scarlet brings us a new twist to the iconic Pokémon with Scream Tail. Still just as small, round and pink, it now rocks the stage with an untamed hairdo, slicked back as it changes to a darker pink. Yellow eyes, rosy cheeks and what can only be described as eyeliner brings a new look to Jigglypuff.

This Pokémon can be found in Scarlet’s base game with no known evolutions. However, with the modern-day Jigglypuff line, it’s hard not to imagine whether this Pokémon has a full line of strange never-before-seen evolutions.

4 Flutter Mane

Scarlet's Prehistoric Misdreavus

The iconic ghost Pokémon Misdreavus was given a fairy twist in Scarlet’s base game. With a smug smile and slit eyes you’ll catch this one flying across area zero. The hair on its head seems to extend into long, untamed purple and teal feathered locks. Its body is now sharp along the bottom with a single red spot and matching spikes along its head.

A vibrant, prehistoric twist on a popular ghost Pokémon, there’s no mistake about whom the potential descendants of Flutter Mane are. Now, with dual typing, this Pokémon is a fun option for fairy and ghost trainers alike for a mystical ghoul.

3 Walking Wake

Scarlet's Prehistoric Suicune