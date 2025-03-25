Running a museum in Two Point Museum isn’t just about slapping down exhibits and hoping people show up. If you want to build a beautiful, money-printing museum, you need to play smart. That’s where perks come in! These perks boost your exhibits, keep visitors happy and make sure you never run out of money.

But the truth is while some perks are absolute must-haves, turning your museum into a well-oiled machine of profit and prestige, others are well...let’s just say they might not be worth the effort. Maybe you want a perk that keeps exhibits looking spotless without turning your janitors into overworked dust warriors or perhaps you need something that boosts visitor donations, makes exhibits more entertaining or cranks up their value for massive cash-outs. Whatever your strategy, there’s a perk for you in this list.

10 Dust Deterrent

No More Dust

You spend hours setting up the perfect museum experience, making sure your exhibits are well arranged, but then dust strikes. Before you know it, your once-gorgeous displays start looking dull and dirty. And who wants to pay good money to stare at a pile of dusty junk?

Instead of constantly sending your janitors on an endless cycle of dust-busting duty, you can let them breathe for once while your exhibits keep looking pristine all on their own with the help of Dust Deterrent.

9 Knowledge Boost

More Knowledge, Happier Guests

Visitors don’t just come to gawk at cool exhibits -- they come to learn. Every time they interact with an exhibit, they gain Knowledge Points, which make them feel more educated, more satisfied and most importantly more willing to open their wallets.