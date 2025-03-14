The Persona series is home to outstanding soundtracks. From jazzy tunes to outright rock epics, there are a lot of songs to jam out to from Atlus' epic RPG franchise. Expect boss music alongside the standard battle tracks to jam out to in the next few minutes. It's time to yell "Persona!" at the top of your lungs.

11 Quest Battle

Persona 2 Innocent Sin had a great battle theme.

Original game: Persona 2: Innocent Sin (PSP)

Artist(s): Toshiki Konishi

Year of release: 2011

There are no vocals in this track, but what you have is an atmospheric battle theme with a rocking guitar and a kick-ass bass to coincide it. The flow of the piece works well and doesn't get too repetitive as it keeps changing direction into some neat riffs. The drummer is also crushing it in the background. Unfortunately, Atlus hasn't uploaded this song in an official capacity to YouTube or Spotify.

10 The Battle for Everyone's Souls / Battle Hymn of the Soul

Original game: Persona 3

Artist(s): Shoji Meguro

Year of release: 2006

This final boss battle theme in Persona 3 is epic as it perfectly blends the usually calming "Hymn of the Soul" into a battle theme. It has a striking rocky guitar bringing the drama to the piece, while adding beautiful vocals that make the piece sound operatic and heavy. The tone of the piano also hits the player so hard as the boss battle proceeds. It's a shame that Persona 3 Reload dampens the drama of the piece.

9 Take Over

Original game: Persona 5 Royal

Artist(s): Lotus Juice, Lyn

Year of release: 2022

Five years after the original Persona 5, Lyn delivered another epic battle theme for the series in P5 Royal. Her voice is stirring, helping you feel the emotional elements of the song as the team "say their prayers." The track retains the jazzy vibes of the game, but adds a rocky overtone with its bass guitar. It pales in comparison to "Last Surprise," but it's still a great song.

8

7 Reach Out To the Truth

Original game: Persona 4

Artist(s): Shoji Meguro, Shihoko Hirata

Year of release: 2008

This track is phenomenal. The guitar carries the track with a thrilling melody, the drums keep the song rocking and the singer Shihoko Hirata keeps up with the track with upbeat vocals. "Reach Out To the Truth" does a great job of carrying the more light-hearted fare you can find in Persona 4's Inaba as opposed to other entries in the series with an upbeat section in the middle of the track. The Persona 4 Arena take on this track is also a banger.

6 It's Going Down Now

Original game: Persona 3 Reload

Artist(s): Azumi Takahashi, Lotus Juice, ATLUS Sound Team

Year of release: 2024

Persona 3 Reload's "It's Going Down Now" is such a bop. The vocals by Azumi Takahashi are delightful, the rapping by Lotus Juice sets a more urban feeling to the piece and the drums constantly crashing builds up the tension of the track. The piano playing is also striking, delivering the drama of the piece during tough battles in Tartarus.

5 Time to Make History