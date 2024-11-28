Atlus’ Persona franchise had humble beginnings as a spinoff of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, but it has since grown to become one of the most well-known JRPG franchises in existence. While 6 games over the course of nearly three decades may not seem like a lot, each of these titles is expertly crafted and one of the best game experiences of all time.

With that amazing quality, it of course becomes extremely difficult to judge which game in the series is the best. How does one compare two different 10/10 games? However if one judges the Persona games based on their story impact, gameplay, and how Persona fans reacted to them, it becomes possible to piece together the following list of the best mainline titles in the series.

6 Persona

The One that Started it All

JRPG Social Simulation Systems Platform(s) PS1 , PC , PSP Released December 14, 1996 Developer(s) Atlus Publisher(s) Atlus

Sitting at the bottom of this list is sadly the game that started it all: Megami Ibunroku Persona. This Shin Megami Tensei spin-off may have started the Persona franchise, but very few modern Persona fans have gone back and enjoyed this title. It doesn't help that the first English release on the PlayStation 1 is considered a butchered version of the game.

The first-person dungeon crawler gameplay of the first Persona can be considered quite dated and unforgiving when compared to other games, and the writing doesn't have as great a hook to it compared to other Atlus titles like Shin Megami Tensei 2. However, there is still plenty to be enjoyed in Persona 1 and the soundtrack still holds up well. So, while it is at the bottom of this list, it is a title that fans of the current Persona games should at least check out to examine the franchise's history.

5 Persona 5

The Most Mainstream One

RPG Social Simulation OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 94/100 Critics Recommend: 98% Platform(s) PS3 , PS4 Released September 15, 2016 Developer(s) P-Studio Publisher(s) Atlus OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Next up on the list is Persona 5, the title that sold enough to launch Persona's status from a niche JRPG series to a mainstream gaming title. The popularity of Persona 5 cannot be understated. As this game has received a myriad of spin-off titles and even earned a place in Super Smash Bros, it would be very difficult to argue the title doesn't deserve a higher placement on this list.

The biggest issue with Persona 5, one amplified by its Royal rerelease, is the difficulty.

Or rather, a lack of difficulty.

Persona 5 is an incredibly easy game where the player is never under the threat of death from random encounters. This leads to a much more repetitive gameplay experience than the other games in the franchise and plenty of discourse over whether or not Persona 5 is truly the best. With all of this in mind, Persona 5 must rank low on this list.

4 Persona 2: Innocent Sin

Half of Perfection

JRPG RPG Systems Platform(s) PlayStation (Original) , PlayStation Portable Released June 24, 1999 Developer(s) Atlus Publisher(s) Atlus , Atlus USA , Ghostlight

Placing fourth on the list is the second Persona game released for the original PlayStation — Persona 2: Innocent Sin. Innocent Sin takes the formula of Persona 1 and improves on it in all aspects, making the gameplay and story truly stand out from other Shin Megami Tensei spin-off games.

The cast of Persona 2 and the story they experience may not be as popular as the more modern Persona titles, but it is expertly written with an ending that is sure to make fans think about their lives. The gameplay is a completely different style from the 3D Persona games, but if you can overcome that hurdle, Persona 2 Innocent Sin is a title that is more than worth trying as a Persona fan.

3 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment

A Monumental JRPG

JRPG Systems Platform(s) PS1 , PSP Released November 30, 2000 Developer(s) Atlus Publisher(s) Atlus

While English-speaking players were unable to play Persona 2: Innocent Sin until its PSP rerelease years down the line, its sequel Persona 2: Eternal Punishment hit English shores in the year of 2000. This title is a direct continuation of Innocent Sin and amplifies that title from a great game to the first half of a perfect duology.

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment also stands out as the only game in the franchise to star a female protagonist, making Maya shine among the other Persona protagonists. Seeing her gruesome journey to learn what happened in the previous game and take on the dastardly Nyarlatothep is one of the best experiences in this franchise. Persona 2: Eternal Punishment has more than earned a high placement on this list and is a title all fans of this franchise should play.

2 Persona 3

Remember You Are Mortal

Next up on the list is the first 3D title in the franchise: Persona 3. Persona 3 is the most remade and re-released game in the franchise, with its grand story about confronting death, phenomenal soundtrack, and the gameplay loop of slowly climbing an ever-changing tower being a comforting presence for nearly every gaming generation since its release. Persona 3 is such a unique and fun game that any fan of JRPGs owes it to themselves to play it at least once.

Persona 3 only places second on this list because its handling of party members and how the player is unable to control them has been a constant controversy surrounding this title. While the game is built around this system and it works fine, that small gameplay hurdle can be too much for some people and turn them off the game. In addition to this, very few people have played The Answer for the full Persona 3 experience. For this reason, Persona 3 places only second on this list.

1 Persona 4

Reach Out For the Truth

Topping off this list is 2008's Persona 4, as well as its multiple Golden rereleases. This monumental title was one of the final JRPGs released for the PlayStation 2, and it reigns as one of the best on a very competitive console. The gameplay loop of Persona 4 has the series’ best balance between dungeon-crawling action and daily life mechanics.

Balance is the best word to describe a lot of Persona 4. Whether it be describing enemy encounters and bosses, the time one has to complete Social Links, or how various story beats are handled in general. Everything that makes Persona work just clicks into place perfectly with Persona 4, granting it the top placement on this list.