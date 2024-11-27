Persona 4 Golden is the definitive way to play Persona 4, thanks to support for the 16:9 aspect ratio, new social links and the addition of Marie, a character that’s exclusive to this version. There’s also new Personas, new TV listings and a whole new dungeon that players can access after maxing out Marie’s social link.

There's an absurd amount of Personas in the game, and it can often be overwhelming for players to pick one Persona. It’s not always about the level or the stats of the Persona, as some Personas are just better than others. These 8 Personas are the very best in Persona 4: Golden, and once players obtain them, they can win almost every battle easily.

8 Surt

Magician Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 69

Holding a flaming sword in one hand and looking like he jumped straight out of a volcano, Surt is the kind of Persona that not only is strong, but also looks intimidating. He excels in fire-based attacks, with Ragnarok being his standout skill, a spell that deals colossal fire damage to a single target.

Surt has high Magic stats, making him an invaluable asset to go up against enemies weak to fire. He can come in handy against Shadow Yukiko. Additionally, Surt has access to passive skills like Fire Amp and Fire Boost, further amplifying his fire attacks.

7 Alice

Death Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 72

On the surface, Alice looks like she wouldn’t harm a fly, but looks can be deceiving, as she's one of the deadliest Personas in the game.

Her unique and unsettling combination of innocence and deadly power culminates in her signature move, Die For Me!, which is a powerful dark-based spell that has a nearly 70% chance to kill all enemies. This makes her a go-to choice for players who are grinding through dungeons and dealing with groups of enemies, particularly those susceptible to dark skills. Plus, her high Magic stat means that any elemental skills she inherits or learns will also pack a mean punch.

6 Thor

Chariot Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 65

The God of Lightning is here in Persona 4: Golden, and he brings the might of a thousand thunderbolts in his skill, Thunder Reign, which is a devastating single-target electric attack with a high chance of causing the Shock status effect, leaving enemies vulnerable to follow-up attacks. He's an invaluable asset against wind-focused enemies and bosses.

Thor’s stats are heavily-skewed toward Strength and Endurance, making him a tanky, hard-hitting Persona. In addition to electricity, Thor has access to Physical attacks and is resistant to Physical, Light and Dark attacks.

5 Loki

Fool Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 64

Known to be cunning, devious and a troublemaker, Loki brings his brains to the battles he fights, which explains why he has high Magic stats. His signature skill, Niflheim, is one of the most potent ice-based attacks in the game and can deal massive amounts of damage to a single foe.

Since Loki is weak to Fire attack, his skill Null Fire comes in handy when going up against Fire-based enemies, while still being able to punish them with Niflheim.

4 Odin

Emperor Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 74

The third Persona from the Norse Mythology in Persona 4, and also the father of Thor and Loki, Odin is just as powerful of a Persona in Persona 4: Golden as his lore makes him out to be. Players prefer Odin mainly for his unique skill, Panta Rhei, which is the strongest wind-based attack in the game. Against enemies who are weak to Wind attacks, such as Shadow Chie, Odin is a game changer.

Being a Magic-focused Persona, he has high stats in this category, but isn’t a slouch when it comes to physical attacks either. With skills like Mind Charge, Odin can deliver fatalities of the worst kind to his enemies. Additionally, he's resistant to Light and Dark, can absorb Wind attacks and nullifies Electric attacks.

3 Beelzebub

Devil Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 81

Beelzebub’s name doesn’t make him come off as too menacing, and though he looks like an oversized fly, he's one of the meanest Persona in the game. Known as the "Lord of the Flies," Beelzebub’s grotesque insect-like design perfectly captures his mythological role as a demon of corruption and despair.

His skill set includes powerful Almighty magic like Megidolaon, which can deal massive amounts of damage to all enemies. Beelzebub also boasts well-rounded stats, and being able to repel Ice and Dark attacks, absorb Fire and nullify Ice attacks makes him one of the most-versatile Personas in the game.

2 Trumpeter

Judgement Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 67

Surprisingly, the Trumpeter has no weakness in any element and renders four elements useless. Only Physical, Wind, Fire and Almighty attacks can damage him, which is a major reason why players often grind as much as possible to be able to fuse a Trumpeter.

His signature skills, Debilitate and Heat Riser, are actually a combination of three different stat-affecting skills. Debilitate reduces one enemy’s attack, defense and evasion, while Heat Riser increases all of these for one ally. His strongest attack, Megidolaon, is the same as Beelzebub, but he can also learn Cool Breeze, a passive skill that restores the HP and SP of the player after each battle.

1 Yoshitsune

Tower Arcana

Minimum player level needed: 75

When it comes to Physical attack prowess, no other Persona even comes close to Yoshitsune. In fact, he's universally considered as the best Persona in Persona 4: Golden. His signature move, Hassou Tobi, deals eight hits to all enemies, making it one of the most powerful multi-hit physical skills. When paired with skills like Power Charge and Heat Riser, both of which can be learned by Yoshitsune, he becomes an unstoppable force, capable of obliterating even the toughest foes.

His stats are heavily focused on Strength, and when it comes to defense, no Physical attack can touch Yoshitsune. He resists Fire and Dark attacks and repels Electric and Light attacks. Just like Trumpeter, Yoshitsune isn’t weak in any element, and all of these factors contribute to why players covet this Persona above all, essentially making Yoshitsune a 100% win condition in every battle.