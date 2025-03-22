Phasmophobia has countless maps for you and any potential friends, or victims, to explore. From suburban homes and farmhouses to a lighthouse, prison, even an asylum. With countless unique locations to explore and spooky ghosts to hunt, work is sure to be a blast, just like a poltergeist’s favorite room.

Everyone has the maps they feel safest exploring or ones they prefer to explore. You may be the type to never leave the starter map or brave enough to take on the full asylum in all its horrific glory. With more maps and reworks on the way, you’ll never get bored with what Phasmophobia has to offer. So buckle up in that van and hit the random option. What’s the worst that could happen? Maybe a prison or high school. They are big maps but surely not. Oh, it's Sunny Meadows. Good luck ghost hunters.

12 Brownstone High School

School's Out Permanently

With 58 rooms and 2 floors, the high school is one of the larger maps in the game. No one wants to return to a school haunted by creepy ghosts. Just who died on school grounds to justify a full shutdown of the facility?

Brownstone is full of large hallways and similar-looking classrooms, making it difficult to pinpoint the ghost. However, once you have found it you’ll have plenty of room to run and observe its behavior during hunts. If you want the challenge of navigating endless hallways with limited stamina and parabolic in hand, this is the map for you.

11 Prison

Straight to Jail

The prison has 29 rooms and 2 floors. If you want a map on the large side with fewer possible ghost rooms, then the prison for the paranormal is perfect for you. Countless ghosts roam the cells, traveling through hallways and lurking in the showers. The last thing anyone wants is a shower ghost.

While the front of the prison has some more unique rooms, all the cell blocks are very similar in layout and style. Another map which makes pinpointing the ghost via unique ghost rooms difficult. However, the spooky meter is off the charts. If you’re feeling brave but can’t quite brave the asylum just yet, then the prison will be a great baby step.

10 Grafton Farmhouse

Not so Cozy Cabin

This is the smaller of the farmhouses, with 13 rooms and 2 floors. Grafton is easy to navigate once you’re familiar with its layout with clearly defined ghost rooms and a long spooky hallway upstairs. It’s a small and fun map to hunt ghosts in a spooky farmhouse.

However, Grafton is lacking in design compared to other maps. While it is nostalgic to many, it is bland in comparison to the updated Bleasdale farmhouse. There is an update due at some point, so if you love the original feel of the map, be sure to get your hours in before the spooky renovation.

9 42 Edgefield Road

So Many Floors...

With 16 rooms and 3 floors, Edgefield is one of the bigger house maps. While many may swear by this map, for others it can be difficult to navigate, especially during hunts. With long, winding hallways and split basement, this layout is not for everyone.

However, for those who are fond of its layout, it’s a fun house to explore with large rooms easy to define. Your van even parks close to the entrance, making a short trip for equipment. Watch out though, as some ghosts such as demons can burn your crucifixes from the van if they’re located in the front rooms.

8 Maple Lodge Campsite

Big Camping Fun

With 28 rooms and 3 floors, the updated Maple Lodge Campsite stands strong with its own unique identity. Most of your ghosts will roam the outdoors for an additional challenge with a few buildings to provide a twist.

Light the campfire and sing some songs to your new ghoulish friends or keep an eye out for fun horror movie Easter eggs as you hunt down the ghost. If you want a large campsite map with defined areas, then Maple Lodge is easier for new ghost hunters to explore and track ghosts. Just be careful of an ambush.

7 10 Ridgeview Court

Fancy House

A large house with 16 rooms and 3 floors, this is great for those who aren’t a fan of Edgefield with a different layout that may be easier for others to navigate. However, be warned the upstairs hallways are just as confusing at times, so don’t get trapped, or you’ll meet an early grave.

Related Phasmophobia: Every Ghost Type and Their Evidence Everything you need to know about the twenty-four ghosts haunting the co-op horror hit!

Anyone looking for an alternative to Edgefield of the same size should give this map a shot with unique ghost rooms and a peculiar basement. There are plenty of hiding spots too, in case you get into trouble. Or an open dining room/living room for looping any persistent ghosts.

6 Camp Woodwind

See the Ghost in all its Glory