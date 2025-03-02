It's hard to believe, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is over six years old, and over that time, you may have grown tired of the same characters, stages and movesets. Thankfully, some platform fighter alternatives can keep your interest, such as Brawlhalla and Rivals of Aether II, which are both offering new experiences for players of the genre.

Some of these games provide a better online experience than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and others provide an alternate take on the classic platform fighting genre that Nintendo's series made famous. Let's take a glance at the best platform fighters not called Super Smash Bros.

7 Rushdown Revolt

Rushdown Revolt is free to play on Steam.

One game that's released outside of many peoples' radars is Rushdown Revolt, a game that brings back the Melee-style movement and a new system called the Spark mechanic. When activating spark, it lets players create satisfying combos. It lets you be more expressive with how you play as each of the twelve characters, and one of the best things about this platform fighter is that it's free to play. It has a Mostly Positive score on Steam and features rollback netcode, a blessing for those who have played with Super Smash Bros' messy connectivity over the years.

6 Fraymakers

Fraymakers is basically an indie Smash Bros.

Fraymakers is another indie platform fighter, developed by the makers of Super Smash Flash. It pits indie heroes like Octodad and Commander Video against each other, while adding many assist trophy-like items that summon icons like Among Us' astronaut aliens and Cadence from Crypt of the Necrodancer. You can also create your own custom characters, modes and stages into the mix with the game's workshop on Steam. For example, Isaac from The Binding of Isaac is available as a fan-made character. Like Rushdown Revolt, Fraymakers also supports rollback netcode. The game is still in early access, so hopefully it has a successful launch in the future.

5 Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is one of the most prolific entries on this list as it has attracted over fifty million players to the game. It's a simpler take on the platform fighter genre as each character switches between two different weapons during a match with similar movesets throughout the roster. That doesn't stop the game from being fun as you need to rely on both your platforming and fighting skills to prevail in battle. Brawlhalla has an illustrious cast of characters in its game, from its original heroes to third-party selections like Po from Kung Fu Panda, John Cena from the WWE and Darth Vader from Star Wars' galaxy far, far away as skins. Even Rayman, Master Chief and Megaman are in the mix. It is a free-to-play game with a random suite of free characters to pick between. Expect to pay some money though for some of the skins.