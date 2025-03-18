Platinum Games has built a reputation for delivering some of the most stylish, fast-paced action games in the industry. Known for their deep combat mechanics, over-the-top sequences and unmistakable spectacle, the studio has created some of the wildest action titles in gaming. Their games demand precise button control, rewarding players who master the game mechanics with some of the most fun combat systems ever designed. You could be slicing through a cyborg and dodging bullets in slow motion to command police force cyber-dogs. Platinum knows how to make gameplay feel powerful and fluid.

Related Team Ninja and PlatinumGames Team Up For Ninja Gaiden 4 It's been quite a while, but one of the gaming greats of previous generations returns with Ninja Gaiden 4, which sees a dynamic duo at its core.

This list ranks the best PlatinumGames titles based on gameplay, design and sheer fun factor. Each entry highlights what makes it stand out, from the mechanics to its entertainment value. Platinum has always pushed the boundaries of modern action games and these seven games prove why they remain one of the most iconic studios in the industry. Their signature fast-paced gameplay and creative combat systems set them apart from their competition. Whether delivering fast gunplay, crazy hack-and-slash mechanics or innovative character control, Platinum Games consistently delivers unique experiences that keep players coming back for more. No matter the genre, they excel at making the fighting exciting, responsive and fluid, cementing their place as one of the best action game developers in the development business.

7 MadWorld

Black, White and Red All Over

MadWorld Hack and Slash Beat 'Em Up Systems Released March 10, 2009 Developer(s) Platinum Games Publisher(s) Sega

MadWorld is a one-of-a-kind brawler drenched in stylized ultraviolence. Released for the original Wii, it embraced a monochrome aesthetic splashed with red, turning the entire game into a brutal, living comic book. Players control Jack Cayman, a chainsaw-wielding anti-hero trapped in a twisted game show where creative kills are the key to survival.

Combat rewards players for using the environment in outrageous ways. Impale enemies on spikes, toss them into trash compactors or combine objects for absurdly-brutal finishers. The over-the-top execution moves, funny announcers and non-stop action make MadWorld a standout in Platinum’s lineup. Though its simplicity and short campaign hold it back from reaching higher on this list, its style and sheer fun ensure its place among Platinum’s best. This was Platinum Games first dive into the action genre, after all.

6 Vanquish

Gears of War Meets a Jetpack

Vanquish enhanced third-person shooters by filling them with crazy speed and style. Most cover shooters encourage patience and opportunity, but Vanquish urges players to slide, dodge and slow time while unleashing a barrage of bullets. The result? A game that feels like an action movie on drugs.

With its fluid movement system and bullet-time mechanics, Vanquish feels like pure adrenaline at times. Boosting across the battlefield while gunning down enemies never gets old. The explosive set pieces, responsive combat and thrill of chaining kills at high speed make this one of the most exciting shooters ever made. While the campaign is short, it remains a wild ride that rewards skilled players with lightning-fast reflexes.

5 The Wonderful 101

101 Power Rangers

The Wonderful 101 takes superhero action to an entirely new level, letting players control a massive group of 101 heroes at once. Instead of playing as a single character, players command an entire team, morphing them into different weapons like swords or fists to fight off over-the-top alien invaders.