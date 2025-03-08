Some games entice players using celebrity skins for the playable characters, others keep players addicted by throwing one lootbox after another on their screens. And then there are those titles that ditch such hollow methods in favor of plot hooks that keep players glued to their screens.

When a game pulls the rug from underneath the player and completely subverts their expectations, some of the best gaming moments happen. To execute such plot twists, a well-written storyline is needed that has enough substance to keep the player invested, and these titles perform beautifully well on both fronts, leading to some of the best plot twists in video games.

Readers Beware, Spoilers Ahead of Here: Major spoilers for all the entries after this point. Even some of the images contain spoilers.

8 Assassin’s Creed 3

Haytham is Not Who You Thought He Was

Assassin’s Creed 3 opens with players controlling Haytham Kenway, a poised and skilled British assassin, as he infiltrates the Royal Opera House in London. His mission seems clear: retrieve an artifact and expand the Brotherhood’s influence in the American colonies. Everything about his demeanor, his combat skills, and even the opening hours suggest that he’s the protagonist, much like Altair or Ezio before him.

Then comes the twist, one of the biggest curveballs an Assassin’s Creed game has ever thrown. Haytham isn’t an Assassin at all. He’s a Templar. And he’s not just any Templar, he’s their Grand Master in the colonies. For the first time in the franchise, the player had unknowingly spent hours playing as the enemy.

This twist completely recontextualizes the early hours of Assassin’s Creed 3, making it clear that the story isn’t what it first appeared to be. It also adds layers to the conflict between the Assassins and Templars, showing that both factions believe they’re fighting for the greater good. And if that wasn’t enough, the reveal paves the way for another surprise, Haytham’s son is none other than the actual protagonist, Connor Kenway.

7 God of War

Atreus isn’t Just a Regular Boy

Throughout God of War, Kratos treats Atreus like any other boy, training him for survival while withholding the truth about his divine lineage. Atreus, believing himself to be nothing more than an ordinary child, struggles with sickness, self-doubt and a desire to prove himself worthy of his father’s expectations.

Everything changes when Kratos and Atreus finally reach Jotunheim and uncover murals left behind by the giants. Atreus isn’t just any boy; his mother, Faye, was a giant, making him part god, part giant and part mortal. But the real bombshell comes when he learns the name the giants had for him: Loki.

The revelation completely shifts Atreus’ understanding of himself, setting up future events in Ragnarok. It also redefines his relationship with Kratos, who suddenly realizes that everything he’s tried to shield his son from—fate, prophecy and the burdens of divinity—was always inevitable.

6 Silent Hill 2

James Discovers Who Killed His Wife