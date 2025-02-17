We all love Eevee and its evolutions. This is no secret in the Pokémon world. Every Eevee-based launch sends the world into chaos. Whether you’re clashing over Prismatic Evolutions cards or paying an arm and a leg for a single pack of Evolving Skies, anything for your favorite evolution.

With so many different types that evolve from one tiny Eevee, everyone has a type that matches their style. Well, almost. Sorry if you like bug, steel, poison, flying, dragon-

We may be here a while.

It’s a dream Pokémon. An adorable normal type with a fluffy tail and almost unlimited possibilities. Don’t forget the shiny forms. When the time comes, every trainer has to decide what type their companion will become. Do I use these stones? Level it up during the day? The night? Oh no, our friendship level is too high! It’s another Sylveon.

8 Jolteon

The Walking Source Of Electricity

One of the original three, Jolteon. From its debut, whether you hunted it down in the game or saw it appear in the anime, Jolteon is a classic. The spiky yellow ball of electricity is sure to spark life into your team. Easily obtained by using a Thunder Stone on your Eevee, it's quickly obtained for your Pokédex and a life-long companion.

Unfortunately, Jolteon has a case of bad shiny form. Poor thing turns a sickly green that could be missed in a crowd. It's tough to put him in last place, but the competition is tough. We still love you Jolteon!

7 Glaceon

It's Pretty Cold In Here

The elegant Eevee of ice. Glaceon has adorable blue ribbon-like ears and little boots. It is hard not to love! Put an Ice Stone on that Eevee now, or a Glacial Lure if you’re a Pokémon Go player.

It’s a simple but effective design that captures the cold aesthetic well. Unfortunately, it must have been contaminated. Bad shiny strikes again. While in theory it’s a cute shiny form, brighter compared to the teals of its original design. Modern Pokémon models make it really difficult to spot and stand out. How else am I meant to flex on my opponent?

6 Espeon

Majestic But What Is That Shiny

Oh, Espeon. How dirty you were done. One of the most gorgeous and strong Eevee designs which perfectly reflects its Psychic powers. A pale purple body adorned with a red gem and a slim, cat-like tail. An Eevee that evolves during the day to become your elegant partner.

So why is it neon green? A serious case of bad shiny prevents her from climbing the ranks. While it certainly makes it an easy spot in the wild, this takes sickly green to a whole new level. If you like this shiny, then more for you! They likely won’t be vanishing from the wild anytime soon.

5 Flareon

So Warm And Fluffy!

Flareon is another classic. The fluffy and warm fire type that would make the perfect Eevee for curling up on your lap during winter. Best of all, it’s easily obtained with a Fire Stone! Chances are, you will likely own a Flareon after seeing it debut alongside its fellow original trio.

Once again, the shiny curse strikes. A weaker shiny that turns your bright orange Flareon into more of a gold. Sounds great, right? Well, modern Pokémon games tone down Flareon’s bright coat, weakening its effect.

While you can still tell it’s shiny, it certainly hasn’t aged too well.

4 Vaporeon

It's A Fish

The aquatic Eevee, Vaporeon. Definitely one of the most popular of the original trio, for better or worse. A strong design that has stood the test of time with its fishtail, spines and aquatic frills. After giving your Eevee a Water Stone, be sure to take it to a large body of water to enjoy its first big swim. So cute!

The purple shiny variant certainly isn’t for everyone, but at least it stands out. You’ll never miss this thing swimming around in the water, waiting to be caught. Who knows, it may grow on you with time. Hey don’t put it straight into that PC!

3 Leafeon

A Missed Opportunity

Leafeon is another strong evolution. Leaf ears and a matching tail, yet it still looks fluffy! Can I cuddle it? If you love the nature aesthetic, then this is the Eevee for you. Grab a Leaf Stone or pop that Mossy Lure quickly.

Let’s be honest, seasonal variants were a missed opportunity. A wilted winter look, golden red and orange autumn vibe and a pink floral spring form would make this the perfect evolution. Sadly, all we have is a slightly brighter shiny. Bad shiny. There is no way you’ll spot that thing in the wild.

2 Umbreon

The Man, The Myth, The Legend

Alright pay the Umbreon tax. There is no doubt the dark type Eevee reigns supreme as the most popular. Anything that has this guy on skyrockets in the collectors' market. Yet can you blame them? The dark coat and golden rings, red eyes that stare into your stone. Any Eevee that evolves at night can obtain this form.

As for its shiny form, it's a small but effective change that easily lands it a place as one of the best. Blue rings. Oh, Umbreon! You’re perfect. A must-have companion for any Eevee trainer. So why aren’t you first?

Oh! My Eevee is evolving! Wait, wait, wait! No, it can’t be!

1 Sylveon

Bet You Did Not See This Coming

Congratulations! Your Eevee has evolved into Sylveon!

The fairy type ribbon Eevee. Whether you love it or hate it, it's a unique design that perfectly captures the fairy aesthetic. If you have a Sylveon it just loves you that much, don’t be mean to it. Look into those bright blue eyes and tell her you hate it. You can’t.

From a primarily pink and white design with blue highlights to swapping out its pink coat for a blue one, this shiny is cute and fun! You’re sure to stand out on the battlefield, ribbons and all. Our crown goes to the infamous Sylveon.