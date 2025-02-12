Before Assassin’s Creed became the phenomenon it is today, the only major title that dabbled in parkour gameplay and physics-based 3D platforming was the Prince of Persia franchise. Ubisoft tried to continue the franchise after the debut of Assassin’s Creed in 2007, but the game became such a massive hit that they more or less scrapped the Prince of Persia franchise, until recently with the release of The Lost Crown and the work in progress on the Sands of Time remake.

With the series slowly making its comeback in the industry, it's only fair that we look at these seven best Prince of Persia games of all time.

7 Prince of Persia (2008)

A Reboot That Was Lost in Sands

Ubisoft’s 2008 reboot of Prince of Persia was a bold departure from everything the series was known for. Instead of the time-rewinding mechanics that defined Sands of Time, the game introduced a new acrobatic, open-world structure with a cel-shaded art style that looked like a moving oil painting. The story follows a nameless Prince who is more of a wanderer than royalty, who stumbles into a cursed kingdom and teams up with Elika, a princess imbued with magical powers.

Unlike previous entries, platforming here was more fluid than ever, with the Prince and Elika seamlessly traversing the ruined landscapes together, using wall runs, pole swings and mid-air flips that felt straight out of a choreographed stunt sequence. Combat was stripped down to one-on-one duels, trading hordes of enemies for intense battles that demanded precision. The game removed the concept of failure entirely, however, as Elika would always catch the Prince before he fell, eliminating traditional game-over screens.

While its mechanics were a departure from the previous games and it got a lot of hate when it was released, Prince of Persia (2008) has become more of a cult favorite at this point, praised for its striking aesthetics, melancholic atmosphere and a bittersweet, albeit disappointing ending, that defied expectations. But with no direct sequel in sight, it lingers in gaming history as an ambitious experiment that never got a second chance.

6 Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

A Forgotten Bridge Between Eras

Positioned as a midquel between The Sands of Time and Warrior Within, The Forgotten Sands was Ubisoft’s attempt to bring back the classic Prince following the divisive 2008 reboot. But instead of feeling like a return to form, it ended up being a game that felt trapped between generations.

The game introduced new elemental powers, like freezing water to create temporary platforms or summoning gusts of wind for extended jumps. These additions added fresh complexity to platforming, but the combat leaned too heavily on repetitive enemy waves rather than the precise duels of past games. On the technical side, it ran on Assassin’s Creed II’s Anvil engine, which allowed for larger, more dynamic environments, but it also meant that the game felt more like a side project rather than a full-fledged sequel.

While not as beloved as The Sands of Time, The Forgotten Sands was a solid, if unremarkable, entry that served as the franchise’s last major outing before it vanished into the Ubisoft vault for over a decade.

5 Prince of Persia (1989)

The Game That Defined A Genre

What started as a side project by Jordan Mechner ended up shaping the future of cinematic platformers. The original Prince of Persia introduced, for the first time, fluid, rotoscoped animation that made movement feel incredibly lifelike. Every jump, climb and sword swing had weight, a level of realism that most platformers of the era lacked.

The game’s 60-minute time limit was brutal, forcing players to master its precise, trap-filled dungeons under constant time pressure. Combat was methodical rather than chaotic, with duels that required careful timing rather than button-mashing. And let’s not forget the iconic moment when the Prince faces his own shadow, a puzzle that players still remember decades later.

For many, this was their first taste of what a cinematic game could be, one where movement and animation weren’t just functional but integral to the experience. Without Prince of Persia (1989), there’s a good chance the Sands of Time trilogy, Tomb Raider and even Assassin’s Creed wouldn’t exist in the way they do today.

4 Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Two Princes, One Destiny

After the divisive shift towards grimdark storytelling in Warrior Within, The Two Thrones aimed to merge the best of both worlds, bringing back the charm of Sands of Time while keeping the refined combat of its predecessor. But what truly set it apart was the introduction of the Dark Prince, an alter ego of the protagonist that changed not just the story, but also gameplay.

The Dark Prince wasn’t just an aesthetic change; he came with his own brutal combat style, wielding Daggertail, a chain-like weapon that allowed for aggressive, fast-paced attacks. But he was also a curse, as the longer the Prince stayed in this form, the more his health drained, forcing players to carefully manage their time as the Dark Prince.

Stealth also played a bigger role, with the introduction of speed kills. Instead of button-mashing through waves of enemies, players can execute precise, cinematic assassinations by timing their strikes correctly. And while The Two Thrones wasn’t as revolutionary as The Sands of Time, it delivered a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, ensuring the Prince’s journey ended on a high note.

3 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

A Return to the Throne, but Not Quite