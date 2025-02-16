Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the hardest soulslike out there, and to make those extremely difficult boss battles somewhat manageable, FromSoftware added prosthetic tools into the mix which can be used by Wolf to varying outcomes. While some players might try to make their playthrough harder by foregoing these tools entirely and fighting their enemies using only a sword, their usefulness in the face of unyielding foes is undeniable.

Some of the prosthetics, like Finger Whistle or Sabimaru, are widely considered as mostly useless, so we won’t be adding them to this list of the seven best prosthetic tools in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

7 Divine Abduction

A Gust of Wind, A Cloud of Dust

At first glance, this fan-like tool doesn’t seem as lethal as the others, but it’s one of the most deceptive prosthetics in Sekiro. Divine Abduction generates a strong gust of wind that can outright remove weaker enemies from the battlefield, causing them to vanish into thin air. While most standard foes don’t put up much of a fight, this tool becomes invaluable in crowd control situations, clearing out troublesome mobs before they can overwhelm the player.

Its true strength, however, lies in its interaction with specific enemies, such as the Senpou Temple monks. A properly-timed use of Divine Abduction can make them turn their backs on the player, setting them up for an easy Deathblow. The prosthetic costs two Spirit Emblems per use, and to obtain it, players have to visit the Senpou Temple, where it can be found near the Long-arm Centipede Sen’un fight.

6 Loaded Spear

Dragging Them Back to Reality

This spear doesn’t just stab, but hooks, drags and outright destroys enemies who rely on armor. The Loaded Spear is an aggressive tool with the ability to tear through defenses, making it especially effective against foes who would otherwise get less posture damage through normal sword strikes. The key to its power lies in its follow-up attack, which allows players to rip armor pieces straight off certain enemies.

It’s also a game-changer in the Guardian Ape fight; in its second phase, after severing its head, the spear can be used to yank the centipede parasite from its neck, dealing extra posture damage. The tool costs one Spirit Emblem per use, making it one of the more economical prosthetics. Players can find it in Ashina Castle by collecting the spear from Gyoubu Oniwa’s fallen horse and taking it to the Sculptor.

5 Loaded Shuriken

Sharp, Cheap and Always Reliable

If there’s one tool that embodies efficiency in Sekiro, it’s the Loaded Shuriken. A single Spirit Emblem allows players to throw a fast, precise projectile, making it perfect for interrupting enemy attacks. The real strength of this tool is how it can be used to punish aerial enemies like shinobi hunters, Tengu warriors and even certain bosses like the Corrupted Monk all struggle against well-timed shuriken throws.

Its most infamous use is against the Lone Shadows and their relentless spinning kicks. A single shuriken thrown mid-air will stop them cold, opening a window for counterattacks. It also deals chip damage from a distance, making it useful for whittling down enemies before engaging them in close combat. Fortunately, the shuriken is found early in the game at the Outskirts Wall and is one of the first prosthetic upgrades available.

4 Flame Vent

Fire, Fear, and Flames

Few things in Sekiro are as terrifying as fire and the Flame Vent capitalizes on this fear to devastating effect. This prosthetic spews flames in a short burst, setting enemies ablaze and staggering them for follow-up attacks. It’s particularly useful against beasts, such as the Chained Ogre and Blazing Bull, who enter a panicked frenzy when set on fire.

The tool’s real power comes from its synergy with the Oil item. Throwing Oil at an enemy before igniting them with the Flame Vent greatly increases the fire’s effectiveness, dealing even more burn damage over time. While its short range and high Spirit Emblem cost (three per use) make it more situational than other tools, its sheer ability to disrupt enemies makes it a staple for aggressive players. The Flame Vent is obtained in the Hirata Estate, near a campfire surrounded by bandits.

3 Loaded Axe

Crushing Hopes and Dreams

The Loaded Axe is a heavy, deliberate prosthetic tool that's designed to obliterate enemy defenses with a single swing. Shields, which would normally force players to play cautiously, become useless against the sheer force of this tool. The attack is slow, but once it lands, it staggers enemies and leaves them wide open for follow-ups.

Where the axe really shines is in battles against enemies that use guard-based defenses. Shielded foes in Ashina Outskirts crumble under its weight and certain minibosses like the Headless or Tokujiro the Glutton can be staggered with repeated axe swings. While its two-Spirit-Emblem cost makes it slightly expensive, its ability to destroy enemy posture makes it one of the most powerful offensive tools in the game. It’s found in the Hirata Estate inside a small shrine near a burning house.

2 Loaded Umbrella

A Shinobi’s Shield

For those who prefer to stand their ground instead of dodging, the Loaded Umbrella is an invaluable tool. This prosthetic functions as a retractable iron shield, capable of deflecting incoming attacks with near-impenetrable defense. While normal parrying in Sekiro is about precise timing, the umbrella allows for a more laid-back approach, letting players absorb blows with little to no posture damage, without worrying about precise counter timing.

It’s particularly effective against enemies with overwhelming attack patterns, such as the Ashina Elite or Isshin Ashina. Even perilous attacks like thrusts and sweeps can be countered with the right upgrade path, giving players an additional layer of security in high-pressure fights. Certain upgrades, like the Phoenix’s Lilac Umbrella, even provide protection against apparition enemies, making it essential for battles against the Headless. The base version of the tool can be obtained from Blackhat Badger in Ashina Castle, but its true potential is unlocked through upgrades.

1 Shinobi Firecracker

If It Screams, It Burns

No prosthetic tool in Sekiro is as universally useful as the Shinobi Firecracker. A small but incredibly effective gadget, this tool stuns enemies in a burst of noise and light, creating an opening for immediate follow-up attacks. It works against nearly every enemy in the game, but it’s especially useful against beasts, causing them to rear back in fear and giving players a crucial moment to strike.

The Firecracker is a game-changer against some of the hardest fights in the game. The Blazing Bull, Gyoubu Oniwa and even the Demon of Hatred can all be momentarily stunned, disrupting their relentless attack patterns. The tool only costs two Spirit Emblems, making it one of the best investments for aggressive playstyles. While it can be bought from multiple vendors, the earliest way to obtain it is through the Crow’s Bed Memorial Mob.