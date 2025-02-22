Leaping, swinging and collecting your way through some of these PS3 platformers is a delight for many who love the genre. This platform is known for the beginning of PlayStation's narrative revolution within the games space, but the PS3 also holds fantastic platformers, including LittleBigPlanet 3, that many can enjoy today. Here are some of the best and brightest platformers available for the PS3 console.

8 LittleBigPlanet 3

Close

LittleBigPlanet 3 Puzzle Platformer OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 64% Released November 18, 2014 Developer(s) Sumo Digital Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment OpenCritic Rating Strong Platform(s) PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

LittleBigPlanet 3 is a wonderful explosion of creativity as it lets you create your own levels and experience the beautiful levels that the developer Sumo Digital (Media Molecule created the prior two) has made. Unfortunately, one of its key features of being able to share your levels online and play others has been taken offline, but it's still a great platformer overall regardless. Despite the creativity of each level in the main campaign being significant, the platforming does feel floaty from time to time, making it not match up to the other games of this list. It's a great option for families and those who want to play co-op, though. You also have to love the cheeky British humor within LittleBigPlanet 3.

7 Puppeteer

Puppeteer Platformer Released September 10, 2013 Platform(s) PS3 Developer(s) JapanStudio Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment See at Amazon See at Walmart

You'll be jumping across a stage in Puppeteer.

Puppeteer is a gorgeous 2D platformer that takes place on a theater-like stage. You'll hear the audience react as you take down enemies and make daring jumps across the stage. "The puppet theater stage is not a presentation used often in any medium, and players are in for a unique visual treat from start to finish," said our sister site GameRant's review. "Simply put, the game really is quite beautiful."

One of the unique weapons you have in this game is scissors that can cut through foes and obstacles in the game. It's also used for traversal. Your life system is also different from other platformers. You're picking up different heads, switching between them for different abilities and interactions with the environment. This is a must-play PS3 platformer if you're a fan of the genre. It's positively delightful.

Related 10 Best PlayStation Launch Titles Of All Time The first step to winning the console war is nailing the launch line-up.