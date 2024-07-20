Most who actually love gaming, rather than the tribalism that comes with it, will admit that the 'Console Wars' are silly and childish. To breathe life into them ever-slightly, it's fair to say that on the grand scale of things, PlayStation is usually the company among the big three that tends to come out on top more often than not, with the biggest swaying factor being the long list of PlayStation exclusives over the years.

Related 10 Open-World Games With The Best Story These open-world games are the best when it comes to narrative chops!

These exclusives have provided Sony fans with a laundry list of excellent gaming experiences and even introduced some new and exciting IPs that hit the ground running, which isn't the easiest thing to do in this modern world where remasters and remakes are so prominent. So, to honor Sony's success, we want to give you readers our list of the best PS5 games on the market so far, and we will maybe even sneak some PS4 ones on there, too, thanks to that sweet, sweet backward compatibility.

While I'm the guy pounding on the keyboard here, it's important to point out that this list is a product of an in-house voting system involving all members of the Hardcore Gamer editorial staff, and this list is a collective top ten most beloved PS5 games among all HG staff.

10 Ghost Of Tsushima

Developer Sucker Punch Metacritic Score 87%

We kick things off with what could easily be the best samurai game of all time, Ghost of Tsushima. When it comes to cinematic moments, thoughtful storytelling and picturesque scenery to drink in as you explore a vast open world, there are few games that can go toe-to-toe with Sucker Punch's atmospheric samurai epic. It's a title that aims to offer a little something for everyone, with tons of missions to complete, rewarding exploration and equally satisfying action-based and stealth-based combat; it's just the full package.

At its core, you have to concede that it is your typical Ubisoft formulaic open world with map markers to check off ad-nauseum. But to its credit, it's the best possible version of that model with the high-quality storytelling often present in Sony Originals to help separate it from the pack. It's essentially a much more accessible and casual-friendly samurai alternative to Sekiro and Nioh, for example, and it's a staggeringly pretty game. Honestly, just watching the leaves fall or running through a field of Pampas Grass is worth the price of admission alone, so go ahead and give it a go!

9 Helldivers 2

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Metacritic Score 82%

Of all inclusions on this list, Helldivers 2 is comfortably the most recent title to find its way into this all-time greats conversation. But to its credit, it's easy to see why that is, as Helldivers 2 offers one of the most unique takes on multiplayer gameplay we've ever seen. It doesn't rely on the bog-standard team deathmatch model, or a huge map to play host to a battle royale. Instead, this game casts you and millions of other players as Earth's saviors and you need to collectively take down aliens to save the world.

Essentially, it's a giant, endless PvE battle where you need to do your part to save democracy, and in practice, it's cathartic, chaotic fun that you can hop in and out of whenever it suits you. To give further context, if anyone remembers Starship Troopers, this is basically that game dialed up to eleven, and if you're on a console, PlayStation is the only place to play this breakout multiplayer hit. So, if you want to do your bit for democracy, there's no time like the present.

8 Stray

Developer Blue Twelve Metacritic Score 83%

While this game is no longer an exclusive PlayStation title, for quite some time, the PlayStation was the only option for console players that wanted to get their hands on 'That Cat Game,' which took over the internet back in 2023. Stray was always going to be a hit due to the fact that it leaned into cute cat animations and gimmicks, which is always a guaranteed way to sell copies, but noobdy could have expected this game to be as good as it was.

Not only was it packed with cat-fuelled humor and cuteness, it also had an atmospheric dystopian world to explore, a compelling story that tugs at the heartstrings, and varied gameplay that offers stealth sections, chase scenes, open areas to explore, and combat, depending on the chapter you're currently working through. Plus, I feel obligated to mention that if playing on the PS5, thanks to the Dualsense controller, your controller will purr when your kitty is sleeping in-game. Surely, that alone is reason enough to hop into this feline adventure!

Developer Bluepoint Games Metacritic Score 92%

Many will regard Dark Souls as the catalyst that would explode into the Soulsborne genre we know today, and to be honest, that's a fair assessment. Without 2009's Demon's Souls, however, there would be no Dark Souls. Demon's Souls was the game where Miyasaki would work out all the kinks within his Souls system and in turn, create a game that, yes, has its flaws, but equally still offers that quintessential harsh-but-fair gameplay, and epic fantasy world-building we have come to expect from him. Sadly, the 2009 version is a real chore to play due to many technical issues, but thankfully, Bluepoint Games came along with a remake, bringing Demon's Souls up to spec with modern standards.

Every aspect of the game remains as it was, from the combat to the bosses and the World Tendency system, allowing players to enjoy this old Souls relic as it was, while enjoying new-age graphics and much-needed quality-of-life changes as they do. Admittedely, because Bluepoint stays so rigidly true to the source material, this game is a tough one for less weathered Souls fans to hop into, but if you want to get in touch with your roots and gain an understanding of where it all began, then Demon's Souls is a must-play.

6 The Last Of Us Part 1

Developer Naughty Dog Metacritic Score 89%

While many were disappointed with the narrative direction of The Last of Us Part 2, one thing is not up for debate, and that is that The Last of Us Part One offers one of, if not the most outstanding video game narratives ever. In terms of gameplay, Naughty Dog provides players with a seamless blend of survival horror, stealth and action sequences that test your self-preservation skills to the max as you scavenge for supplies, preserve ammo where possible, and pray that the Clickers nearby don't come too close. But, even though the gameplay is serviceable, it's the story that TLOU players resonate with.

This game manages to tell a story that any Hollywood blockbuster would kill for, asking players to play as Joel, a survivor of the cordyceps outbreak who must help the Fireflies and protect Ellie as he delivers her across Boston in return for a weapons cache. As these things tend to do, however, things get much more complicated, and your journey will take you far beyond your starting point in Massachusetts. It's a joy to watch Ellie and Joel's bond form throughout this adventure, and at the end of the line, you'll witness one of the most beautifully-handled video game endings of all time. It's a modern classic, and this remake drags this one up to the graphical standard of the second title in the series, giving you all the excuse you need to relive this amazing story again.

5 Bloodborne

Developer FromSoftware Metacritic Score 92%

I did say we might consider adding PS4 exclusives to this list and representing the last generation is Bloodborne, my personal pick for the finest Souls game of all time. Bloodborne was a game that finally allowed Souls players to come out from behind their shields and play on the offensive -- providing a risk-and-reward combat system that feels fluid, dynamic and fun to engage with. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as Bloodborne also has a gritty gothic world to explore in the form of Yharnam, incredible bosses to face and some of the finest Souls-based lore you'll encounter within the FromSoft catalogue.

For many, Bloodborne was the game that indoctrinated them to become a true fan of the genre, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. It's this game's dynamic combat, which demands players to play on the front foot, that makes this game so special. So, if you're tired of watching your stamina bar while cowering behind a shield, Bloodborne may be your one-way ticket to unlocking a new Souls playstyle.

Developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 83%

It's mad that we are listing what is effectively a glorified tech demo for the PS5 console here as one of the greatest games to grace the system, but you can't deny, as far as 3D mascot platformers go, you'll struggle to find one as polished and fun as Astro's Playroom. Astro's Playroom is a love letter to PlayStation fans, providing a time tunnel through the history of Sony's console dominance to date, with lots of in-game gags and references to Sony IPs, along with collectibles and in-game assets paying homage to the consoles that have come before.

But even if you're not a PlayStation fan, you'll still be able to get a lot of joy out of this one due to the meticulously crafted levels, which are jam-packed with fun gimmicks, precise platforming sections, and of course, a variety of unique mechanics that act as a tech demo for the DualSense controller, which we would argue has never been as wonderfully utilized as in this little piece of platforming excellence.

It's a game that comes free with every single PS5 console as standard, so there's no excuse. If you have a PS5, you need to dive headfirst into this game. A game that proves that there is still a place for mascot platformers in modern gaming.

3 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer Square Enix Metacritic Score 87%

We move to the podium now and pick up the bronze medal; we have Square Enix's most recent addition to the long-running Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI. Many have praised Kingdom Hearts' more dynamic real-time combat as opposed to FF's traditional turn-based model, so it made sense when we learned that this iteration would adopt a similar combat system, focusing on cinematic quick-time events and hack-and-slash combat, not unlike Kingdom Hearts 2's core mechanics.

It was a big swing for the series, but one that paid off massively, as after a series of rather lukewarm mainline sequels, this title serves as a return to form for the series with a storyline that feels like a Final Fantasy meets Game of Thrones crossover, a world that is as picturesque as they come and a whole batch of cinematic battles with the Eikons of Valisthea. It's one that the FF traditionalists may take issue with, but at least in our humble opinion, this is the best Final Fantasy title in a long time, so if you're a Final Fantasy virgin, this is a wonderful place to start.

2 Deathloop

Developer Arkane Studios Metacritic Score 88%

Games that mess around with time manipulation have always been something that fascinated me, whether that be the explorative brilliance of Outer Wilds, or the meta-RPG analysis of In Stars and Time. When it comes to triple-A takes on this niche sub-genre, there aren't many that can rival Deathloop. A Groundhog Day shooter that will task you with killing Visionaries dotted around the Isle of Blackreef to break the time loop and free you from an endless cycle. But, as you would expect, it's not quite as simple as grabbing the nearest shotgun and pulling the trigger.

You'll need to explore the world, gather clues and info on each Visionsary's whereabouts and plan a route to take down them all before everything rewinds. In terms of gameplay, it's a game that feels like a spiritual successor to the Dishonored series, with plenty of cool combat options, and means of success across each stage, but it's the carefully crafted time-loop and sequence of events that makes this one feel truly unique. So, if you want to become the scourge of Blackreef and break the loop, grab a gun and get going, the clock is ticking.

1 Returnal

Developer Housemarque Metacritic Score 86%

Then, in our coveted top spot, we have the Sony exclusive that aims to cash in on the roguelike resurgence caused by Hades. Much like Deathloop, Returnal sees you travel to the distant planet of Atropos, where you'll end up trapped in a time loop, and only through traversing this hostile and ever-changing planet will you have any hope of getting off this rock and back to your home planet. This plays out in a third-person bullet-hell shooter format that will have you running and gunning as you dodge an endless stream of enemy projectiles.

The game is a real visual and auditory spectacle with plenty of cinematic sci-fi-fuelled encounters and brilliant 3D audio to immerse you in this unforgiving world, and as you would expect, it's a tough game where death is inevitable. But with each death, you learn more about the enemies and world you inhabit, you gain more useful equipment and more confidence and tactical nous when navigating an endless barrage of lasers and projectiles.

Many may be shocked to see this top our list, but considering the production value, the intricate roguelike systems and the boss design present, and the added co-op functionality now available, it really shouldn't come as that much of a shock when you think about it. Returnal may not get the love it deserves, but we want to change that, as we see it as the best PS5 game on the market.