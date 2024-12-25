Platforming games have been the heart and soul of gaming for decades. Whether you’re jumping over lava pits, bouncing off enemies, or pulling off jaw-dropping acrobatics, these games are fun, challenging, and endlessly satisfying. And on the PS5, platformers have reached a whole new level of awesomeness.

Related 10 Best Platformers On The Steam Deck The Switch may be better known for platformers, but the Steam Deck is no slouch in that regard, and this list showcases the best of the best to play.

With mind-blowing graphics, super smooth performance, and some of the most creative worlds ever imagined, the platforming genre is alive and kicking harder than ever. But then there are tons of platformers out there. So, how do you find the absolute best? You’re in the right place. We’ve handpicked the cream of the crop — the platformers that have you leaping through dimensions, scaling impossible heights, and grinning ear to ear as you conquer each level.

10 It Takes Two

Not Your Typical “Jump Here, Dodge That” Platformer

Your changes have been saved Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 93% Released March 26, 2021 Developer(s) Hazelight Studios Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Mighty

This isn’t your typical “jump here, dodge that” kind of platformer; it's a rollercoaster of events that require creativity and collaboration. As Cody and May, you and your co-op friend get a magical throwing nail and a hammer. Cody’s nail can pin down moving platforms, while May swings across gaps like Tarzan with her hammer. You’ll need precision, timing, and a bit of teamwork to get through.

It Takes Two throws everything at you, from swinging pendulums to collapsing platforms and rotating obstacles. But whether you're leaping across moving platforms, swinging on ropes, or timing a double jump mid-air, everything feels intuitive and precise.

9 Sonic Frontiers

Bold Evolution of Sonic the Hedgehog, Showing How Platforming Can Be Thrilling and Fresh

Your changes have been saved Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 71/100 Critics Recommend: 55% Released November 8, 2022 Developer(s) Sonic Team Publisher(s) Sega OpenCritic Rating Fair

Sonic Frontiers doesn’t just ask you to jump and run. It catapults you into a whirlwind of mechanics that redefine what platforming can be. There are wide-open areas where you can zoom at full speed, leap across massive gaps, and bounce between springs that shoot you sky-high.

When you’re not zipping around the open zones, Sonic Frontiers throws you into Cyberspace levels — compact, high-speed platforming challenges that call back to Sonic’s roots. You will love these stages if you’re a fan of classic Sonic games that blend side-scrolling sections with fast-paced 3D platforming.

8 Little Nightmares 2

Uncover Twisted Secrets as You Jump Across Death Traps

Your changes have been saved Survival Horror Puzzle Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 88% Released February 10, 2021 Developer(s) Tarsier Studios , Supermassive Games Publisher(s) Bandai Namco Studios OpenCritic Rating Strong

If you’re looking for a platforming game that’s more than just jumps and timing, this creepy masterpiece on PS5 will haunt your dreams — in the best way possible. As Mono, you will team up with Six to uncover the dark secrets of the Pale City and, hopefully, make it out alive.

In Little Nightmares 2, you’ll be scaling rickety shelves, jumping across death-defying gaps and balancing on beams while the world literally feels like it’s out to get you. Add in some pulse-pounding chase sequences and stealth-based sections and you’ve got a platforming adventure like no other. This game doesn’t just make you jump around — it makes you think with the puzzles you have to solve.

7 Demon Turf

Dethrone the Demon King and Rule the World

Your changes have been saved 3D Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 70% Released November 4, 2021 Developer(s) Fabraz Publisher Playtonic Friends OpenCritic Rating Fair

In Demon Turf, you take the role of Beebz, a snarky, rebellious demon girl with big ambitions. She’s tired of sitting around in the underworld and decides it’s time to take down some demons—starting with the Demon King himself. Her goal is to take over the whole demon realm and crown herself queen.

Even though Beebz is a 2D character, she will be moving across colorful, layered 3D worlds. Beebz has a super versatile moveset: double jumps, spins, wall jumps, ground pounds—you name it, she can probably do it. The game encourages you to experiment and get creative with how you tackle its platforming sections.

6 Neon White

Find Redemption as an Assassin

Your changes have been saved FPS Puzzle Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 89/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released June 16, 2022 Developer(s) Angel Matrix Publisher(s) Annapurna Interactive OpenCritic Rating Mighty

You play as White, a recently deceased assassin who finds himself in Heaven. But there’s a catch — this isn’t a vacation. You’re competing against other assassins (called Neons) to exterminate demons and earn your place among the clouds. Sounds like a breeze, right? Not so much.

Related Review: Neon White Neon White isn't just a speedrunner's delight, but a delight for any gamer in general, and it would be foolish to pass up something so sublime.

The weapons you use aren’t just tools for blowing up demons; they’re also your keys to navigating levels. Called Soul Cards, these bad boys double as guns and movement abilities. For example, you might discard a card to double jump or dash across gaps. The challenge? Figuring out when to use them as weapons and when to sacrifice them for movement. It’s fast, it’s frantic, and it makes every level feel like a puzzle.

5 Astro Bot

A Cute Little Robot on a Mission to Rescue His Lost Crew