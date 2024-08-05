Key Takeaways PSVR2 offers immersive and multifaceted VR experiences beyond traditional shooter games like Synapse and Pistol Whip.

Beat Saber combines rhythm and saber-swinging to challenge players' timing while providing a cathartic and challenging workout.

Gran Turismo 7's VR capability enhances the realism of the racing simulator, putting players in the driver's seat for an authentic experience.

Throughout the last decade within the gaming industry, it seems like there has been a relentless push by all AAA studios to create the most hyper-realistic, immersive and engrossing game ever to grace our screens. And, for the most part, they have done a top-notch job delivering these experiences to us. There are some developers, however, that go one step further to provide an extra layer of immersion, and they tend to do this through the medium of VR.

Related 10 Best VR Shooters Whether is competitive or casual, there is a VR shooter game out there for everyone.

Thanks to this ever-evolving tech, we have been able to place ourselves in fictional worlds while drowning out the distractions of reality, and naturally, Sony created the PSVR2 so it could be at the heart of this innovation. You may be wondering, however, what PSVR2 games are actually worth investing time into. Well, I aim to answer that question and help you pick out the must-play VR titles that the PSVR2 has to offer.

10 Synapse

Genre Shooter OpenCritic Score 78%

We begin with a game that essentially turns you into a gun-toting superhuman with telekinesis powers that would put even the most skilled Jedi to shame. In Synapse, you play as a special ops agent who must delve into the psyche of a rogue fugitive and battle through their hostile mind palace to capture them. Effectively working as a man on the inside, only in this case, 'on the inside' is taken much more literally, as you're digging around in someone's noggin.

This VR shooter plays out in a roguelike format where, with each death, you'll have the chance to unlock new skills, weapons, upgrades and environmental changes within the enemy's psyche to get a little further each time. As a shooter, it's an example of tight and refined VR gunplay, but the real USP of this title is the telekinesis powers that allow you to toss projectiles, bend objects to your will and so much more. Never have I felt such power at my fingertips in a video game, and if you too want that superhuman feeling, then you need to give Synapse a try.

9 Pistol Whip

Genre Shooter/Rythym OpenCritic Score 88%

It's an oldie, but it's still a goodie, so forgive me for bringing up a VR title that many will already know and love, but on the off chance you haven't ever played Pistol Whip before, it's only right that I give it a mention. Pistol Whip is an on-rails arcade shooter where players will play through a variety of different levels and will need to duck and weave to avoid bullets while taking out hostiles that appear on their path. Plus, you'll need to literally pistol-whip a few of them that get in your way, as the name suggests.

All pretty standard stuff, but what makes this game stand out from the pack is that this is also a rhythm game where players will need to become proficient at shooting enemies in time with the beat of each song. And while we are on the subject, the soundtrack on offer here is an electro/techno fan's dream, and adds to the high-octane feel of each level. It's a game that will make you feel like John Wick in his prime and one that offers some of the slickest VR gunplay on the market. So, do yourself a favor, lock and load.

8 Beat Saber

Genre Rythym OpenCritic Score 86%

I'm going with the same 'Oldie but a goodie' logic here as I did with Pistol Whip, because when it comes to stalwarts of the VR scene, there's arguably no other game that can compete with Beat Saber in terms of recognition and popularity. We've already mentioned Jedi force powers courtesy of Synapse, and if you combine this experience with Beat Saber, you'll be able to train enough to give Obi-Wan a run for his money, as Beat Saber is a rhythm-based game where you must use Lightsabers to slice and dice blocks, not too unlike Guitar Hero, Rock Band and the like.

It's basically Guitar Hero meets Fruit Ninja, as you'll need to have your rhythm and timing down to a fine art, but you'll also have to be dexterous enough to swing your sabers accordingly to chop every block that comes your way. Oh, and much like Pistol Whip, Beat Saber has an outstanding soundtrack, with free licensed tracks to enjoy and plenty of top-tier artists that can be purchased as DLC, such as Fall Out Boy, Queen, Green Day and many more. It's a game that's cathartic, challenging and one hell of a workout, so if you want to work up a sweat, this is the one for you.

7 Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Genre Action Adventure OpenCritic Score 80%

When you think of the Horizon series, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the slew of mechanical beasties that inhabit this unique post-apocalyptic setting. The second thing that comes to mind, however, is probably the amazing archery-based mechanics and combat that players can master as they control Aloy in her various adventures. Well, that's something that Horizon: Call of the Mountain leans heavily into as it allows you to work through a bespoke spin-off story in the Horizon universe where you play Ryas, the Shadow Carja.

I'll be real with you. The storyline is average at best, but it serves as motivation enough to enjoy this game's excellent levels filled with all the Horizon staples. You'll fight against huge mechanical beasts, exercise stealth to evade packs of Watchers and you'll also get to enjoy Call of the Mountain's exceptional mountain climbing mechanics, which will make you feel like a true-to-life mountaineer. It's a VR experience you'll only have access to via PSVR2, and it's one that you don't want to miss out on, trust me.

6 Demeo

Genre RPG OpenCritic Score 81%

Are you someone who loves nothing more than sitting down with a group of fellow tabletop game fans and playing a long campaign abundant with trials, tribulations and a need for strategic mastery? Well, what if you could combine that love of tabletop gaming with your love of VR? Demeo is a game that allows you to do just that, as this game places you and up to three other party members around a virtual tabletop, and you'll be thrust into a dungeon-crawling adventure where dice rolls control your fate.

With multiple classes to choose from, five unique campaigns to enjoy and cross-play enabled so you can team up with anyone with a VR headset regardless of whether it's a PSVR2 or not, you have the perfect recipe for an engrossing and enchanting RPG adventure experienced from a completely new perspective. It can be a tough ask to get everyone gathered together for a board game night, but Demeo makes it a piece of cake. So, if you want to make your next board game night a VR-powered affair, be sure to try this one out.

5 Arizona Sunshine 2

Genre Shooter OpenCritic Score 78%

No matter how much of a tired cliché zombies may be, there inexplicably always seems to be a hunger for games where you can massacre hordes of zombies with careless abandon. This has been proven with games like Dead Rising, Dead Island, Left 4 Dead and so many more, but the Zombie game that leads the way within the VR arena has always been Arizona Sunshine.

Sadly, the original was locked away from PSVR2 owners as it was only playable via the original PSVR, but thanks to the recent release of Arizona Sunshine 2, PSVR2 owners finally got their chance to put the undead back in the ground.

It's a fifteen-hour adventure that actually offers a rather engaging story, unlike the first title, but what will sell you on this game is the action. The gunplay is some of the most refined you will find on the platform, with realistic reloading, pinpoint shooting and lots of over-the-top and comedic ways to spill zombie guts. The time not spent killing leaves a lot to be desired, if I'm being completely fair, but overall, this sequel is one of the finest and most satisfying zombie-slaughtering experiences on the market, inside and outside the arena of VR.

4 Gran Turismo 7

Genre Racing/Simulation OpenCritic Score 87%

This one feels like I'm cheating a bit because, in truth, this is not a fully VR-friendly game, as for about half the time you spend in this game, you'll just be playing as standard on the VR headset's projected screen. Anytime that you step into a car in Gran Turismo 7 and actually drive, however, the VR functionality will kick into 5th gear, and you'll have a 360 view of everything that's going on around you, as this game literally puts you in the driver's seat.

Gran Turismo 7 is already the undisputed most true-to-life racing simulator on the market, to the point that actual professional drivers use this game to practice, but with the addition of VR, the levels of immersion are maxed out as you feel as if you're feeling every bit of the G-force as you zoom around corners, inching past drivers as you take in the sights and sounds of the Nurburgring. Authenticity has always been Gran Turismo's strongpoint, and with VR powering the experience, you'll be as close to stepping into a supercar as can be without stepping on the track for real.

3 Resident Evil Village

Genre Horror OpenCritic Score 84%

Do you know what makes horror games even more intense and creepy? Slipping on a VR headset and having a 360-degree view of the horrors before you meaning there's no way to escape. It's fair to say that even if you played through Ethan Winter's second Resident Evil outing without the caveat of VR, the game would still have given you the heebie-jeebies, but with this extra layer of immersion, it only adds to that feeling of dread in the pit of your stomach, as the terror feels all too real.

The game retains all the qualities of the standard release, but with the addition of immersive details like manually having to reload your gun, or needing to barricade doors by hand, you feel even more on edge when trying to evade Lady Dimitrescu or the Living Dolls that behave like the Weeping Angels from Doctor Who. In short, this is a way to experience the latest Resident Evil title from a whole new perspective, where the fear factor is dialed up to eleven. So, if you thought the standard version was tame, maybe this is what you need to do to send a shiver up your spine.

2 The Last Clockwinder

Genre Puzzle OpenCritic Score 83%

We all love a good puzzle, don't we? A little something to make sure our brain is still ticking over. There's nothing quite like that 'A-ha' moment that comes with finding the solution to a mind-bending puzzle, and if you're on the search for a VR title that will give you that feeling time and time again, The Last Clockwinder is a wonderful option for puzzle fanatics. This game is all about automation, as the player will be able to create clones of themselves performing certain tasks to create a chain of events to solve puzzles, effectively running their own assembly line as a one-man band.

This game effectively teaches the power of delegation, separation of tasks and the power of an organized system, which basically translates to working smart, not hard. The Last Clockwinder is a unique and clever concept that is brought to fruition masterfully, and it's well worth adding to your PSVR2 collection if you're looking for a cerebral workout.

1 Red Matter 2

Genre Action Adventure OpenCritic Score 87%

VR games have garnered a reputation among some gamers as a collection of amazing experiences and arcade-style games, but many feel that the medium hasn't quite nailed the story-driven format in VR. Well, to that, I say those people have probably never played Red Matter 2, as this story-driven action-puzzler is nothing short of amazing. It's a title that has everything you could ask for, from drop-dead gorgeous graphics, to a John Williams-esque score and satisfying puzzles.

The game really shines, however, when it comes to narrative and worldbuilding, as it works hard to fill you in on the events of the first title then builds on this strong foundation with a mystery-filled sci-fi thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. The pacing is excellent, the gameplay mechanics, such as hacking, zero-gravity and the RC Blimp puzzles are all real standout features, and overall, this is a stellar interstellar title that serves as one of the PSVR2's finest VR experiences.