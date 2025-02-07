Ubisoft is better known for its action-adventure games such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. The publisher/developer tends to dabble in different genres from time to time, though. One such genre where the company is still struggling to find a foothold is the racing genre.

F1 2020 and Blur
Over the years, Ubisoft has released quite a few racing games. While some were mediocre, a couple of them impressed the masses. Here are the seven best racing games by Ubisoft that the company's fans should try out.

7 The Crew

A Road Trip With Growing Pains

Driving a red Nissan in The Crew
3.0/5

Racing
Systems
PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 62/100 Critics Recommend: 7%
Platform(s)
PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC
Released
December 2, 2014
Developer(s)
Ubisoft Ivory Tower, Ubisoft Reflections
Publisher(s)
Ubisoft
OpenCritic Rating
Weak

Ubisoft’s ambitious attempt at a coast-to-coast open-world racer launched in 2014, bringing an entire compressed version of the United States for players to drive across. The game’s always-online approach and RPG-style progression system stood out, blending elements of MMOs with traditional racing. While the sheer scale of the map was impressive, early criticisms targeted the stiff vehicle handling and a story mode that felt more like an obligation than a highlight.

Over time, updates and expansions like Wild Run and Calling All Units improved the experience, refining the physics and adding new vehicles, including motorcycles and monster trucks. Despite its rough launch, The Crew laid the groundwork for Ubisoft’s future entries into the series, offering a blueprint that would be improved upon in its sequels.

6 Trials Evolution

Precision, Pain, Perfect Landings

Driving a bike jumping in the sky with sunset in the background in Trials Evolution

Platformer
Racing
Systems
Xbox-1
Platform(s)
Xbox 360, PC
Released
April 18, 2012
Developer(s)
RedLynx, Ubisoft Shanghai
Publisher(s)
Microsoft Studios, Ubisoft

Taking a simple concept and refining it to near perfection, Trials Evolution pushed the physics-based motorcycle platformer to new heights when it launched in 2012. The game offered a deceptively simple goal: get from point A to point B on a dirt bike without wiping out. But beneath its accessible premise lay brutally difficult courses that demanded impeccable throttle control, split-second adjustments and a high tolerance for failure.

While the future entries in the franchise looked prettier and would experiment with gimmicks like futuristic themes and random loot mechanics, Evolution remains one of the most balanced and polished entries in the series and fans still keep coming back to it more than a decade later.

5 The Crew 2

Planes, Boats and Automobiles

Flying a plane in The Crew 2

Racing
Action
Adventure
Systems
PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 66/100 Critics Recommend: 25%
Platform(s)
PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S
Released
May 31, 2018
Developer(s)
Ubisoft Ivory Tower
Publisher(s)
Ubisoft
OpenCritic Rating
Fair

Expanding on the foundation of its predecessor, The Crew 2 turned the entire United States into a giant motorsports playground. This time, players weren’t just limited to cars; the game allowed seamless transitions between land, air and sea vehicles and opened the gates to stunt-heavy races that felt completely different from the usual street racing fare. The open-ended structure encouraged exploration, with hidden landmarks and scenic routes rewarding those who veered off the main roads.

Its RPG-inspired progression system and the lack of a structured campaign divided opinions, though. While some appreciated the freedom to tackle events in any order, others felt the lack of narrative direction made the game feel aimless. Despite this, post-launch support and frequent updates kept The Crew 2 alive far longer than most racing titles, making it a long-term investment for fans of open-world driving.

4 Trackmania (2020)

The Eternal Time Attack

Driving an open wheel car in Trackmania

Ubisoft’s Trackmania reboot brought back the franchise’s signature high-speed, precision-based time trials with a modern twist. The core gameplay remained as addictive as ever: racing against the clock on gravity-defying tracks filled with loops, jumps and absurdly sharp turns. But with this entry, the game introduced a seasonal update model, offering new tracks at regular intervals while keeping the leaderboard competition fresh.

Its controversial subscription-based model, however, stirred debate. While the free version allowed players to access a handful of tracks, features like advanced track-building tools and ranked matchmaking were locked behind paid tiers. The decision frustrated long-time fans who were used to Trackmania’s previous one-time purchase model. Still, for those who stuck with it, Trackmania (2020) delivered one of the most mechanically-polished racing experiences available.

3 The Crew Motorfest

Ubisoft’s Answer to Forza Horizon

Driving a boat in the ocean in The Crew Motorfest
4.0/5

Racing
Open-World
Systems
PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 64%
Platform(s)
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One
Released
September 14, 2023
Developer(s)
Ubisoft Ivory Tower
Publisher(s)
Ubisoft
OpenCritic Rating
Strong

Shifting away from the continental scale of its predecessors, The Crew Motorfest took inspiration from Forza Horizon by focusing on a single, detail-rich location: the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. This change allowed for a denser, more curated experience, with themed racing playlists celebrating different eras, car cultures and motorsports disciplines. The physics saw notable improvements over The Crew 2, making the driving feel more responsive and weighty.

Despite these strengths, some saw the identity shift as Ubisoft playing it safe rather than innovating. While the variety of events and activities kept things engaging, comparisons to Forza Horizon were inevitable, with many questioning whether Motorfest did enough to stand out. Nonetheless, for those who wanted an open-world arcade racer without being tied to Xbox or PC, it was one of Ubisoft’s strongest racing efforts to date.

2 Riders Republic

More Than Just a Bike Game

A man standing wearing a jetpack in Riders Republic
4.0/5

Sports
Racing
Systems