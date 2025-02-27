Racing is one of the most fundamental gaming genres out there. The term “racing” can encompass literally anything from high-speed car racing to riding a bike down a mountain road. As long as there are some other drivers on the track alongside the player, a drive from point A to point B would turn into an adrenaline-pumping race on who reaches the finish line first.

Related 7 Best Open-World Racing Games Open worlds fit perfectly with racing games, and these titles are the best ones in the genre.

The Switch might not sound like a console for the hardcore gamers out there, but surprisingly it has a good selection of racing games for every kind of fan. There are kart racers for the players who like to play split-screen co-op with their friends, rally racers for those who don’t mind getting their tires dirty and sim racers for the more patient and methodical racing fan. These eight racing games on the Switch are guaranteed to keep racing fans hooked to their screens while they’re out and about.

8 WRC Generations

Grip It And Rip It

The final officially licensed WRC game by KT Racing before EA and Codemasters took over, WRC Generations is the culmination of years of refinement in the series. This installment demands precision as usual, across dynamic weather conditions, treacherous dirt roads and some of the most technical rally stages ever put into a game. Featuring the new hybrid Rally1 cars, WRC Generations adds an extra layer of depth by forcing players to manage energy deployment alongside the already-complex handling model.

With over 750 km of real-world rally stages, including legendary locations like Monte Carlo and Sweden, the game doesn’t hold back on content. The Switch version inevitably cuts down on visual fidelity, but it retains the core physics and stage design that make every race feel like a genuine motorsport event. There's also an online multiplayer to hop into and cross-platform leaderboards which ensure that the competition never stops, while a deep career mode gives rally fans the chance to climb through the ranks of WRC history.

7 Horizon Chase Turbo

An Ode to the Arcade Classics

In an era of hyper-realistic racing sims, Horizon Chase Turbo unapologetically embraces the golden age of arcade racing. Inspired by OutRun and Top Gear, the game brings back the thrill of high-speed, checkpoint-based racing with vibrant visuals, exaggerated turns and a killer soundtrack composed by Barry Leitch, the same composer behind Top Gear’s legendary music.

With over one hundred tracks spanning locations from Brazil to Japan, the game offers a ton of variety while keeping the gameplay refreshingly simple. Handling is smooth and responsive, allowing players to weave through traffic and master every corner with precision. Split-screen multiplayer for up to four players is a major highlight, bringing back the couch-competition energy of classic arcade racers. For Switch players looking for a fast-paced, retro-inspired ride, Horizon Chase Turbo delivers pure, unfiltered fun.

6 NASCAR Rivals

Left Turns Have Never Been This Competitive

Stock car racing might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the Switch’s best racers, but NASCAR Rivals ensures that oval-track enthusiasts aren’t left behind. Featuring all teams, drivers and cars from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, this game delivers the full experience of the sport, from drafting strategies to high-speed crashes at Daytona. The AI does a solid job of emulating pack racing, making every lap a tense battle to maintain positioning.

Customization is also a highlight, allowing players to create their own team and livery, complete with sponsors and performance upgrades in career mode. Though visually a step behind other platforms, the Switch version holds up well, and its online and local multiplayer make it a solid pick for racing fans who enjoy wheel-to-wheel action with friends. It’s not the deepest NASCAR game ever made, but for those looking for high-speed duels on the go, NASCAR Rivals gets the job done.

5 Grid Autosport

The Most Realistic Racer on Switch