Key Takeaways Driveclub offers an immersive, authentic racing experience, but it's only playable on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Forza Motorsport 7 provides a realistic, challenging simulation game with over 700 vehicles and 32 racing locations.

Experience a serene driving experience in Art of Rally, a visually stunning game with relaxing music and time trials.

Not many gamers like driving games, much less those titles that don’t involve high-speed racing and adrenaline-filled cop chases like Need for Speed. With much of the gaming industry moving towards competitive multiplayer, the focus has shifted from low-key, relaxing titles to games that allow players to talk to and play online with their friends.

Related 10 Coziest Steam Deck Games If you're looking to your Steam Deck to unwind and want a comfy game to help you relax after a long day, these are the best.

Thankfully, there are still a bunch of titles that are the perfect escape from the humdrum of real life. Nothing is more relaxing after a hectic day at work than grabbing a snack and putting on a driving game with beautiful scenery that doesn’t force the players to race against a clock or go up against a bunch of racers.

8 Driveclub

Console Exclusive But Worth It

Even though Driveclub is a Sony-exclusive title and somewhat old at this point, this doesn’t take away the fact that the game is still one of the best-looking racing games on PS4, the platform it was released on.

The game has a standalone campaign and loads of content in the form of DLC, but when it comes to hassle-free driving, players can simply pick any one of the nearly 80 real-life tracks in the game and run circles around it in their favorite car. But since the game is a sim-cade, players might need to get the hang of the controls before they can properly drive in the game.

7 Forza Motorsport 7

A Driving Sim That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously

Similar to Driveclub but much more modern, Forza Motorsport 7 and even its successor, Forza Motorsport, are available on both PC and the Xbox Series consoles, with multiplayer servers still functioning for players who are interested in online racing.

But when it comes to driving around tracks at any time of the day under various weather conditions in any one of the hundreds of vehicles in the game, nothing comes close to Forza Motorsport. Players can simply pick a track and go in loops around it, with or without opponent racers.

6 The Crew 2

Drive, Cruise, Or Fly Around The USA

Racing Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 66/100 Critics Recommend: 25% Released May 31, 2018 Developer(s) Ubisoft Ivory Tower Publisher(s) Ubisoft OpenCritic Rating Fair

The developers of Assassin’s Creed and the various Tom Clancy games took their first foray into a racing game with the first Crew game. Even though the Crew was not a bad game, it’s unfortunately decommissioned now. Its successor, the Crew 2, took its place and brought with it not only a miniaturized version of the USA but also added planes and boats to its world, which makes it better than even the newest The Crew: Motorfest in some ways.

Players can simply pick any street car or a hyper car, or even a boat or a plane, and go around cruising in the game’s massive open world without a care in the world.

5 Forza Horizon 5

Stunning Vistas And Iconic Soundtracks

On a similar note to The Crew 2, Forza Horizon 5 has a beautiful open world that players can explore and drive in at their leisure. Even though it doesn’t have planes and boats, the game can be played offline, has more realistic graphics, a bigger selection of ground vehicles of various categories, and an overall more polished driving experience.

Related Review: Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly a visual showcase and technical benchmark for PC and Xbox Series X owners.

One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon games is their music and sound quality. Players can put on some headphones, crank up the volume, pick a Ferrari, and go driving around the coastline with soft music playing in the background and the noise of the engine rumbling as they casually drive around the fictional setting of Mexico.

When it comes to graphics, I personally think that Forza Horizon 4 and 5 are the pinnacle of how good a racing game should look like. Sometimes I play Horizon games just to marvel at the graphical fidelity of these titles. Kudos, Playground Games.

4 GTA 5

Mindless Fun In A Sandbox Open World

Open-World Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released September 17, 2013 Developer(s) Rockstar North Publisher(s) Rockstar Games OpenCritic Rating 92

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the last game that anyone would expect in which they can drive and relax around. But once players ignore the fun and adrenaline-filled single-player missions, the fiery cop chases, and the morally questionable cast of characters, Los Santos and even Blaine County are at their heart, a meticulously crafted playground to drive around in.

GTA 5 has a variety of different vehicles, including cars, bikes, jeeps, boats, planes, and helicopters. Simply picking a vehicle that a player prefers, putting on the in-game radio, and driving around mindlessly in the beautiful world of GTA 5 is one of the best ways to let off some steam after work. And with GTA Online, more new cars are constantly being added to the game, which keeps the experience fresh.

3 Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game

Mud And Offroad Trucks

No other driving game compares to Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game, and even its prequel, Snowrunner and Mudrunner. As the name suggests, the player is put in charge of powerful and diesel-hungry offroad trucks and pickups. The task is to explore a harsh and unruly terrain for various tasks such as general exploration, deliveries, rescue attempts, and so on.

Related Review: Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game Expeditions has a lot of tidying up to do to become what it should be, but there's a wonderfully rewarding game in there once you learn its quirks.

There are no time limits, no other enemy cars to race against, and no incoming traffic to avoid; just the player, their truck, and an unwelcoming terrain waiting to be tamed. Players try to use all of the offroading tools at their disposal to maneuver their trucks around rocks, streams of water, and muddy hills in one of the most relaxing driving games ever.

2 Art Of Rally

A Canvas Of Visuals And Music

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 86% Released September 23, 2020 Developer(s) Funselektor Labs Publisher(s) Funselektor Labs

Art of Rally is, at its core, a piece of art. Everything from the graphics, the presentation style, and even the minimalistic gameplay are nothing less than brush strokes of creativity. There are no enemy cars but only a clock to race against in the form of time trials, allowing for a more relaxing and serene experience. The different environments, including grassy plains, forests, deserts, and snowy landscapes with an emphasis on relaxing music playing in the background.

There are a bunch of cars to pick from, and while they aren’t exactly their real counterparts, the vehicles take clear inspiration from some of the best rally cars that ever came out.

1 Euro Truck Simulator 2

Peaceful Semi-Truck Driving

Simulation Systems Released October 18, 2012 Developer(s) SCS Software Publisher(s) SCS Software

Many people who drive trucks for a living consider it a relaxing experience, which is why it’s no surprise that Euro Truck Simulator 2, a truck-driving sim that players can enjoy from the comfort of their home and their couch, counts as arguably the most relaxing driving game ever.

The game features open-world exploration within a real, extensively detailed map of Europe and its various cities, all with landmarks and real-life locations. There are deliveries to make, and as a truck driver, players will learn how to drive a variety of trucks and come to terms with the different challenges drivers face when maneuvering such a large vehicle.