In the 90s, many worthwhile first-person shooters were released that would change the industry forever. Maybe it was their graphics, maybe it was their combat or maybe it was their story or some unique innovation. Whatever it was, games had become more than just about running across a pixelated screen chasing colorful barrels. Now, those colorful barrels are fully rendered and packed with blood and guts.

To run them, all you needed was a decent console or a PC with a floppy disk capable of storing over 1.4 megabytes. Nowadays, you’re lucky if you can get a game to run that’s less than 40 gigabytes before downloading the 50-gig patch. But this isn’t about what’s wrong with gaming -- this is about what it got right.

This list will only cover games released before the 2000s.

10 Wolfenstein 3D

Starting With the Basics